My 1053 WJLT

10 Labor Day Weekend Restaurant Deals, Discounts and Freebies in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois

Labor Day is when we celebrate our country's unions and workforce. We use the weekend to enjoy the last unofficial summer moments by picnicking and grilling out. But, depending on how hot it is and whether or not we really want to go to the trouble of grilling out, we sometimes choose to celebrate indoors at a restaurant. Or, we get take-out and go home to enjoy the day without having to cook.
KENTUCKY STATE
mprnews.org

CDC notches up Twin Cities’ COVID risk rating heading into ‘the Great Minnesota Get-Together’

Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s community level risk rating map showed the entire Twin Cities seven-county region in green, signaling lower risks. This week the CDC has colored the state’s biggest population center yellow, signaling “medium” risk. Hopefully the risk won’t go up further as we look ahead to the opening of the State Fair next week.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Here Are The Best Foods To Eat at The Minnesota State Fair

What are the best Fair Foods at The MN State Fair?. The Minnesota State Fair is set to kick off its 2022 run next week. And the Great Minnesota Get-Together is one place that makes me super happy. Why? Because there is so many delicious and amazing food items to try. But the real trick is figuring out what you want to try, how much money you have, and how much room you have in your stomach! So to help you out I have the list of this year’s most popular foods at the great get-together (in my opinion).
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Dunkin locations will have cops on the roof on Friday

Cops will be on the roofs of Dunkin locations across the Twin Cities area on Friday to help raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota. This is the 6th annual event, and it's helped raise more than $60,000 for the organization in the past five years.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

18% of Minnesotans who applied for "Hero Pay" checks will not receive them

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Roughly 18% of people who applied won't be getting a hero pay check from the state of Minnesota. Minnesota's Department of Labor yesterday denied nearly 215 thousand applications for checks for people who worked during the worst of the coronavirus. The state says most of the rejected requests were because people didn't fill-out the forms properly, but people were also told 'No' because they maxed-out their unemployment benefits or simply didn't qualify.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Cleaning Product Found in Popular Drink Reason for Recall in Minnesota

One of the strangest recalls I've seen yet was just released by The Kraft Heinz Company. About 5,760 cases of their popular drink, Capri Sun, have been voluntarily recalled in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States due to a cleaning solution in the juice. Yes, if you don't pull this out of your kitchen pantry now, your child could end up drinking cleaning solution. Gross!
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota

#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

The Most Beautiful Wedding Venues In Minnesota

Wedding planning and just weddings, in general, have constantly been on my mind! Mostly because I will be the maid of honor at my sister’s wedding this fall, but besides that, like a lot of women who are young adults, I think about where I would have my wedding all the time. As a Minnesota girl, my love for this state is so strong I would not want to get married anywhere else, so I asked myself, where are the most beautiful places to get married in Minnesota?
MINNESOTA STATE
96.5 The Walleye

Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota

North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
FARGO, ND
fox9.com

Minnesota’s best bread bakery is …

Food & Wine Magazine has named Baker’s Field Flour & Bread the best bread in Minnesota. The bakery and milling operation is located in the Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. The flour is milled fresh daily and sold in Twin Cities coops and grocery stores like Kowalski’s. You can also buy fresh bread at Kieran’s Kitchen & Market in the Food Building.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10

A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
