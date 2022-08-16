Read full article on original website
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 19, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 19, 2022)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Mystery and magic are coming to Wakiki -- and it's all for a good cause.
Hawaii remembers Kini Popo, a TV icon in the islands
What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022

Trade winds are steady for now but will be slowing down next week. Trade winds will trend up and then right back down next week as a front passes to our north.
Experts: Nonprofit’s non-bid COVID contract was a lucrative ‘sweetheart deal’ that gouged taxpayers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID testing in Hawaii early in the pandemic was extremely lucrative for government contractors, experts say. They also say the city’s airport testing program meant big profits for a local non-profit and its partners. When former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration wanted to set up a...
Navy reveals plan to restart Aiea-Halawa shaft after fuel spills
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now has learned the Navy wants to reactivate its Aiea-Halawa shaft, which has been shut down since last year’s Red Hill tainted water disaster. After last year’s fuel spills, the Navy shut down its Red Hill and Aiea-Halawa shaft. Since then, the Navy...
Airbnb cracking down on party animals
Family alleges negligence in death of security guard for Mark Zuckerberg's Hawaii compound. His family was offered $7,500 from the Zuckerberg's in the weeks after his death. Kalihi businesses brace for disruptions as HART awards $500M utility relocation contract.
Thursday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants
Navy wants to reactivate Aiea-Halawa shaft which has been shut down since last year. Water rights activists have a message for Vice President Kamala Harris as she vacations on the North Shore of Kauai.
Study: Out-of-state buyers aren’t the only ones to blame for Hawaii’s hot housing market
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s median home price is well above $1 million. Out-of-state buyers have been long blamed for driving up the cost, but a recent study shows they aren’t the only ones at fault. Grassroot Institute of Hawaii, which conducted the study, said government regulations also play...
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Paani
Trending: Lost hot dog comes with big gains and the benefits of being named "Grace Lee" Getting another chance at a hot dog, how one boy gets redemption. Also, we tell you the benefits of being named "Grace Lee". HPU announces Guaranteed Scholarship and Admission Program.
Top VA official makes Hawaii visit to underscore commitment to vets, facilities upgrades
Hawaii advances in the Little League World Series via 11-1 rout of Washington. The Honolulu little league team swung their way into the next round of the 2022 Little League World Series. Honolulu airport theft probe leads to suspicion of potential insider contracting.
Carl Hebenstreit, TV pioneer in Hawaii who delighted under the stage name ‘Kini Popo,’ dies at 93
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The name Carl Hebenstreit may not ring a bell. But on the all-time list of Hawaii’s television personalities, you’ll find his name at the top. Hebenstreit died on Aug. 2 at 93. His ex-wife Johnny Fribie recalled the early days of his career. “And he...
Experts: Early COVID testing in Hawaii was 'extremely lucrative' for government contractors
Despite severe weather events, poll finds fewer Americans concerned about climate change
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - How much of an impact do you feel you have on climate change?. A new survey conducted by the Associated Press and the National Opinion Research Center shows 35% of U.S. adults say they are “extremely” or “very” concerned about how climate change will impact them.
End of coal heralded as step toward greener future, but transition is a rocky one
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You’ll only see smoke coming from the stacks of the AES coal plant in Leeward Oahu for two more weeks. Gov. David Ige says while the plant was very much needed when it was built 30 years ago, it’s time for a change. Hawaii law...
Check your bank! Hawaii tax refunds up to $300 per person slated to go out soon
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As inflation takes its toll, the state is working to distribute up to $300 in tax refunds to Hawaii taxpayers. Under the plan, a family of four could get $1,200 in tax refunds. The state said the refunds will be directly deposited into bank accounts starting the...
Business News: Recent graduates found jobs
Wildlife officials relocate monk seal born at Kaimana Beach for its safety
HNN News Brief (Aug. 19, 2022) -- Make sure your Apple devices are up to date. The company warns operating systems are at risk. -- U.S. Transportation Department launches new tool to help consumer find resources when flights are canceled. -- McDonald's is transforming the iconic Big Mac with chicken.
Expert: Worrisome rates of drug abuse among Hawaii’s youth could fuel surge in crime
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drugs and crime ― the two often go hand in hand, including among kids. Now a new study shows more of Hawaii’s youth are getting caught up in the cycle of addiction. And in some cases, it’s translating to violence. That’s what police say...
Scientists fear ongoing disaster for native plants, wildlife from latest Hawaii Island fire
WAIKOLOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The latest large wildfire to scorch Hawaii Island is taking yet another toll of native plants and wildlife. And experts fear more fires will happen more frequently, putting Hawaii’s dryland forests in danger. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said the Leilani Wildfire near...
