Marlins Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Dustin May Makes First Start Since 2021

The Los Angeles Dodgers opened up their homestand with a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday, and now welcome back Dustin May for his first MLB appearance in over a year. The Dodgers enter Saturday with an MLB-best 82-36 record and maintain an 18-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West. With a loss on Friday, the Marlins have dropped seven of their last 10 and sit in fourth place in the NL East.
Dodgers News: Craig Kimbrel ‘Battling’ Himself But Vows To Improve

Craig Kimbrel has dealt with a mixed bag of results in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and those recurring issues popped up during an appearance against the Milwaukee Brewers in the 11th inning on Tuesday. After being brought in to protect a 4-3 lead, Kimbrel immediately surrendered...
Justin Turner: Hanser Alberto A ‘Spark Plug’ For Dodgers

One of the biggest priorities for the Los Angeles Dodgers this past offseason was improving their depth on the bench and throughout the organization, which led to signing the likes of Hanser Alberto, Eddy Alvarez, Jason Martin, Jake Lamb and Tony Wolters, among others. The majority of the aforementioned players...
FOCO Selling Dodgers Bobblehead Set Of Mookie Betts & Duke Snider

FOCO launched a new Los Angeles Dodgers bobblehead on Saturday morning, with the release a commemorative set that highlights Mookie Betts and Duke Snider. Betts of course figures to be cemented in right field for the Dodgers after signing a 12-year, $365 million contract extension in July 2020. That came just before Opening Day of a season that had been delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Dodgers Injury Update: Clayton Kershaw Throws Bullpen Session

Clayton Kershaw is among multiple pitchers the Los Angeles Dodgers anticipate returning from the injured list in September, and he took a noteworthy step toward that becoming a reality by throwing a bullpen session at Dodger Stadium on Friday. It marked Kershaw’s first time working from a mound since he...
Dodgers Hall Of Famer Sandy Koufax: Vin Scully The ‘Greatest Of All-Time’

The sports world came together to pay tribute to legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully after he passed away at the age of 94. Scully began his broadcasting career with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 18, 1950, and his impact on the organization cannot be overstated. His 67 years in the booth represent the longest-tenured broadcaster with one team in professional sports history.
Dodgers Roster: Dustin May Activated, Reyes Moronta Designated For Assignment

The Los Angeles Dodgers reinstated Dustin May from the 60-day injured list and designated Reyes Moronta for assignment on Saturday. May starts Saturday against the Miami Marlins for his first action in a Major League game since May 1, 2021. He pitched 1.2 innings innings that night before walking off the field due to what was discovered to be a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow that required season-ending Tommy John surgery.
Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney Taking ‘Good With The Bad’ From Start Against Brewers

Andrew Heaney had mixed results on the mound as the Los Angeles Dodgers fell 5-3 to the Milwaukee Brewers and settled for a series split at American Family Field. The left-hander collected 10 strikeouts but saw his season home run total quadruple. Andrew McCutchen was largely responsible for that as he hit home runs in the first and third innings to give the Brewers a 3-0 lead.
Marlins Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Mookie Betts Returns To Lineup

After going 4-3 on their road trip, the Los Angeles Dodgers are back home for the start of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. The Dodgers enter play with the best record in all of baseball at 81-36. The Marlins, at 52-66, are in fourth place in the National League East.
Dustin May Returns To Dodgers Starting Rotation Without Pressure

Dustin May is returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation on Saturday, marking the first time he has pitched in a Major League game since May 1, 2021. He pitched just 1.2 innings that night against the Milwaukee Brewers before walking off the mound at American Family Field due to what was ultimately discovered to be a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow that required Tommy John surgery.
Dave Roberts: Dodgers Facing Elite Starting Pitchers ‘A Good Test’

The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped the series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday to split their four-game set at American Family Field, but they still finished with a winning road trip. During their stretch of seven road games, the Dodgers faced multiple top-tier starting pitchers, including Freddy Peralta, Brandon...
Recap: Andrew Heaney Allows 3 Home Runs In Dodgers’ Loss To Brewers

Andrew Heaney collected 10 strikeouts but saw his season home run total quadruple, and the Los Angeles Dodgers couldn’t overcome an early deficit in a 5-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. The Dodgers settled for a series split at American Family Field and finished 4-3 on their road trip.
