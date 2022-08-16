Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania candidates hold heavy campaigning night in Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — The political spotlight was on Western Pennsylvania Friday. It kicked off early in the evening when political heavyweight Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined PA Republican Gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Doug Mastriano. The rally at the Wyndham in Downtown Pittsburgh was the first major appearance by Mastriano in...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Help Prepare Pennsylvanians for High-Demand Manufacturing Careers in Northeast PA
Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for the Agency for Community Empowerment of NEPA (ACE) through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to assist unemployed and underemployed individuals in Lackawanna County gain the skills, knowledge, and abilities to successfully attain employment in the manufacturing sector. “My commitment to investing...
wrnjradio.com
Oroho, O’Scanlon blame Gov. Murphy for deserting New Jersey businesses
NEW JERSEY – In a state notorious for its worst-in-the-nation business climate, the Murphy Administration timidly unveiled a $300 million tax increase for employers this week, a move Senate Republicans are calling unforgiveable. Senate Republican Leader Steven Oroho and Senate Republican Budget Officer Declan O’Scanlon criticized Governor Murphy for...
Washington Examiner
Teachers at Pennsylvania charter school cut ties with state teachers union
Teachers at a Pennsylvania charter school have voted to cut ties with the state teachers union after the union failed to negotiate a new collective bargaining contract. The 12-11 vote by the teachers of Westinghouse Arts Academy Charter School in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania, eliminated the Pennsylvania State Education Association as its primary labor negotiator after the union failed to negotiate a new contract with the school.
Local Reaction to Ruling on Blocking County Prosecutors from Banning Abortion
An Oakland County Judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state’s 1931 abortion law. Charlevoix County Prosecutor Allen Telgenhof says the thought of having to enforce an abortion ban is something he never thought he would have to do. “I went to law school many years ago,...
therecord-online.com
State health officials urge unvaccinated Pennsylvanians to get polio vaccine
HARRISBURG, PA – With reports of a resurgence of polio in New York, Pennsylvania state officials are encouraging unvaccinated Pennsylvanians to get the vaccine. Symptoms of the Polio virus are flu-like and include sore throat, fever, nausea and stomach pain. A portion of those who contract the virus develop more serious symptoms such as paralysis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
penncapital-star.com
Jewish and Democratic leaders in Florida urge DeSantis to cancel Mastriano rally appearance
Jewish and Democratic leaders in Florida urged Sunshine State Gov. Ron DeSantis to cancel his appearance Friday in Pittsburgh where he is set to campaign for Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor. In a video call with reporters Thursday, Rabbi Mark Winer, president of the Florida Democratic Party’s...
WOUB
Ohio Republican lawmaker proposes bill to create safety protection orders, other gun reforms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — An Ohio Republican state senator is proposing a five-point plan to change gun laws that includes a court-ordered gun seizure mechanism, a co-signer requirement for gun buyers under 21, and money to increase the number of mental health workers and expansion of regional mental health centers.
pghcitypaper.com
Local faith leaders condemn Christian nationalism ahead of Mastriano, DeSantis rally
Days before his planned appearance with far-right Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a multi-faith coalition of local religious and community leaders has a message for Pa. GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. He’s “bringing the wrong message to the wrong place,” said Jewish community leader Meryl Ainsman in a Wednesday press conference....
Ohio GOP lawmaker introduces gun safety bill; includes red flag law, enhanced background checks
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. It is rare for Republican lawmakers to propose a gun safety […] The post Ohio GOP lawmaker introduces gun safety bill; includes red flag law, enhanced background checks appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WOUB
Ohio House Democrats seeking ‘integrity’ law for statewide officeholders
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Democrats in the Ohio Legislature are sponsoring a bill that would ban statewide officeholders from receiving compensation for private employment while serving their elected terms. Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville), who resigned from the Westerville City Library Board when she was elected to the...
Number of PA counties at high COVID community levels up to 14. Where the CDC says to mask
See the latest map of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 community levels from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plus the latest data on new cases and more.
Ohio Republican backs ‘commonsense’ gun control proposal
A Republican state senator in Ohio wants to ramp up gun restrictions, diverging from the GOP supermajority that has rallied around legislation expanding firearm access in the state.
spectrumnews1.com
Voting rights group responds to GOP Speaker letter
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The League of Women Voters of Ohio responded to a letter from Ohio House Speaker Robert Cupp, R-Lima, to his fellow Republicans on Wednesday. “Once again, they are creating these very absurd arguments about why they don’t have to respect Ohio voters,” said League of Women Voters of Ohio Executive Director Jen Miller.
FOX43.com
Second strike authorized in Pennsylvania school systems
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second strike was authorized in a Central Pennsylvania school district this week. Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary, as long as a 48-hour notice is given. Leaders of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association (GAEA)...
PGCB: Two people banned from PA casinos after leaving kids alone while gambling
HARRISBURG Pa. (WTAJ)– Two adults have been banned from Pennsylvania casinos after they left their children alone while they gambled for about an hour. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) held a public meeting that was on Wednesday, and during that meeting the board took action on the parents and also implemented a fine on […]
Michigan GOP sides with disavowed Hillsdale delegates for state convention
Turns out the political convention held in a parking lot was the proper one after all. In an ongoing fight for influence in the Hillsdale County Republican Party, the Michigan GOP has picked a side as it pertains to next week’s state convention. The state party Friday chose to...
wosu.org
Most Ohio reporters say they'll skip Vance rally over concerns about media policy
A rally, sponsored by a far-right organization, is scheduled tonight in the Youngstown area, featuring Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, both Republicans. But a lot of reporters say they are skipping the event. The application for a "press pass" for the event, sponsored by...
Six local counties under Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine order; here’s what that means
Six counties in our area are currently under a spotted lanternfly quarantine order. That means certain businesses need to get a permit to move objects that can become infested with the invasive species out of the area. The counties under the quarantine order are Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Indiana, Washington and...
Spotted lanternfly squashing was once all the rage in Pennsylvania. Is that zeal fading?
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Much like HitchBOT, the hitchhiking robot, spotted lanternflies made it to Pennsylvania and were immediately targeted for annihilation. In some ways, the robot — a Canadian traveler and social experiment famously dismembered on a roadside in Philly — got off easy. The lanternfly,...
