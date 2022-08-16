Read full article on original website
EastEnders star Jessie Wallace shares loved-up picture with partner
EastEnders veteran Jessie Wallace has shared a romantic snap of her with partner Justin Gallwey. Over on Instagram yesterday (August 18), the Kat Slater actress shared a picture of the two cuddling and smiling whilst enjoying a night out, captioning it: "My hubby @justin_gallwey [heart emoji]." It's not known if...
Callum's Strictly Series #6
After 1.5 years away, my series is back. We're absolutely pretending that the All Stars uncompleted series never happened and carrying on off the back of Series 5. But who will follow in the line of our previous winners- Myles Stephenson, Catherine Tate, Gabrielle, Billie Piper & Lady Leshurr?. Helly,...
Your Hollyoaks worst storylines EVER!
Dodger and Sienna but at least, unlike above they didn't know they were related at the time. Jack visiting prostitute Sinead. Carmel seeing Jesus in a potato and her flirtation with a nunnery. The students entering a competition to win a car but it was one of those ones where...
Former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas delights fans by reuniting with onscreen mum
Former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas made fans very happy after reuniting with his on-screen mum, Sue Cleaver. Taking to Instagram, Ryan posted a picture of the happy reunion with Sue and his two kids, writing: "Today brought back so many fond memories. I was just a kid at 16 yrs old when I met this woman & she played my on screen mum for 16 yrs & here we are 22 yrs later with my own kids."
Couples who split up because an actor left
The couples who clearly primed to be long term but we’re forced to split as an actor left (so Janine/Mick won’t count as Mick was always leaving and they weren’t being built long term) I’m thinking more like Peter and Lauren- they were clearly built long term...
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
The Masked Singer comeback trailer reveals first look at wild new costumes and celebrity guests
The Masked Singer US season eight is just around the corner, so get on your thinking caps and jot down those first impressions, because a new run of celebrity weirdness is on its way. Ahead of its return next month, the craziest singing competition on telly has released its first-look...
Characters who always use to have big stories, but now don't
What characters had / always use to get big storylines, but now no longer do...and why is this?. Growing up Rodney, Eric, Bob, Zac were main players in Emmerdale. I know with Zac it's been old age and illness that has lead to less appearances over the years. Sonia in...
Hollyoaks: Which Character If Any Will Cause The Upcoming Autumn Stunt ?
Thought I'd start a fun and speculative thread since we have confirmed that where having a huge stunt in autumn and Licy Allan has confirmed that it's going to pretty much have all the major stories coming to together. I have a feeling its Sienna too since Anna was the...
Big Brother stars Gemma Collins and Jonathan Cheban reunite after three years apart
Big Brother stars Gemma Collins and Jonathan Cheban have reunited after three years apart. Gemma took to Instagram to post a picture of the two in sunglasses from their time out together, writing: "Lovely time with MY CHEEBS … our conversations are next level." "@foodgod may you continue to...
Top Of The Pops: Secrets & Scandals
This is on tonight in Ch5 at 9pm. Be interesting to see if there's anything new that wasn't already covered in the recent 'Story of's...'. Probably just more talking heads spouting a load of hearsay nonsense. This episodes is 90 minutes, usually Secrets and Scandals are 60 minutes. This episodes...
EastEnders: When will the show acknowledge June has died and Dot will not return?
June passed away sadly in April yet the show have not acknowledged that Dot will no longer return ? does any find that abit disrespectful that they haven't retired the character by killing her off?. With Dot, shoult be the anniversary episode imo. Even if it’s not a big year,...
EE - Billy Mitchell
Part of me thinks Billy should have been Axed years ago but the Actor is underused in my opinion and often he treated as 'the runt of the Mitchell litter. He was once a pretty unsavoury character but managed to turn all around marrying Honey and having two children and now there is tragedy on the horizon as we know he is going to lose his only Grand Child.
The most unpleasant soap characters
I’m not talking about full blown villains but feel free to add some if you want. - Mandy Dingle - A controlling mother who won’t let her son make his own decisions. - Chas Dingle - The current wicked witch of ED. - Honey Mitchell - A snob...
Stranger Things star lands next movie role
Stranger Things' Joe Keery has lined-up his next film project, alongside Pam and Tommy's Lily James. Deadline reports that Keery will join James and Willem Dafoe in the indie drama Finalmente L'alba (Finally Dawn) which will also star Rachel Sennott and Rebecca Antonac. Italian director Saverio Costanzo is helming the project.
Rank the C4 series
BB3 - Consistent, entertaining, classic. BB10 - Underrated, wonderful cast for the most part, the only series to get better as it goes on. BB9 - Interesting divide between two groups, generally good from start to end. BB8 - Has some good moments and is quite a funny series, but...
Coronation Street cast gather for Millie Gibson's leaving drinks amid dramatic exit plot rumours
The stars of Coronation Street have gathered to say goodbye to their co-star Millie Gibson, who is set to exit the show amid rumours of a dramatic exit story. The cast members attended Gibson's leaving drinks and posted pictures from the event on social media. Kel Allen, who played mum...
First trailer for American Horror Story and Riverdale stars' new rom-com
American Horror Story season 11 is now officially on its way, but if you're in the mood for something a little lighter and lovelier, you're in luck!. And that's because AHS favourite Emma Roberts is the co-lead in upcoming romantic comedy, About Fate. Set for release at the beginning of...
Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon hospitalised after cardiac incident
Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon, who played Xander Harris on the TV series, has been hospitalised following a "cardiac incident". The news was revealed in a new statement on the star's Instagram page, which said that he is now "doing fine" following the hospital trip. "Nicky sends his...
What are the rules and factors for an actor to be able to play different characters in the same soap
I have always wondered how long does an actor have to wait for them to play a number of different roles where he or she keep appearing in the same soap quite often. Is it the time period and longetivity the factors on whether it is possible for the same actor to return to a show when they have already appeared before as another character.
