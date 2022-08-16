Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Patrick Cantlay has criticised the PGA Tour's choice of courses on the schedule ahead of the BMW Championship. Reigning FedEx Cup champion Cantlay is not the only player to express frustration this week. Jon Rahm, the former World No.1, hit out at the playoff system, describing it as "ludicrous". When...
Those who remain (mostly) calm on the fairways will have their forbearance tested in the courtroom as the LIV golfers' antitrust lawsuit was significantly delayed. A tentative date of July 23, 2023 has been set for summary judgement by US District Judge Bath Labson Freeman, in which the PGA Tour will almost certainly look to have the case thrown out.
A hot-handed Californian made it back-to-back bogey-free qualifying successes from one coast to the other in Tuesday’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Open qualifier at The Links at Hiawatha Landing. Tim Bogue, from Windsor in Sonoma County, made eight birdies at the Apalachin golf course in a round of 64...
Earlier this month, Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after she was arrested at an airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. She's already been in Russian custody for several months now. Many people have been speaking out on her behalf over the past few months and that includes her ex-wife.
It's no surprise ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is divisive, judging by these remarks he made about Tiger Woods. Woods flew into Delaware earlier in the week and got behind the wheel of a rented Nissan with Rickie Fowler. Together they attended a private meeting where the elite PGA Tour...
According to two sources with knowledge of the players-only meeting earlier this week, PGA Tour players plan to make several bold suggestions to commissioner Jay Monahan.
Chiara Noja, Europe's youngest golfer to win a professional tour event, has been unveiled as the latest international ambassador to join Golf Saudi. Noja, 16, secured her maiden pro title at the Ammundi Czech Ladies Challenge in June when finishing nine strokes clear of her rivals, and she marched to the top of the LETAS Order of Merit.
LIV Golf’s recent antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour is still ongoing, but it will have one less backer from the LIV side as Pat Perez has dropped out, removing his name from the suit. Perez was one of the original 11 players from LIV Golf to bring the...
LIV Golf rebel Carlos Ortiz claimed that a friend of his was banned from the PGA Tour after reporting on a LIV Golf Tour event on behalf of a Spanish-speaking golf website. In an interview with Handicap 54, Ortiz criticised the PGA Tour for "controlling the market" and "not being open to what is good for them" after his friend from GolfWiken was supposedly suspended by the circuit for 30 days.
When Wilmington’s Paul Ruggiero teed up with PGA Tour golfers on Wednesday as part of the Gardner Heidrick Pro-Am at the BMW Championship, it was a thrill of a lifetime. Not only was he playing side by side with Matt Kuchar and Maverick McNealy, it was a rare opportunity to play one of Delaware’s most exclusive courses – Wilmington Country Club.
TAMPA — A year ago, Shilese Jones placed 10th at the Olympic Trials, poured her heart out on Instagram and decided she was done with elite gymnastics. After conversations with loved ones, notably her father, she changed her mind. Jones deferred University of Florida enrollment until 2024 because she has designs on the Paris Games.
Golf is a game of misses. We’ve all heard that cliche, because it’s true. So why is it then that so many amateur golfers plan for the perfect shot?. You can listen to the full podcast below, or keep scrolling. Or, ideally, both!. You can subscribe to the...
