Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 19, 2022)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Mystery and magic are coming to Wakiki -- and it's all for a good cause. Updated: 3 hours...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii remembers Kini Popo, a TV icon in the islands

What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022

Trade winds are steady for now but will be slowing down next week. Trade winds will trend up and then right back down next week as a front passes to our north. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 18, 2022. Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:14 AM...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Navy reveals plan to restart Aiea-Halawa shaft after fuel spills

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now has learned the Navy wants to reactivate its Aiea-Halawa shaft, which has been shut down since last year’s Red Hill tainted water disaster. After last year’s fuel spills, the Navy shut down its Red Hill and Aiea-Halawa shaft. Since then, the Navy...
HALAWA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Airbnb cracking down on party animals

Family alleges negligence in death of security guard for Mark Zuckerberg’s Hawaii compound. His family was offered $7,500 from the Zuckerberg's in the weeks after his death. Kalihi businesses brace for disruptions as HART awards $500M utility relocation contract. Updated: 52 minutes ago. |. Work between Middle Street and...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Thursday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants

Navy wants to reactivate Aiea-Halawa shaft which has been shut down since last year. Water rights activists have a message for Vice President Kamala Harris as she vacations on the North Shore of Kauai. Meanwhile, the Navy wants to reactivate its Aiea-Halawa shaft, which has been shut down since last year.
HONOLULU, HI
Kamala Harris
Sylvia Luke
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Paani

Trending: Lost hot dog comes with big gains and the benefits of being named "Grace Lee" Getting another chance at a hot dog, how one boy gets redemption. Also, we tell you the benefits of being named "Grace Lee". HPU announces Guaranteed Scholarship and Admission Program. Updated: 5 hours ago.
HAWAII STATE
#Democrats#Hnn News Brief#Lg
hawaiinewsnow.com

Experts: Early COVID testing in Hawaii was 'extremely lucrative' for government contractors

Jim Mendoza takes us down memory lane and looks at the work of Kini Popo. What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Recent graduates found jobs

Trending: Lost hot dog comes with big gains and the benefits of being named "Grace Lee" Getting another chance at a hot dog, how one boy gets redemption. Also, we tell you the benefits of being named "Grace Lee". HPU announces Guaranteed Scholarship and Admission Program. Updated: 5 hours ago.
HAWAII STATE

