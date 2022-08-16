ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton nonprofits celebrate merger

The newly formed Giving Grace organization — the combined forces of Grace Like Rain and Giving Hope nonprofits — celebrated its rebranding with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday in Denton. On July 1, the two nonprofits merged “to create a stronger Continuum of Care in the fight to prevent...
DENTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flood watch in effect for Denton County

When it finally rains, it pours. After a prolonged dry spell, a flood watch is in effect Sunday for Denton County. The heaviest rain and highest flood risk is expected Sunday night and Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Rain amounts of 2 to 5 inches are the most likely total at any one location, but isolated totals of over 8 inches are expected somewhere in North Texas.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton announces new police chief

The city of Denton announced Wednesday that it has named its next police chief. City Manager Sara Hensley has selected Doug Shoemaker — the current police chief in Grand Junction, Colorado — for the position of Denton’s chief of police, according to a city news release. Shoemaker is scheduled to be sworn into office and assume the duties of the Chief on Oct. 3, pending City Council confirmation. Shoemaker will assume leadership of the police department from current Police Chief Frank Dixon, who was promoted to the position of assistant city manager/director of public safety in March.
DENTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound approves $9.4M for road projects

During last week’s Flower Mound Town Council meeting, the council approved contracts for two roadwork projects totaling about $9.4 million. Most of the funds will go toward Phase 2 of the Rippy Road project. Phase 1 of the Rippy Road project was completed several years ago. Phase 2 begins at the Pecan Meadows intersection and extends south and east to 300 feet west of FM 2499.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

City of Justin holding open house about comprehensive plan

The city of Justin will hold an open house about its comprehensive plan in a couple weeks. The city’s comp plan — a document that guides decision on land use, transportation, economics and parks — is “being reimagined to better align with the residents and business owners” of Justin, according to a city statement. The redesigned plan will be based on community engagement and will remake the Future Land Use Plan and Master Thoroughfare Plan, and create a Parks and Trails Plan for the city.
JUSTIN, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton County hosts final road improvement bond workshop

The Denton County Commissioners Court on Tuesday hosted a second and final bond workshop for the proposed Denton County Transportation Improvement Program 2022 (TRIP 22). The workshop was conducted under the “committee of the whole” concept in which all attendees are part of the committee and thereby allowed to participate in discussion about the proposed bond election, according to a county news release.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Foodie Friday: Prairie House Lewisville

When you combine the history of a 150-year-old feed mill with the history of a family who’s been operating restaurants here in Denton County for over 30 years, there is a special kind of magic that happens. And that’s the magic you’ll discover when you visit Prairie House in Old Town Lewisville.
LEWISVILLE, TX
News Break
Politics
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Bartonville Town Update — August 2022

It is time again for the Bartonville Town Council and Planning and Zoning Commission to review the Town’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan. As part of the Town’s best practices focus, a complete review and update of the plan is undertaken every five years. Over the next couple of months, the Council and P&Z will work to finalize a community survey that will go out to all residents for their feedback. The Comprehensive Plan is the roadmap that guides the vision and future of the community, so resident input is critical to the success of this process. Please keep a look out for announcements on our website.
BARTONVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

LISD superintendent welcomes students back to school

Lewisville ISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp visited several campuses throughout the district on Wednesday to welcome students back on the first day of the 2022-23 school year. Throughout the day, Rapp made her way to campuses with new principals, helping out carpool lines, dishing out high-fives and encouraging students and teachers with warm wishes, according to a news release from the district. As students got settled into their new classrooms the sounds of learning and laughter filled the halls.
LEWISVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Eads: Denton County earns national recognition

The National Association of Counties (NACo) recognized Denton County with two 2022 Achievement Awards this year in two categories – Health and Human Services. It was an honor to receive both achievement awards during the annual NACo convention last month, where officials from across the country met to learn the latest information available for county governments.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — August 2022

Hello, Flower Mound! It’s August, which means you only have a few more weeks to apply to be on a Town of Flower Mound board, commission, or committee. Our town’s boards, commissions, and committees are comprised of residents who volunteer and advise the Town on current issues and assist the Town Council in policy development and administration of services. This is a great way to get involved in your town government and help make a difference on the topics that matter most to you, from Animal Services to Cultural Arts to Planning and Zoning, and much more. Applications will be accepted until 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. Live interviews in front of the entire Town Council will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and Thursday, Sept. 15, beginning at 6 p.m. You can learn more about each board and commission, and even apply if you’re ready, by visiting www.flower-mound.com/boardsandcommissions.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
