Austin, TX Eatery Lands at #5 on List of Best Restaurants in the U.S.
Yelp has released their yearly best 100 restaurants in the United States list, and now I have to go try this place in Austin, Texas. A favorite eatery in Texas' capital city has made the list at number 5.
Literal Beer Run? Tipsy 5K Set For Saturday in Killeen, Texas
Ever been on a beer run in Killeen, Texas? I guarantee you've never been on one like this. Everyone has that one person in their family who enjoys running a 5k, don't they?
Texas Gas Prices Drop While This State Has The Highest Per Gallon
You may have noticed a little less pain at the pump lately while filling up your vehicle in Killeen, Texas and the surrounding area. While the price of food and other items continue rising, at least there's some relief at the pump for most of the Lone Star State right now.
Texas Lands 3 on List of "Top Cities for Unique Airbnb Stays"
If where you stay is as important as where you're going on vacation than here's some interesting news, Texas has three of the top 10 cities for "Unique Airbnb Stay."
Did You Know It’s Illegal in Texas to Put This in Your Truck Bed?
You use your truck bed for hauling things, right? Isn't that the point of having a truck?. You may not realize this, but in Texas there are some rules about how to use the back of your truck. Where does the law draw the line?. Texas Truck Laws. You are...
Attention Treasure Hunters! Vista College Auction in Killeen, Texas This Weekend
FLS Auction, Inc, based out of Lockhart, is hosting a live auction this weekend inside of the former Vista College in Killeen, Texas. Beginning 10 a.m. this Saturday, August 20th, anything and everything must sell from copiers to urinals, according to a Facebook post about the event. The auction will take place at the campus on 1001 S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen.
Congrats! Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Brings in Nearly 100 Donors In Killeen, Texas
Congratulations are in order in Killeen Texas. August 16, I wrote an article letting Central Texas know to get ready for the battle of the badges. Topic of donation. Man donates blood in hospital. Man's hand squeezes rubber heart. Close-up. Donor sits in chair. Getty Images/iStockphoto. Killeen, Texas was a...
10 Delicious Breakfast Spots You Must Try in Central Texas
Breakfast anyone? Killeen, Texas I definitely grew up as one of those kids that didn’t mind having breakfast for dinner. It was actually something that was requested at least twice a week in my house. We're serious about breakfast, and sometimes it's great to head out on a Saturday...
Texas Schools Are Showing Improvement – Did Killeen ISD Get an A?
For the first time in three years, the Texas Education Agency has released public school ratings, and for the most part, the news is good. Despite delays and issues due to COVID-19, the number of schools across the state and in Central Texas that received high accountability ratings increased. Both Lampasas and Lorena ISD received 'A' scores.
Get Ready for the Battle of the Badges in Killeen, Texas
Let’s get ready to rumble in Killeen, Texas! Just kidding, but it's most definitely time for a showdown for a life saving cause, and all of us in Central Texas should be on board. ARE YOU READY TO RUMBLE IN KILLEEN, TEXAS?. It’s definitely one of my favorite times...
After losing 1,000 Cars to the Dog Ridge Fire, Belton, Texas Business Reopens
Budget Wrench-A-Part in Belton, Texas saw significant damage from the "Dog Ridge Fire" that burned 150 acres and wiped out more than 1,000 cars. The business has reopened to the public. Dog Ridge Fire. No word yet on what started the Dog Ridge Fire on July 28 but the damage...
Wildfire Alert: Why Your Home Is Facing Danger in Killeen, Texas
You've probably seen the alert on our digital highway signs saying, 'Extreme Wildfire Danger'. It's an issue that is getting closer to home every day. The threat of wildfires in Killeen, Texas residential neighborhoods is increasing, especially since the majority of the surrounding area continues to see no rain. Central...
Belton, Texas Finest: Teacher Honored With State and National Awards
We all know Belton, Texas is a great place to raise your kids, and that a Belton ISD education is so valuable. Now the whole worlds knows too after a BISD teacher received both state and national awards for her dedication to educating and inspiring local kids. Teachers Change Lives.
This Killeen, Texas Hip-Hop Artist Wrote A Country Song That Has The City’s Attention
The talent on display in Killeen, Texas is, in my opinion, is absolutely underrated and often overlooked. We've had singers make it on national TV and athletes go on to the major leagues, so it's no surprise that an artist from our town is bringing attention to the community with a creative endeavor.
Magnifique: There’s A New French Bakery to Love in Killeen, Texas
I love it when a new locally owned business opens in Killeen, Texas - especially when they serve food. We're a melting pot of a community with so much culinary variety, and now we can add "French bakery" to the list. WHO AND WHAT IS CHIC FRENCH BAKERY IN KILLEEN,...
Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas
The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
Feeling Extra Dry? Why Killeen, Texas Is Flushing Hydrants During a Drought
It isn't your imagination, it hasn't been raining, and yes, it's coming from the fire hydrants. Last week, the City of Killeen initiated Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan adopted by Killeen City Council, with voluntary water conservation advised at all times for residents. One condition...
Heroes and Villains Unite: The Best Cosplay Of Bell County Comic Con 2022
It was another fantastic year at the Bell County Comic Con in Belton, Texas. The massive event that invades the Bell County Expo Center every first weekend in August is a gathering of the best and brightest in local cosplayers, and y'all did not disappoint in 2022. Don't get us...
HEB Cutting Grocery Lines: When Will Killeen, Texas See New Tech?
You can probably relate to my least favorite thing about grocery shopping: standing in line to pay. Wait, you say. What about curbside? You can order it online and just have them bring it to you, right? Well, you can, but I'm not really a fan. It's fine for getting staples like paper towels, milk, or detergent, but I like to be the one picking out my groceries. I'm old-school, okay?
Seen This List? Over 4,000 Outstanding Arrest Warrants in Killeen, Texas
Did you forget about something? Now would be a good time to check. Instead of searching you out, the City of Killeen has decided to give you the chance to take care of business and come to court on your own. Outstanding Arrest Warrants in Killeen, Texas. If you have...
