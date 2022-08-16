Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'
The TikToker says it's a reg flag for people to hang out at these popular spots.
Austin, TX Eatery Lands at #5 on List of Best Restaurants in the U.S.
Yelp has released their yearly best 100 restaurants in the United States list, and now I have to go try this place in Austin, Texas. A favorite eatery in Texas' capital city has made the list at number 5. Yelp Can Help. Yelp has become my go-to source for info...
Rainfall measured in inches heading to Central Texas
Flash flooding becomes an increasing concern as we head into the work week. -- Nick Bannin
Literal Beer Run? Tipsy 5K Set For Saturday in Killeen, Texas
Ever been on a beer run in Killeen, Texas? I guarantee you've never been on one like this. Everyone has that one person in their family who enjoys running a 5k, don't they? It seems like an abnormality, but yes some members of the population indeed like running. Weird, huh?
Texas Gas Prices Drop While This State Has The Highest Per Gallon
You may have noticed a little less pain at the pump lately while filling up your vehicle in Killeen, Texas and the surrounding area. While the price of food and other items continue rising, at least there's some relief at the pump for most of the Lone Star State right now.
Did You Know It’s Illegal in Texas to Put This in Your Truck Bed?
You use your truck bed for hauling things, right? Isn't that the point of having a truck?. You may not realize this, but in Texas there are some rules about how to use the back of your truck. Where does the law draw the line?. Texas Truck Laws. You are...
What is that? Likely gustnado spotted in Central Texas
Viewers near Liberty Hill spotted a gustnado during Thursday's storms in Central Texas.
Millennials on the move: Where ex-Austinites are choosing to settle
Most millennials love Austin but for the few looking for a change of scenery, they're not traveling too far. A report put together by Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau shows 69% of born and raised Austinites at the age of 26 have chosen to stay put in the capital city. As for the other 31%, 18% are moving to these other Texas cities for job opportunities: Similarly, looking at where millennials settling in Austin at age 26 are coming from, the report shows top places are Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
Here's a how-to guide on pronouncing places across Central Texas from Central Texans
Beware – Killeen, Texas Residents Say Alleged Scammers Are Watching Homes
I think it’s so important that we keep Killeen, Texas safe. Being alert, vigilant, active in the community, and speaking with one another is so beneficial, especially when it comes to the wellbeing of everyone in the city. KEEP YOUR EYES OPEN IN KILLEEN FOR SCAMMERS. I noticed in...
Runaway teen from San Antonio believed to be in Austin
Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa, ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio. Authorities believe she's in the Austin area, with ties specifically to Jonestown/Lago Vista.
A Killeen, Texas Entrepreneur Is Launching a Local Podcast
I could not be more proud of this Killeen, Texas native, s. Shaniqua Thomas is most definitely a self-made boss here in Killeen, Texas. There’s just no other way to describe this young lady, and I couldn't be more proud of her. Shaniqua is the owner and operator of...
Get Ready For Round 2 Of The All You Can Eat Crab Fest in Harker Heights, Texas
The godmother of Central Texas, Carolyn Brown, is at it again. Early this summer I wrote an article about Carolyn Brown letting local seafood lovers know to get ready to grab some butter because she was having a crab fest event in Harker Heights, Texas. Well, it's time for Round...
KVUE
Timeline: Widespread storms for Central Texas Thursday afternoon
AUSTIN, Texas — Today's the day! A cold front is currently located just north of the KVUE area, but it will slide south into Central Texas this afternoon, sparking widespread showers and storms. Before we get into the timeline, we want you to know that there's a low-end severe...
travelnoire.com
5 Black-Owned Restaurants In Austin, TX That Are Worth Visiting
Austin is known for great live music venues and its general craziness. Over the past decades, the capital of Texas experienced a rapidly rising in popularity. Thanks to its fascinating culture and friendly locals, people go there to visit and learn more about the city. Austin is also home to many Black-owned restaurants and food trucks.
Kyle Rittenhouse a passenger in Texas traffic stop, takes selfie with officer
On Aug. 11, a Thrall police officer pulled over the driver of a car for a "traffic infraction" as they were traveling on U.S. Highway 79. That driver was issued a warning, Thrall police Chief Whitney Whitworth said, and clarified that Rittenhouse was a passenger in the car.
One of Texas’ last ‘untouched’ waterways down to a ‘trickle’ amid drought
What's been called one of Texas' "best kept secrets," the Roy Creek Canyon Reserve, has been feeling the drought as much as the rest of the state. Landowner Lew Adams said it's the worst condition the reserve has been in since 2011.
KWTX
Unaccompanied veteran burial to be held at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas General Land Office has announced Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for a Marine veteran. The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay to rest U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Lance Corporal Anne Bernice Donahue at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at the cemetery in the 11463 block of Texas Highway 195.
200 Texas teachers suspended for quitting in middle of the year
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
Escaped 12-Foot Python Found Under Parked Car In Texas Neighborhood
The snake escaped her locked enclosure.
