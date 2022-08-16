Read full article on original website
Huge 400-Acre Montana Ranch Asks $6.75 Million
Kokopelli Ranch has not been on the market for nearly three decades. Kokopelli Ranch, a sprawling retreat set on over 400 acres in Montana that has been in the same hands for nearly three decades is on the market for $6.75 million. The property, which is 20 miles from the...
Careless Tourists Are Loving Lake Tahoe to Death
Guess how many pounds of trash volunteers hauled from Lake Tahoe during a recent scuba cleanup? 25,000 pounds. Yes, that’s thousands of pounds of trash, thrown into the lake by visitors who flock there for the clarity of its crystal-clear water. That’s a bit of cognitive dissonance, to say the least. Jeff Cowen, the public information officer for the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, is tasked with both preserving the lake’s irreplaceable environment and getting the word out about sustainable practices. Including picking up after ourselves.
Megamansion on Lake Okanagan in British Columbia, Canada, Lists for C$22.9 Million
A 15,000-square-foot megamansion on Lake Okanagan in British Columbia, Canada, has hit the market for C$22.9 million. A 15,000-square-foot megamansion on Lake Okanagan in British Columbia, Canada, has hit the market for C$22.9 million (US$17.76 million). Currently the most expensive home on the market in the rural district of Lake...
Flood-damaged Death Valley will reopen popular sites to the public
Death Valley was hit on Aug. 5 by historic downpours that caused millions of dollars in damage to roads and facilities. Officials cautioned visitors to expect delays and continuing road closures.
Bureau of Reclamation Procrastinates Action on Colorado River Once Again
Is the Bureau’s new water forecast on Colorado River yet another rosy prediction?. The Bureau of Reclamation released its two-year forecast for America’s two largest reservoirs on the Colorado River, predicting that Lake Powell’s levels will stabilize despite considerable uncertainty in a rapidly declining system. The agency’s history of inaccurate long-term forecasts leaves many wondering about the accuracy of today’s 24-month forecast. The Bureau’s new analysis does not account for the fact that states ignored the federal government’s deadline to come up with a deal to cut more water usage in the system, leaving the desert southwest in a precarious position.
