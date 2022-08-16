Read full article on original website
Denton nonprofits celebrate merger
The newly formed Giving Grace organization — the combined forces of Grace Like Rain and Giving Hope nonprofits — celebrated its rebranding with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday in Denton. On July 1, the two nonprofits merged “to create a stronger Continuum of Care in the fight to prevent...
Denton County’s proposed budget lowers tax rate, prioritizes public safety and cybersecurity
Denton County announced Tuesday that its $371 million Fiscal Year 2022-2023 recommended budget earmarks an estimated $7 million for cybersecurity measures and technology updates as well as $3.5 million for public safety, including expansion of the human trafficking unit. At the same time, the proposed tax rate is being reduced...
Flood watch in effect for Denton County
When it finally rains, it pours. After a prolonged dry spell, a flood watch is in effect Sunday for Denton County. The heaviest rain and highest flood risk is expected Sunday night and Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Rain amounts of 2 to 5 inches are the most likely total at any one location, but isolated totals of over 8 inches are expected somewhere in North Texas.
Public input meeting about Hwy 377 development to be held in Argyle
The town of Argyle announced Wednesday that a Program of Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) public input meeting will be held later this month about a proposed commercial development on Hwy 377. PACE meetings are called by developers/applicants to present their plans for property in Argyle, answer questions and hear feedback...
Denton announces new police chief
The city of Denton announced Wednesday that it has named its next police chief. City Manager Sara Hensley has selected Doug Shoemaker — the current police chief in Grand Junction, Colorado — for the position of Denton’s chief of police, according to a city news release. Shoemaker is scheduled to be sworn into office and assume the duties of the Chief on Oct. 3, pending City Council confirmation. Shoemaker will assume leadership of the police department from current Police Chief Frank Dixon, who was promoted to the position of assistant city manager/director of public safety in March.
Denton ISD, law enforcement reaffirm commitment to school safety
Around the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, Denton ISD wants families and the community to know that there has been a “collective recommitment to remain vigilant and visible when it comes to school safety.”. Over the summer, the district’s five partnering law enforcement agencies — the Denton County...
Flower Mound approves $9.4M for road projects
During last week’s Flower Mound Town Council meeting, the council approved contracts for two roadwork projects totaling about $9.4 million. Most of the funds will go toward Phase 2 of the Rippy Road project. Phase 1 of the Rippy Road project was completed several years ago. Phase 2 begins at the Pecan Meadows intersection and extends south and east to 300 feet west of FM 2499.
City of Justin holding open house about comprehensive plan
The city of Justin will hold an open house about its comprehensive plan in a couple weeks. The city’s comp plan — a document that guides decision on land use, transportation, economics and parks — is “being reimagined to better align with the residents and business owners” of Justin, according to a city statement. The redesigned plan will be based on community engagement and will remake the Future Land Use Plan and Master Thoroughfare Plan, and create a Parks and Trails Plan for the city.
Man dies immediately after he was found guilty in Denton County, Texas Rangers investigating
The Texas Rangers are investigating the in-custody death of a Frisco man who died minutes after he was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault of a child in a Denton County courtroom, according to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. Edward Leclair, 57, was arrested in 2018 after...
Denton County hosts final road improvement bond workshop
The Denton County Commissioners Court on Tuesday hosted a second and final bond workshop for the proposed Denton County Transportation Improvement Program 2022 (TRIP 22). The workshop was conducted under the “committee of the whole” concept in which all attendees are part of the committee and thereby allowed to participate in discussion about the proposed bond election, according to a county news release.
Foodie Friday: Prairie House Lewisville
When you combine the history of a 150-year-old feed mill with the history of a family who’s been operating restaurants here in Denton County for over 30 years, there is a special kind of magic that happens. And that’s the magic you’ll discover when you visit Prairie House in Old Town Lewisville.
LISD trustees disapprove of DCAD budget, citing ‘erosion of trust’
This week, the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees joined the Denton County Commissioners Court and other local town councils in disapproving of the Denton Central Appraisal District budget, saying Chief Appraiser Hope McClure’s actions “have caused a significant erosion of trust in the ability of DCAD to function effectively.”
Bartonville Town Update — August 2022
It is time again for the Bartonville Town Council and Planning and Zoning Commission to review the Town’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan. As part of the Town’s best practices focus, a complete review and update of the plan is undertaken every five years. Over the next couple of months, the Council and P&Z will work to finalize a community survey that will go out to all residents for their feedback. The Comprehensive Plan is the roadmap that guides the vision and future of the community, so resident input is critical to the success of this process. Please keep a look out for announcements on our website.
LISD superintendent welcomes students back to school
Lewisville ISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp visited several campuses throughout the district on Wednesday to welcome students back on the first day of the 2022-23 school year. Throughout the day, Rapp made her way to campuses with new principals, helping out carpool lines, dishing out high-fives and encouraging students and teachers with warm wishes, according to a news release from the district. As students got settled into their new classrooms the sounds of learning and laughter filled the halls.
Eads: Denton County earns national recognition
The National Association of Counties (NACo) recognized Denton County with two 2022 Achievement Awards this year in two categories – Health and Human Services. It was an honor to receive both achievement awards during the annual NACo convention last month, where officials from across the country met to learn the latest information available for county governments.
No, they’re not expanding McMakin/Shiloh Road, but they will realign intersection
Denton County has no plans to expand McMakin Road or Shiloh Road, as some residents hoped and others feared, but there are plans to realign two three-way intersections into one four-way intersection. The county is working on a proposed Transportation Improvement Program bond to fund over 100 road construction projects,...
Woman charged with murder in husband’s drowning in Denton
The Denton Police Department arrested a woman Tuesday after she allegedly drowned her husband in a creek. A 911 caller reported seeing a woman holding a man who appeared to be dead in a creek between Shady Oaks Drive and Spencer Road. Paramedics pronounced the man dead on scene, according to a news release from Denton PD.
Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — August 2022
Hello, Flower Mound! It’s August, which means you only have a few more weeks to apply to be on a Town of Flower Mound board, commission, or committee. Our town’s boards, commissions, and committees are comprised of residents who volunteer and advise the Town on current issues and assist the Town Council in policy development and administration of services. This is a great way to get involved in your town government and help make a difference on the topics that matter most to you, from Animal Services to Cultural Arts to Planning and Zoning, and much more. Applications will be accepted until 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. Live interviews in front of the entire Town Council will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and Thursday, Sept. 15, beginning at 6 p.m. You can learn more about each board and commission, and even apply if you’re ready, by visiting www.flower-mound.com/boardsandcommissions.
Developer hosting public input meeting for 240-acre Heath Tract in Argyle
The town of Argyle announced Wednesday that a Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) public input meeting for the Heath Tract development will be held later this month at Argyle Town Hall. Residents are invited to meet the developer and engineers on a proposed mixed-use development for the 240-acre property...
Medical City Lewisville completes $3.5M women’s services renovation project
Expectant mothers and families in southern Denton County who plan to deliver their babies at Medical City Lewisville will benefit from a recently completed renovation of the hospital’s mother/baby unit, according to a news release from the hospital. Medical City Lewisville’s 58-bed women’s unit includes labor and delivery, mother/baby...
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
