ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golfmagic.com

LIV-linked Patrick Cantlay lashes out at PGA Tour before BMW Championship

Patrick Cantlay has criticised the PGA Tour's choice of courses on the schedule ahead of the BMW Championship. Reigning FedEx Cup champion Cantlay is not the only player to express frustration this week. Jon Rahm, the former World No.1, hit out at the playoff system, describing it as "ludicrous". When...
GOLF
Daily Mail

LIV Golf rebels - including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau - are dealt a huge blow as they are forced to wait until January 2024 for their lawsuit against the PGA Tour to be heard - FIVE MONTHS later than they hoped

Those who remain (mostly) calm on the fairways will have their forbearance tested in the courtroom as the LIV golfers' antitrust lawsuit was significantly delayed. A tentative date of July 23, 2023 has been set for summary judgement by US District Judge Bath Labson Freeman, in which the PGA Tour will almost certainly look to have the case thrown out.
GOLF
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of WNBA Star Brittney Griner

Earlier this month, Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after she was arrested at an airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. She's already been in Russian custody for several months now. Many people have been speaking out on her behalf over the past few months and that includes her ex-wife.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
golfmagic.com

Controversial ESPN anchor goes on Tiger Woods rant about LIV Golf

It's no surprise ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is divisive, judging by these remarks he made about Tiger Woods. Woods flew into Delaware earlier in the week and got behind the wheel of a rented Nissan with Rickie Fowler. Together they attended a private meeting where the elite PGA Tour...
NFL
golfmagic.com

Future golf phenom becomes latest name to join Golf Saudi

Chiara Noja, Europe's youngest golfer to win a professional tour event, has been unveiled as the latest international ambassador to join Golf Saudi. Noja, 16, secured her maiden pro title at the Ammundi Czech Ladies Challenge in June when finishing nine strokes clear of her rivals, and she marched to the top of the LETAS Order of Merit.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

LIV Golfer drops out of lawsuit against PGA Tour

LIV Golf’s recent antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour is still ongoing, but it will have one less backer from the LIV side as Pat Perez has dropped out, removing his name from the suit. Perez was one of the original 11 players from LIV Golf to bring the...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Kevin Durant
golfmagic.com

Carlos Ortiz claims reporter was banned by PGA Tour for working at LIV Golf

LIV Golf rebel Carlos Ortiz claimed that a friend of his was banned from the PGA Tour after reporting on a LIV Golf Tour event on behalf of a Spanish-speaking golf website. In an interview with Handicap 54, Ortiz criticised the PGA Tour for "controlling the market" and "not being open to what is good for them" after his friend from GolfWiken was supposedly suspended by the circuit for 30 days.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BMW Championship offers peek inside Delaware's most exclusive golf course, Wilmington Country Club

When Wilmington’s Paul Ruggiero teed up with PGA Tour golfers on Wednesday as part of the Gardner Heidrick Pro-Am at the BMW Championship, it was a thrill of a lifetime. Not only was he playing side by side with Matt Kuchar and Maverick McNealy, it was a rare opportunity to play one of Delaware’s most exclusive courses – Wilmington Country Club.
DELAWARE STATE
NBC Sports

It’s Shilese Jones’ time at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

TAMPA — A year ago, Shilese Jones placed 10th at the Olympic Trials, poured her heart out on Instagram and decided she was done with elite gymnastics. After conversations with loved ones, notably her father, she changed her mind. Jones deferred University of Florida enrollment until 2024 because she has designs on the Paris Games.
GYMNASTICS
Golf.com

4 basic golf strategy rules to remember, according to a +3 handicap

Golf is a game of misses. We’ve all heard that cliche, because it’s true. So why is it then that so many amateur golfers plan for the perfect shot?. You can listen to the full podcast below, or keep scrolling. Or, ideally, both!. You can subscribe to the...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy