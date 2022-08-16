Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Strictly nerves leave Helen Skelton ‘feeling sick’ ahead of dancing debut
Strictly Come Dancing contestant Helen Skelton has said she's so nervous about competing on the show just hearing the theme tune makes her "feel sick". Speaking to The Mirror, the Countryfile presenter bluntly admitted: "I can’t dance and I feel sick when I hear the theme tune." Explaining her...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders: When will the show acknowledge June has died and Dot will not return?
June passed away sadly in April yet the show have not acknowledged that Dot will no longer return ? does any find that abit disrespectful that they haven't retired the character by killing her off?. With Dot, shoult be the anniversary episode imo. Even if it’s not a big year,...
digitalspy.com
Actor Bruce Montague dies
British actor, Bruce Montague, best known for his role as Leonard Dunn in the television sitcom Butterflies has died aged 83. Bruce starred in Hollyoaks as Derek Clough, Nana's abusive ex boyfriend. Posts: 30,506. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 19/08/22 - 16:25 #2. RIP Bruce I loved Butterflies. Posts: 29,093. Forum...
Matt Damon, wife land in Georgia for BFF Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding
Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, arrived in Georgia on Friday ahead of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding. In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, paparazzi caught the couple — who flew in via private jet — at an airfield close to Affleck’s estate, where he the actor, 50, is set to exchange vows with Lopez, 53. Damon, 51 — Affleck’s longtime best friend and “Good Will Hunting” collaborator — touched down in loose-fitting khakis, a white T-shirt and a black button-down. He accessorized his look with aviator sunglasses and a black baseball cap. Meanwhile, Barroso, 46 — who shares daughters...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Rena Sofer Shares Her Reasons for Leaving
Try not to be too sad when Rena Sofer makes her final appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful on Monday, August 29. She herself is very much at peace with her departure. In fact, “I had already decided this was going to be my last contract, but when they finished the story of Quinn and Carter coming together, it seemed like the right time,” she tells Soap Opera Digest.
People
Gabrielle Union Shares Steamy Photos from Her Vacation with Husband Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are serving up some serious PDA in Spain. The actress, 49, and the retired NBA player, 40, soaked up the sun on a yacht with a set of spicy snaps shared by Union on Instagram Friday. The carousel of photos, taken on Spain's Mallorca island,...
People
Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event
Kimora Lee Simmons enjoyed a special outing this week surrounded by all of her kids. The model and entrepreneur was joined by all five of her children Thursday at a Back to School Giveaway event, which she hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baby Phat, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Crayola, in Los Angeles.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away star Matt Evans reveals how he influenced new storyline
Home and Away's Matt Evans manifested his character's new storyline. He plays Theo Poulos in the Australian soap, a keen singer whose redemption has been celebrated by fans in recent weeks. And while catching up with Stuff, Evans addressed Theo's involvement with Salt's resident band, Lyrik, which utilises his musicianship.
digitalspy.com
Your Hollyoaks worst storylines EVER!
Dodger and Sienna but at least, unlike above they didn't know they were related at the time. Jack visiting prostitute Sinead. Carmel seeing Jesus in a potato and her flirtation with a nunnery. The students entering a competition to win a car but it was one of those ones where...
digitalspy.com
EE - Frankie to leave
Confirmed by the bbc twitter account. Oops have also created a thread on this not surprised she's going. Just waiting on the Linda announcement then tbh I reckon we will see a whole Carter exit. Oops have also created a thread on this not surprised she's going. We must have...
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Zac Efron and Russell Crowe's new real-life movie
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile star Zac Efron and Thor: Love and Thunder actor Russell Crowe have teamed up for a new film based on a wild yet true story. Directed by Green Book's Peter Farrelly, The Greatest Beer Run Ever is about a down-on-his-luck man who decides to support the American troops by giving them all some beer.
digitalspy.com
What are the rules and factors for an actor to be able to play different characters in the same soap
I have always wondered how long does an actor have to wait for them to play a number of different roles where he or she keep appearing in the same soap quite often. Is it the time period and longetivity the factors on whether it is possible for the same actor to return to a show when they have already appeared before as another character.
digitalspy.com
Characters who always use to have big stories, but now don't
What characters had / always use to get big storylines, but now no longer do...and why is this?. Growing up Rodney, Eric, Bob, Zac were main players in Emmerdale. I know with Zac it's been old age and illness that has lead to less appearances over the years. Sonia in...
digitalspy.com
The Handmaid’s Tale newcomer teases pro-Serena character ahead of season 5
The Handmaid's Tale season 5 spoilers follow, while this article discusses topics some readers may find distressing. The Handmaid's Tale season 5 is on the way, and will introduce a host of new characters as it covers the rise of Gilead in Toronto and the continuation of June's nightmare. One of these new characters has been detailed in TVLine: Mrs Wheeler.
digitalspy.com
Josephine Tewson (Elizabeth from Keeping Up Appearances) has died
Https://metro.co.uk/2022/08/19/josephine-tewson-dead-keeping-up-appearances-star-dies-aged-91-17213494/. Awww that's a shame, she's dropped her cup for the last time. As Elizabeth, her inability to have a cup of tea with Hyacinth without spilling it everywhere was never not hilarious. Posts: 12,943. Forum Member. ✭✭. 19/08/22 - 15:22 #4. Very sad news. To be totally honest, I...
digitalspy.com
What do you think of Eve in Eastenders right now
I think she is decent and her scenes with Suki were good but i cant see her being in the show next year. Love her relationship with Stacey and Suki. Great addition to the cast. Her development and involvement in Suki storyline is great. Posts: 12,372. Forum Member. ✭✭. 17/08/22...
digitalspy.com
The Sandman's Calliope ending explained – Who is Dream's son, Orpheus?
The Sandman 'Calliope' spoilers follow. After Netflix accidentally leaked some bonus footage from The Sandman too early, this PR nightmare has now become a dream come true for fans worldwide who have been greeted with a surprise extra episode in their accounts. As if that weren't dreamy enough, the episode...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - Mel's backstory
I've just watched Mel Healy's first episode from 19 October 1998, so was just wondering what we know about her history/backstory. Mel had a troubled past: She owned a business that went bankrupt, was abused by a boyfriend and was estranged from her family for some years, traveling around the Greek Islands.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street couple Sally Carman and Joe Duttine enjoy wedding party with co-stars
Newlywed Coronation Street stars Sally Carman and Joe Duttine have celebrated their recent nuptials with fellow stars at a wedding party. The couple tied the knot in July after two years of engagement, sharing a wedding photo at the time with the caption: "We did [yellow heart emoji]." In a...
digitalspy.com
Moon Knight's Meghan Kasperlik explains how the show avoided Egyptian stereotypes
Moon Knight costume designer Meghan Kasperlik has opened up about how they tried to avoid Egyptian stereotypes on the show. The recent Marvel series, which stars Oscar Isaac, prominently features Egyptian representation – which hasn't necessarily had the best track record in Hollywood. Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, Kasperlik...
