2023 Notre Dame commit Drayk Bowen‍ started his senior season on Friday night against crosstown rival Merrillville (Ind.) in the Battle for Broadway. Merrillville (6A) beat Andrean (2A) 27-7, but Bowen showcased why he is headed to Notre Dame as it was easy to see who the best player on the field was throughout the night.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO