Officers arrest three suspects wanted in DPD's RICO case

The three wanted suspects involved in the Douglas Police Department’s RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) investigation, Ricky James Smith, Zacheyus Venisee, and Chance Kyrell Mack have all been arrested and booked into the Coffee County Jail. DouglasNow also obtained copies of the warrants in the case, which include additional information regarding the charges.
Arrest made in Statesboro apartment shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An arrest has been made from the 111 South Apartments shooting that occurred last Saturday. Based on interviews and video surveillance obtained via the Fusus system, 22-year-old Robert George of Statesboro was arrested and a search of his apartment was conducted. A firearm believed to have been used in the Saturday […]
GSP: Armed robbery suspects arrested after I-75 chase in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people wanted for armed robbery led troopers on a chase in Houston County Friday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, one of their troopers attempted to stop an SUV on I-75 near mile marker 130 in Houston County just after 7 a.m. Friday. The trooper observed the driver following too closely to other traffic, along with the vehicle's tag being displayed improperly. GSP officials say the driver didn't stop so the trooper chased after them. Twelve miles later, near mile marker 142 in Peach County, the trooper performed a PIT maneuver. Following that attempt, the SUV hit the guardrail. flipping and eventually coming to a rest in the median.
Police: Case of stolen cash register forces multiple schools to 'Code Yellow'

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A stolen cash register sent forced several Houston County schools into a 'Code Yellow' status Thursday. In a post to Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to VIP Foods on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers were told a man and woman were playing gaming machines. Investigators say when the clerk exited the store, the man stole the cash register and ran away towards South Davis Drive. The woman drove away in a pick-up truck towards Watson Blvd.
Georgia Correctional Officer Faces Murder Charges

According to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, of Waycross, Georgia is facing murder charges. Hicks was a juvenile correctional officer at Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC). He is being charged with one count of murder in the 2nd degree, two counts of cruelty to children in the 2nd degree, and one count of violation of oath of office.
Public Safety
08/18/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
Police: Bicyclist suffers head injury in Vidalia hit-and-run crash

VIDALIA, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Investigators at Vidalia Police Department are looking for the driver who reportedly crashed into a bicyclist and left the scene. The hit-and-run incident happened around 11 p.m. on Sunday near the 700 block of Montgomery Street. The victim, a 59-year-old man,...
Lanier County shooting arrest update

LAKELAND -A man wanted on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in a Lanier County shooting has been arrested. Rodarious “Rod” Swanson was arrested in Lowndes County on August 15, 2022 and charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. The GBI arrested Travion Snell, age...
Two Arrested in Statesboro for Weapons and Drugs

Two individuals were arrested Tuesday after a drug complaint in the 100 block of Lanier Drive. During a search of the apartment, Statesboro Police Department officers discovered marijuana, THC oil, and two sawed-off shotguns. From SPD:. On 8/16/22, officers with SPD’s Impact Team responded to an apartment in the 100...
Third arrested in Savion McRae murder

LAKELAND, GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces the arrest of a third suspect sought in the June 18th murder of Coffee County teenager Savion McRae. Agents say 24 year old Rod Swanson was apprehended Monday and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the drive-by shooting in Lanier County. Swanson is currently being held in the Lowndes County Jail.
Wrightsville man dies in work-related accident

DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead following a work-related accident at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin. According to the Laurens County Deputy Coroner Nathan Stanley, The victim was 32-year-old Stephen Rogers of Wrightsville. According to Dublin Police, Rogers was working on a tire when the rim separated from...
