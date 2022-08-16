Read full article on original website
10 Labor Day Weekend Restaurant Deals, Discounts and Freebies in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois
Labor Day is when we celebrate our country's unions and workforce. We use the weekend to enjoy the last unofficial summer moments by picnicking and grilling out. But, depending on how hot it is and whether or not we really want to go to the trouble of grilling out, we sometimes choose to celebrate indoors at a restaurant. Or, we get take-out and go home to enjoy the day without having to cook.
mprnews.org
CDC notches up Twin Cities’ COVID risk rating heading into ‘the Great Minnesota Get-Together’
Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s community level risk rating map showed the entire Twin Cities seven-county region in green, signaling lower risks. This week the CDC has colored the state’s biggest population center yellow, signaling “medium” risk. Hopefully the risk won’t go up further as we look ahead to the opening of the State Fair next week.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
Here Are The Best Foods To Eat at The Minnesota State Fair
What are the best Fair Foods at The MN State Fair?. The Minnesota State Fair is set to kick off its 2022 run next week. And the Great Minnesota Get-Together is one place that makes me super happy. Why? Because there is so many delicious and amazing food items to try. But the real trick is figuring out what you want to try, how much money you have, and how much room you have in your stomach! So to help you out I have the list of this year’s most popular foods at the great get-together (in my opinion).
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
It Might Be Gross But Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot in Minnesota?
If you've ever gone to Foster Arend in Rochester or over to Lake City for a fun day in the water, you've probably had shoes covered in sand. I'm not a huge fan of bringing that in my car and sometimes, I've just taken my flip-flops off and driven my car without shoes on. But, is driving without shoes against the law in Minnesota?
fox9.com
Dunkin locations will have cops on the roof on Friday
Cops will be on the roofs of Dunkin locations across the Twin Cities area on Friday to help raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota. This is the 6th annual event, and it's helped raise more than $60,000 for the organization in the past five years.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
18% of Minnesotans who applied for "Hero Pay" checks will not receive them
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Roughly 18% of people who applied won't be getting a hero pay check from the state of Minnesota. Minnesota's Department of Labor yesterday denied nearly 215 thousand applications for checks for people who worked during the worst of the coronavirus. The state says most of the rejected requests were because people didn't fill-out the forms properly, but people were also told 'No' because they maxed-out their unemployment benefits or simply didn't qualify.
Rare Minnesota Lake is the Only Saltwater Lake in the State
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and we're well-known for our freshwater lakes, lake life, boating, that kind of thing. But apparently, Minnesota is also home to a saltwater lake. Who would have thought that a land-locked state like Minneota would have one of those?. There's only...
WCCO-TV launching new newscast, adds North Carolina anchor, meteorologist
Big television news from WCCO-TV on Friday as the Twin Cities CBS affiliate unveiled a new newscast and meteorologist from North Carolina who will work as a reporter and anchor at Minnesota. Beginning Monday, Sept. 5, WCCO will debut a 4 p.m. weekday newscast, effectively replacing the hour previously filled...
Cleaning Product Found in Popular Drink Reason for Recall in Minnesota
One of the strangest recalls I've seen yet was just released by The Kraft Heinz Company. About 5,760 cases of their popular drink, Capri Sun, have been voluntarily recalled in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States due to a cleaning solution in the juice. Yes, if you don't pull this out of your kitchen pantry now, your child could end up drinking cleaning solution. Gross!
Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
The Most Beautiful Wedding Venues In Minnesota
Wedding planning and just weddings, in general, have constantly been on my mind! Mostly because I will be the maid of honor at my sister’s wedding this fall, but besides that, like a lot of women who are young adults, I think about where I would have my wedding all the time. As a Minnesota girl, my love for this state is so strong I would not want to get married anywhere else, so I asked myself, where are the most beautiful places to get married in Minnesota?
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
fox9.com
Minnesota’s best bread bakery is …
Food & Wine Magazine has named Baker’s Field Flour & Bread the best bread in Minnesota. The bakery and milling operation is located in the Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. The flour is milled fresh daily and sold in Twin Cities coops and grocery stores like Kowalski’s. You can also buy fresh bread at Kieran’s Kitchen & Market in the Food Building.
mprnews.org
Many were denied Minnesota 'hero pay,' advocate says there were barriers
More than 214,000 applications for Minnesota’s “hero pay” were denied. That’s 18 percent of all who applied. While some were issues of duplicates, identity verification or income limits, Matt Riley says the process still had barriers for some communities. Riley, an organizer with CTUL Workers Center,...
Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
Don’t Explore These 5 Haunted Minnesota Trails Alone
It's almost one of my favorite times of the year! No, not State Fair Season. No, not the Holiday Season. I'm talking about Spooky Season! Halloween is going to be here before we know it, hands down one of my favorite holidays, but it's never too soon to talk about haunted places around Minnesota.
Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10
A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
