Austin, TX

Texas Lands 3 on List of “Top Cities for Unique Airbnb Stays”

If where you stay is as important as where you're going on vacation than here's some interesting news, Texas has three of the top 10 cities for "Unique Airbnb Stay." There is so much more to vacationing than just picking a destination. Sure, you can find a hotel to stay at for several days or, you can make it a real adventure and find a unique Airbnb and here in the great state of Texas, we have three of the top 10 cities with unique Airbnb opportunities.
Texas Schools Are Showing Improvement – Did Killeen ISD Get an A?

For the first time in three years, the Texas Education Agency has released public school ratings, and for the most part, the news is good. Despite delays and issues due to COVID-19, the number of schools across the state and in Central Texas that received high accountability ratings increased. Both Lampasas and Lorena ISD received 'A' scores.
Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas

The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
HEB Cutting Grocery Lines: When Will Killeen, Texas See New Tech?

You can probably relate to my least favorite thing about grocery shopping: standing in line to pay. Wait, you say. What about curbside? You can order it online and just have them bring it to you, right? Well, you can, but I'm not really a fan. It's fine for getting staples like paper towels, milk, or detergent, but I like to be the one picking out my groceries. I'm old-school, okay?
