GBI secures involuntary manslaughter complaint against juvenile in RYDC death investigation
A juvenile has been implicated in the death of Loyce Tucker, 17, of Douglas, who was a resident at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center in Waycross. Tucker was reported unresponsive on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Two days later, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, Tucker passed away from injuries sustained at the RYDC.
Officers arrest three suspects wanted in DPD's RICO case
The three wanted suspects involved in the Douglas Police Department’s RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) investigation, Ricky James Smith, Zacheyus Venisee, and Chance Kyrell Mack have all been arrested and booked into the Coffee County Jail. DouglasNow also obtained copies of the warrants in the case, which include additional information regarding the charges.
Complaint for involuntary manslaughter issued for teen after death at youth detention center in Waycross
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) A juvenile complaint for involuntary manslaughter has been secured for the teen involved in the fight that resulted in the death of another juvenile at Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center, according to the GBI. The victim died at...
Police arrest 2 after officers find drugs, guns inside Statesboro apartment
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested two people after officers found drugs and guns inside a Statesboro apartment. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) arrested Tamunowari Jack-Rich, 28 and Soteria Russell, 22 and charged them with the following: One count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute One count of possession of a schedule I […]
Arrest made in Statesboro apartment shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An arrest has been made from the 111 South Apartments shooting that occurred last Saturday. Based on interviews and video surveillance obtained via the Fusus system, 22-year-old Robert George of Statesboro was arrested and a search of his apartment was conducted. A firearm believed to have been used in the Saturday […]
GSP: Armed robbery suspects arrested after I-75 chase in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people wanted for armed robbery led troopers on a chase in Houston County Friday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, one of their troopers attempted to stop an SUV on I-75 near mile marker 130 in Houston County just after 7 a.m. Friday. The trooper observed the driver following too closely to other traffic, along with the vehicle's tag being displayed improperly. GSP officials say the driver didn't stop so the trooper chased after them. Twelve miles later, near mile marker 142 in Peach County, the trooper performed a PIT maneuver. Following that attempt, the SUV hit the guardrail. flipping and eventually coming to a rest in the median.
Teen found dead in crash after reports of shooting in Waycross, officers say
WAYCROSS, Ga. – A teenager was found dead after the Waycross Police Department responded to reports of gunfire on Columbus Street near Elizabeth Street at approximately 4:45 p.m. Thursday, the department said. When officers arrived, they searched the scene and found a wrecked Dodge Charger in a wooded area...
Waycross PD investigating death of girl found in crashed car in woods off Columbus Street
WAYCROSS, Ga. — The Waycross Police Department is investigating the undetermined death of a young girl near Columbus Street. STORY: Army vet sentenced to life in brutal 1987 torture-murder of female Fort Carson soldier. On Thursday at approximately 4:41 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire on Columbus Street...
Police: Case of stolen cash register forces multiple schools to 'Code Yellow'
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A stolen cash register sent forced several Houston County schools into a 'Code Yellow' status Thursday. In a post to Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to VIP Foods on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers were told a man and woman were playing gaming machines. Investigators say when the clerk exited the store, the man stole the cash register and ran away towards South Davis Drive. The woman drove away in a pick-up truck towards Watson Blvd.
GBI: Waycross juvenile correctional officer allowed kids to fight, leaves 1 dead
WAYCROSS, Ga. (WSAV) — A juvenile correctional officer in Waycross allowed kids to fight which resulted in the death of a kid. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said Thomas Hicks, 30, was present and allowed kids to participate in a “fight game” at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center. One kid was killed during […]
Police: Girl dead after reported Waycross shooting leads to crash
WAYCROSS, Ga. — A juvenile girl was killed in Waycross, Georgia after reports of gunfire early Thursday morning, according to a press release from Waycross Police Chief, Tommy Cox, Jr. Around 4:40 a.m. Thursday, Waycross Police responded to reports of gunfire on Columbus Street near the intersection of Elizabeth...
Georgia Correctional Officer Faces Murder Charges
According to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, of Waycross, Georgia is facing murder charges. Hicks was a juvenile correctional officer at Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC). He is being charged with one count of murder in the 2nd degree, two counts of cruelty to children in the 2nd degree, and one count of violation of oath of office.
08/18/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
Police: Bicyclist suffers head injury in Vidalia hit-and-run crash
VIDALIA, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Investigators at Vidalia Police Department are looking for the driver who reportedly crashed into a bicyclist and left the scene. The hit-and-run incident happened around 11 p.m. on Sunday near the 700 block of Montgomery Street. The victim, a 59-year-old man,...
Georgia youth detention death: 1 juvenile killed, officer charged with murder after 'fight game'
WAYCROSS, Ga. — A Georgia juvenile detention officer has been arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder following the death of a young inmate. Thomas Lee Hicks served as a juvenile correctional officer in the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The GBI...
Two arrested in Laurens County after failed attempt to smuggle drugs into a prison
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are behind bars after an attempt to fly a drone carrying multiple illegal items into Telfair State Prison was thwarted by the Telfair County Sheriff's Office. According to a Facebook post by the Georgia Department of Corrections, after the drone was spotted, deputies...
Lanier County shooting arrest update
LAKELAND -A man wanted on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in a Lanier County shooting has been arrested. Rodarious “Rod” Swanson was arrested in Lowndes County on August 15, 2022 and charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. The GBI arrested Travion Snell, age...
Two Arrested in Statesboro for Weapons and Drugs
Two individuals were arrested Tuesday after a drug complaint in the 100 block of Lanier Drive. During a search of the apartment, Statesboro Police Department officers discovered marijuana, THC oil, and two sawed-off shotguns. From SPD:. On 8/16/22, officers with SPD’s Impact Team responded to an apartment in the 100...
Third arrested in Savion McRae murder
LAKELAND, GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces the arrest of a third suspect sought in the June 18th murder of Coffee County teenager Savion McRae. Agents say 24 year old Rod Swanson was apprehended Monday and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the drive-by shooting in Lanier County. Swanson is currently being held in the Lowndes County Jail.
Wrightsville man dies in work-related accident
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead following a work-related accident at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin. According to the Laurens County Deputy Coroner Nathan Stanley, The victim was 32-year-old Stephen Rogers of Wrightsville. According to Dublin Police, Rogers was working on a tire when the rim separated from...
