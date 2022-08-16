ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

Actor Bruce Montague dies

British actor, Bruce Montague, best known for his role as Leonard Dunn in the television sitcom Butterflies has died aged 83. Bruce starred in Hollyoaks as Derek Clough, Nana's abusive ex boyfriend. Posts: 30,506. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 19/08/22 - 16:25 #2. RIP Bruce I loved Butterflies. Posts: 29,093. Forum...
Page Six

Matt Damon, wife land in Georgia for BFF Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, arrived in Georgia on Friday ahead of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding.  In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, paparazzi caught the couple — who flew in via private jet — at an airfield close to Affleck’s estate, where he the actor, 50, is set to exchange vows with Lopez, 53.  Damon, 51 — Affleck’s longtime best friend and “Good Will Hunting” collaborator — touched down in loose-fitting khakis, a white T-shirt and a black button-down. He accessorized his look with aviator sunglasses and a black baseball cap. Meanwhile, Barroso, 46 — who shares daughters...
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Rena Sofer Shares Her Reasons for Leaving

Try not to be too sad when Rena Sofer makes her final appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful on Monday, August 29. She herself is very much at peace with her departure. In fact, “I had already decided this was going to be my last contract, but when they finished the story of Quinn and Carter coming together, it seemed like the right time,” she tells Soap Opera Digest.
digitalspy.com

Home and Away star Matt Evans reveals how he influenced new storyline

Home and Away's Matt Evans manifested his character's new storyline. He plays Theo Poulos in the Australian soap, a keen singer whose redemption has been celebrated by fans in recent weeks. And while catching up with Stuff, Evans addressed Theo's involvement with Salt's resident band, Lyrik, which utilises his musicianship.
Gareth Gates
Darius Campbell
Simon Cowell
Michelle Heaton
Nicki Chapman
Sanjeev Bhaskar
digitalspy.com

Your Hollyoaks worst storylines EVER!

Dodger and Sienna but at least, unlike above they didn't know they were related at the time. Jack visiting prostitute Sinead. Carmel seeing Jesus in a potato and her flirtation with a nunnery. The students entering a competition to win a car but it was one of those ones where...
digitalspy.com

EE - Frankie to leave

Confirmed by the bbc twitter account. Oops have also created a thread on this not surprised she's going. Just waiting on the Linda announcement then tbh I reckon we will see a whole Carter exit. Oops have also created a thread on this not surprised she's going. We must have...
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Zac Efron and Russell Crowe's new real-life movie

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile star Zac Efron and Thor: Love and Thunder actor Russell Crowe have teamed up for a new film based on a wild yet true story. Directed by Green Book's Peter Farrelly, The Greatest Beer Run Ever is about a down-on-his-luck man who decides to support the American troops by giving them all some beer.
digitalspy.com

Characters who always use to have big stories, but now don't

What characters had / always use to get big storylines, but now no longer do...and why is this?. Growing up Rodney, Eric, Bob, Zac were main players in Emmerdale. I know with Zac it's been old age and illness that has lead to less appearances over the years. Sonia in...
digitalspy.com

The Handmaid’s Tale newcomer teases pro-Serena character ahead of season 5

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 spoilers follow, while this article discusses topics some readers may find distressing. The Handmaid's Tale season 5 is on the way, and will introduce a host of new characters as it covers the rise of Gilead in Toronto and the continuation of June's nightmare. One of these new characters has been detailed in TVLine: Mrs Wheeler.
digitalspy.com

Josephine Tewson (Elizabeth from Keeping Up Appearances) has died

Https://metro.co.uk/2022/08/19/josephine-tewson-dead-keeping-up-appearances-star-dies-aged-91-17213494/. Awww that's a shame, she's dropped her cup for the last time. As Elizabeth, her inability to have a cup of tea with Hyacinth without spilling it everywhere was never not hilarious. Posts: 12,943. Forum Member. ✭✭. 19/08/22 - 15:22 #4. Very sad news. To be totally honest, I...
digitalspy.com

What do you think of Eve in Eastenders right now

I think she is decent and her scenes with Suki were good but i cant see her being in the show next year. Love her relationship with Stacey and Suki. Great addition to the cast. Her development and involvement in Suki storyline is great. Posts: 12,372. Forum Member. ✭✭. 17/08/22...
digitalspy.com

The Sandman's Calliope ending explained – Who is Dream's son, Orpheus?

The Sandman 'Calliope' spoilers follow. After Netflix accidentally leaked some bonus footage from The Sandman too early, this PR nightmare has now become a dream come true for fans worldwide who have been greeted with a surprise extra episode in their accounts. As if that weren't dreamy enough, the episode...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders - Mel's backstory

I've just watched Mel Healy's first episode from 19 October 1998, so was just wondering what we know about her history/backstory. Mel had a troubled past: She owned a business that went bankrupt, was abused by a boyfriend and was estranged from her family for some years, traveling around the Greek Islands.
digitalspy.com

Moon Knight's Meghan Kasperlik explains how the show avoided Egyptian stereotypes

Moon Knight costume designer Meghan Kasperlik has opened up about how they tried to avoid Egyptian stereotypes on the show. The recent Marvel series, which stars Oscar Isaac, prominently features Egyptian representation – which hasn't necessarily had the best track record in Hollywood. Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, Kasperlik...
