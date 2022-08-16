Is the Bureau’s new water forecast on Colorado River yet another rosy prediction?. The Bureau of Reclamation released its two-year forecast for America’s two largest reservoirs on the Colorado River, predicting that Lake Powell’s levels will stabilize despite considerable uncertainty in a rapidly declining system. The agency’s history of inaccurate long-term forecasts leaves many wondering about the accuracy of today’s 24-month forecast. The Bureau’s new analysis does not account for the fact that states ignored the federal government’s deadline to come up with a deal to cut more water usage in the system, leaving the desert southwest in a precarious position.

