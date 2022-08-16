ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

ClutchPoints

Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim

Green Bay Packers have added another pass-catcher for Aaron Rodgers as the regular season fast approaches. Just don’t expect him to fill the massive left by superstar wideout Davante Adams. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Green Bay scooped up wide receiver Travis Fulgham off the waiver wire on Wednesday. The Packers have claimed WR Travis […] The post Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

The preposterous record Mitchell Trubisky holds not seen since 1950

The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter the 2022-2023 season with a new face at quarterback. After nearly two decades of Ben Roethlisberger lining up under center, this season will feature someone new after his retirement. That prompted Pittsburgh to go out and sign former Chicago Bears signal caller Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky has struggled throughout his career […] The post The preposterous record Mitchell Trubisky holds not seen since 1950 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
#American Football
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle

Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
NBA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report

Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Yardbarker

ESPN analyst: 'I wouldn't be stunned' if Steelers win AFC North this season

It's understandable that many are down on the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers as it pertains to their chances of making the playoffs. Unlike Tom Brady, future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger legitimately retired for more than just six weeks, and the Steelers are seemingly preparing to name former Chicago Bears castoff Mitchell Trubisky as Roethlisberger's immediate successor over career backup Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Panthers' Baker Mayfield reportedly starting Week 1 vs. Browns

Baker Mayfield will reportedly start in the Carolina Panthers' highly anticipated Week 1 matchup against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield and Sam Darnold have been in an open competition for the starting job since the Panthers acquired Mayfield from the Browns in July. Panthers coach Matt Rhule previously...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Dolphins Players Make Opinion On Wes Welker Very Clear

During the early stages of the offseason, Wes Welker left the San Francisco 49ers to become the wide receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins. That move was made so he can join forces with Mike McDaniel. With the regular season just around the corner, it sounds like Welker is already...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney compares WR Will Taylor to Hunter Renfrow

Clemson recruited Will Taylor as a quarterback, but he’s now working at wide receiver as he prepares for the 2022 season. After the Tigers' scrimmage last weekend, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney compared Taylor to former Clemson star and national championship-winning hero Hunter Renfrow. “The difference is Renfrow spent that...
CLEMSON, SC
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith's Prediction Will Upset Cowboys Fans

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most popular men in sports media, and for about six weeks, Smith was absent from his main show, First Take. Smith's absence was severely felt as the show just simply wasn't worth watching without him there. Now, Smith is back and better than ever, which means we are getting his incredible hot takes and sense of humor.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Responds To Steve Young's Take On Lamar Jackson

While on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown this week, Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young went on a rant about the way the Baltimore Ravens coach Lamar Jackson. Young believes the Ravens have to implement a sophisticated passing attack. If not, Jackson won't be able to reach his full potential. “I...
BALTIMORE, MD

