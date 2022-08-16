Hello, Flower Mound! It’s August, which means you only have a few more weeks to apply to be on a Town of Flower Mound board, commission, or committee. Our town’s boards, commissions, and committees are comprised of residents who volunteer and advise the Town on current issues and assist the Town Council in policy development and administration of services. This is a great way to get involved in your town government and help make a difference on the topics that matter most to you, from Animal Services to Cultural Arts to Planning and Zoning, and much more. Applications will be accepted until 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. Live interviews in front of the entire Town Council will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and Thursday, Sept. 15, beginning at 6 p.m. You can learn more about each board and commission, and even apply if you’re ready, by visiting www.flower-mound.com/boardsandcommissions.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO