Pennsylvania State

pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Help Prepare Pennsylvanians for High-Demand Manufacturing Careers in Northeast PA

Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for the Agency for Community Empowerment of NEPA (ACE) through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to assist unemployed and underemployed individuals in Lackawanna County gain the skills, knowledge, and abilities to successfully attain employment in the manufacturing sector. “My commitment to investing...
wrnjradio.com

Oroho, O’Scanlon blame Gov. Murphy for deserting New Jersey businesses

NEW JERSEY – In a state notorious for its worst-in-the-nation business climate, the Murphy Administration timidly unveiled a $300 million tax increase for employers this week, a move Senate Republicans are calling unforgiveable. Senate Republican Leader Steven Oroho and Senate Republican Budget Officer Declan O’Scanlon criticized Governor Murphy for...
Washington Examiner

Teachers at Pennsylvania charter school cut ties with state teachers union

Teachers at a Pennsylvania charter school have voted to cut ties with the state teachers union after the union failed to negotiate a new collective bargaining contract. The 12-11 vote by the teachers of Westinghouse Arts Academy Charter School in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania, eliminated the Pennsylvania State Education Association as its primary labor negotiator after the union failed to negotiate a new contract with the school.
therecord-online.com

State health officials urge unvaccinated Pennsylvanians to get polio vaccine

HARRISBURG, PA – With reports of a resurgence of polio in New York, Pennsylvania state officials are encouraging unvaccinated Pennsylvanians to get the vaccine. Symptoms of the Polio virus are flu-like and include sore throat, fever, nausea and stomach pain. A portion of those who contract the virus develop more serious symptoms such as paralysis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio GOP lawmaker introduces gun safety bill; includes red flag law, enhanced background checks

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   It is rare for Republican lawmakers to propose a gun safety […] The post Ohio GOP lawmaker introduces gun safety bill; includes red flag law, enhanced background checks appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WOUB

Ohio House Democrats seeking ‘integrity’ law for statewide officeholders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Democrats in the Ohio Legislature are sponsoring a bill that would ban statewide officeholders from receiving compensation for private employment while serving their elected terms. Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville), who resigned from the Westerville City Library Board when she was elected to the...
spectrumnews1.com

Voting rights group responds to GOP Speaker letter

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The League of Women Voters of Ohio responded to a letter from Ohio House Speaker Robert Cupp, R-Lima, to his fellow Republicans on Wednesday. “Once again, they are creating these very absurd arguments about why they don’t have to respect Ohio voters,” said League of Women Voters of Ohio Executive Director Jen Miller.
FOX43.com

Second strike authorized in Pennsylvania school systems

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second strike was authorized in a Central Pennsylvania school district this week. Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary, as long as a 48-hour notice is given. Leaders of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association (GAEA)...
