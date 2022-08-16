ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Jessie Wallace shares loved-up picture with partner

EastEnders veteran Jessie Wallace has shared a romantic snap of her with partner Justin Gallwey. Over on Instagram yesterday (August 18), the Kat Slater actress shared a picture of the two cuddling and smiling whilst enjoying a night out, captioning it: "My hubby @justin_gallwey [heart emoji]." It's not known if...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Callum's Strictly Series #6

After 1.5 years away, my series is back. We're absolutely pretending that the All Stars uncompleted series never happened and carrying on off the back of Series 5. But who will follow in the line of our previous winners- Myles Stephenson, Catherine Tate, Gabrielle, Billie Piper & Lady Leshurr?. Helly,...
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Your Hollyoaks worst storylines EVER!

Dodger and Sienna but at least, unlike above they didn't know they were related at the time. Jack visiting prostitute Sinead. Carmel seeing Jesus in a potato and her flirtation with a nunnery. The students entering a competition to win a car but it was one of those ones where...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas delights fans by reuniting with onscreen mum

Former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas made fans very happy after reuniting with his on-screen mum, Sue Cleaver. Taking to Instagram, Ryan posted a picture of the happy reunion with Sue and his two kids, writing: "Today brought back so many fond memories. I was just a kid at 16 yrs old when I met this woman & she played my on screen mum for 16 yrs & here we are 22 yrs later with my own kids."
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Couples who split up because an actor left

The couples who clearly primed to be long term but we’re forced to split as an actor left (so Janine/Mick won’t count as Mick was always leaving and they weren’t being built long term) I’m thinking more like Peter and Lauren- they were clearly built long term...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’

Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Characters who always use to have big stories, but now don't

What characters had / always use to get big storylines, but now no longer do...and why is this?. Growing up Rodney, Eric, Bob, Zac were main players in Emmerdale. I know with Zac it's been old age and illness that has lead to less appearances over the years. Sonia in...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Top Of The Pops: Secrets & Scandals

This is on tonight in Ch5 at 9pm. Be interesting to see if there's anything new that wasn't already covered in the recent 'Story of's...'. Probably just more talking heads spouting a load of hearsay nonsense. This episodes is 90 minutes, usually Secrets and Scandals are 60 minutes. This episodes...
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

EE - Billy Mitchell

Part of me thinks Billy should have been Axed years ago but the Actor is underused in my opinion and often he treated as 'the runt of the Mitchell litter. He was once a pretty unsavoury character but managed to turn all around marrying Honey and having two children and now there is tragedy on the horizon as we know he is going to lose his only Grand Child.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

The most unpleasant soap characters

I’m not talking about full blown villains but feel free to add some if you want. - Mandy Dingle - A controlling mother who won’t let her son make his own decisions. - Chas Dingle - The current wicked witch of ED. - Honey Mitchell - A snob...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things star lands next movie role

Stranger Things' Joe Keery has lined-up his next film project, alongside Pam and Tommy's Lily James. Deadline reports that Keery will join James and Willem Dafoe in the indie drama Finalmente L'alba (Finally Dawn) which will also star Rachel Sennott and Rebecca Antonac. Italian director Saverio Costanzo is helming the project.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Rank the C4 series

BB3 - Consistent, entertaining, classic. BB10 - Underrated, wonderful cast for the most part, the only series to get better as it goes on. BB9 - Interesting divide between two groups, generally good from start to end. BB8 - Has some good moments and is quite a funny series, but...
TV SERIES

