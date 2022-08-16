Read full article on original website
Related
Become a Minnesota Plant Parent With These Popular Plants For Beginners
Want to become a plant parent but don’t know anything about plants? Here are the best plants to start with as a new plant parent. With these, you will have a hard time killing them as they need minimal maintenance. 1. Lucky Bamboo. Want to know the number one...
The World’s Largest Salmon Was Just Spotted in Minnesota
If you happened to be up in Bloomington earlier this week, you would have witnessed the largest salmon in the world when it was here in Minnesota. Given that Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you'd think that witnessing the world's largest salmon might require you to head out on a body of water, right? Well, not so much. Because THIS large salmon was spotted at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport-- and it's a plane, not a fish. Okay, it's a plane with a special paint job that makes it look like the world's largest salmon.
Minnesota Wild Rice Season Is Underway But Rice May Not Be Ripe
The 2022 wild rice season officially opened across Minnesota on Monday, August 15, running through Friday, September 30. However, as harvesters may get exciting for the season, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wanted to share an important reminder. Minnesota wild rice harvesters going out during the upcoming season can...
Here Are The Best Foods To Eat at The Minnesota State Fair
What are the best Fair Foods at The MN State Fair?. The Minnesota State Fair is set to kick off its 2022 run next week. And the Great Minnesota Get-Together is one place that makes me super happy. Why? Because there is so many delicious and amazing food items to try. But the real trick is figuring out what you want to try, how much money you have, and how much room you have in your stomach! So to help you out I have the list of this year’s most popular foods at the great get-together (in my opinion).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stars Like Confetti! These Northern Minnesota Domes Offer Up Unique Stay
Life is a journey, and along the way, we get to experience some pretty cool things. If you have a bucket list item that includes waking up under a bed of stars or staying the nights/week in a unique structure you might want to look into a stay at Klarhet near Lutsen this fall.
This Strange Looking Corn Is Actually A Delicacy To Some Minnesotans
While the chances of your sweet corn looking like this, this year it seems like the odds are low low, corn smut, also known as huitlacoche in Mexico is actually a delicacy for some Minnesotans. Some Minnesotans with a Mexican background or if you enjoy Latin American cuisine enjoy eating corn smut, specifically in the form of quesadillas and tacos.
Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze
On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Most Beautiful Wedding Venues In Minnesota
Wedding planning and just weddings, in general, have constantly been on my mind! Mostly because I will be the maid of honor at my sister’s wedding this fall, but besides that, like a lot of women who are young adults, I think about where I would have my wedding all the time. As a Minnesota girl, my love for this state is so strong I would not want to get married anywhere else, so I asked myself, where are the most beautiful places to get married in Minnesota?
Can You Guess MN’s Favorite Pizza Topping (Ope, It’s Not Pepperoni)
Pepperoni is the favorite pizza topping in America, but when it comes to Minnesotans, we prefer something a little different. We're also not counting cheese, because that would be like counting sauce. I tried a sample slice of Chicken Barbecue pizza once at Kwik Trip, and it was amazing. But,...
Unique Places To Get Married in Minnesota From Underground To On The Field
I had no idea that there was a wedding chapel inside the Mall of America until earlier this week when I learned it was closing. More than 7,500 couples have said “I Do” inside the mega mall chapel since it first opened nearly three decades ago. Did you...
‘American Idol’ Producers Selling Staggering $22 Million California Winery — See Inside! [Pictures]
Two of the producers behind American Idol have listed their California winery for sale at $22 million, and photos show a property that is absolutely spectacular. According to Realtor.com, Idol producers Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick grew up together in Liverpool, and they went on to launch Idol into a worldwide phenomenon. In 2005, they decided to expand their holdings into the wine business, and they bought the property where their winery now stands for $5.2 million, knocking down the existing house on the property to build a stunning Italian-style villa that serves as their facility.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota in the Top 10 Best Places to Live
As if we needed more proof that Minnesota is a great state, Wallethub just released their list of the 2022 best states to live in the US and Minnesota did pretty well if I do say so myself. Out of all 50 states Minnesota ended up ranking in the top 10!
Minnesota Part of $450M Tentative Settlement With Opioid Maker
Minnesota is among the 36 states that have reached an "agreement in principle" with a major opioid producer. A news release from the Minnesota Attorney General's Office says the tentative settlement would require Endo International to pay $450 million dollars over 10 years. the funds would be distributed to participating states and local governments to address the ongoing opioid crisis.
See The Sad State Of Dustin Diamond’s Abandoned Wisconsin Home
Former child star Dustin Diamond had a rough go of it after his popular TV series went off the air. Sadly, he died of stage 4 cancer on February 1, 2021, at the age of 44. Diamond was best known for playing the lovable or obnoxious (depending on who you ask) character Samuel "Screech" Powers on the hit NBC sitcom, "Saved by the Bell".
Will You Get a Frontline Hero Paycheck in Minnesota? Here’s How To Know
Rejection notices for Minnesota's special frontline worker 'hero' paychecks went out Tuesday, but how do you know if your application was approved?. The Minnesota legislature passed an order which was signed by Governor Walz back in May of this year which authorized the state to make extra payments to those Minnesotans who worked on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic. State lawmakers settled on an amount of $500 million dollars to be divided among all eligible frontline workers.
Minnesotans Would You Let A Fish ‘Suck’ Peanut Butter Off Your Toes?
ISH. I ran across this video on Facebook Reels, and it got me wondering A. where this woman from that the fish (carp) belly up to the dock, and B. how did she figure out that the fish would do this to her feet? For those wondering the video in question shows a woman telling the camera, and later a young girl, to dip their toe in peanut butter and let the fish suck it off.
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
The 2022 Minnesota State Fair Schedule (What We Know 6 Days Out)
The Minnesota State Fair is preparing for their big opening, which is just 6 days away on August 25th. The 'Great Minnesota Get-Together' runs annually for twelve days ending on Labor Day. That run in 2022 will be from Thursday, August 25th through Monday, September 5th. The Minnesota State Fair attracts more than two million of us each year.
Experience a Beautiful Japanese Festival at Como Park this Weekend
This weekend at the Como Park Conservatory up in St. Paul, Minnesota there is going to be a really cool Japanese festival that you can experience yourself. The festival is called the Obon holiday which is a big holiday celebrated over four days in Japan. While the festival has already...
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0