AZFamily
What is “1776 curriculum?” We stopped by a Peoria school teaching it to find out
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The 1776 curriculum got renewed attention this week when Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said she supported it. So what is it exactly? What does it involve? Arizona’s Family learned a school in Peoria uses it. It’s called Candeo Peoria. The public charter school...
'It's so much money': ASU students struggle with high cost of rent
PHOENIX — Rising rent prices in Arizona are hitting students at Arizona State University hard as more than 140,000 students start the new school year. "I'm really excited," said freshman Colleen Schaner. But with that enthusiasm, comes frustration, because finding a place to live these days, isn't always easy.
AZFamily
24/7 urgent mental health clinic available in Phoenix
In just a few minutes of meeting 14-year-old Liam, it was clear he was a kind soul who had a ton of potential. On Your Side works to get vehicle repairs refunded after denied warranty claim. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On Your Side is helping a Valley man who...
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month
Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
ABC 15 News
Women mistake 20-year-old for Lyft driver during emergency
CHANDLER, AZ — A girl's trip to Arizona ended with one incredible story. It all started when the nine friends from North Dakota decided to grab dinner at a local favorite, The Sicilian Butcher, in Chandler on August 7. “We could only get a seat outside which was probably,...
fox10phoenix.com
Tempe Town Lake Drowning: Medical Examiner report on victim released
TEMPE, Ariz. - We have obtained a report from the Medical Examiner's Office on the man who drowned during an incident at Tempe Town Lake in May. The incident began as a reported domestic violence situation at Tempe Beach Park between the man, identified as 34-yea-old Sean Bickings, and his wife. Both denied that any fight had taken place. When officers were called, Bickings reportedly tried to run away from them by fleeing into the lake. He was unable to get out of the water, and eventually drowned.
azbigmedia.com
Meta Mesa Data Center launches training program
Meta and DPR Construction have partnered to bring Hardhat in Hand, Meta’s nationwide skilled trades training program, to Meta’s Mesa Data Center. This paid, eight-week program focuses on recruiting new people to the construction trades and providing participants with fundamental knowledge relevant to all construction and skilled trade occupations. Hardhat in Hand is run in partnership with the Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) and the Phoenix-based nonprofit Chicanos Por La Causa.
AZFamily
Man who found Benjamin Anderson’s body on fire in Arizona desert speaks out
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week, Arizona’s Family received the 911 calls when Benjamin Anderson’s body was found on fire in the Arizona desert. He went missing on New Year’s Eve. The man who found his body and called 911 took Arizona’s Family to the area off Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road to give us an exclusive look into what he saw that day. He’s asked us not to use his name or show his face. It’s in the middle of the desert and as remote as you can get. “Have you been back here since?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “No,” the man said. “It was emotional, yeah.”
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
fox10phoenix.com
Women searching for man they mistook as rideshare driver during Chandler health emergency
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A group of women now have a strange story to tell, after what happened in the East Valley. Kristi Anderson-Schmidt says she had a few friends come to visit last weekend. They went out to dinner at a restaurant near Chandler Mall when all of a sudden, one of them fainted from a possible heat stroke.
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment Has Sparked a Lawsuit. What Now?
The intensifying problem of homelessness in Phoenix is most visible in the Zone — a stretch of downtown along Jefferson Street between 9th and 13th avenues. There, tents and makeshift shelters line the sidewalks. The number of people living in the Zone has grown to more than 1,000 in...
Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration
PHOENIX (CN) — Voting advocacy groups sued Arizona to block a new law that could criminalize volunteers or organizations who provide registration or voter assistance to individuals registered to vote outside the state. According to the federal complaint filed Monday evening in Phoenix, Senate Bill 1260 is a vague law that affords officials subjective measures to target volunteers and […] The post Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
azbigmedia.com
Megawarehouses find a home in Phoenix, according to report
Phoenix megawarehouses are in style – in a big way, according to a new report from CBRE. Warehouse users signed leases for 37 facilities of 1 million sq. ft. or larger in the U.S. in the first half of this year, up from 24 in the first half of 2021. Phoenix ranks as a leading market with four large industrial lease transactions accounting for over 4 million sq. ft. in total.
TODAY.com
150 dogs rescued after being found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
A homeless family was found living in the Arizona desert with about 150 animals, Sgt. Calbert Gillett of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to TODAY on Friday night in a press release. On Aug. 10, deputies received a call from the State Land Trust about a family living...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix mayor admits to previously using secret message app
PHOENIX — The ABC15 Investigators have confirmed more top Phoenix city officials have used a secret messaging app called Signal. On Thursday, Mayor Kate Gallego and her communications director, Jeanine L’Ecuyer, both admitted to previously using the app. "Signal" encrypts messages and can automatically delete them after a predetermined time period.
Housing voucher waitlist opens in Mesa for the first time since 2016
MESA, Ariz. — For the first time in five and a half years, people struggling to pay their rent in Mesa can apply for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher waitlist. As of Thursday morning, the City of Mesa already had 11,000 applications filled out, surpassing the 10,000 that was originally anticipated by city staff.
AZFamily
Documentary Premiere: Finding Robert Fisher
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s one of the most infamous true crime cases in Arizona history. But only so much has been publicly known about the case, until now. On the morning of April 10th, 2001, residents in Scottsdale, Arizona, woke up to a home exploding into flames. The house belonged to the Fisher family, and investigators quickly learned there were three bodies inside, wife Mary Fisher, and the two young kids 12-year-old Brittney Fisher and 10-year-old Bobby Fisher. There was one family member missing- Robert Fisher.
ABC 15 News
City officials and Arizona lawmakers with opposing view on the new EV tax credit
The newly passed Inflation Reduction Act includes a new electric vehicle tax incentive aimed at making electric vehicles more affordable while also benefiting the environment. The new EV tax credit amends one already on the books called the Qualified Plug-in Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit, also known as the "Clean Vehicle Credit."
AZFamily
150 dogs found living in desert with homeless family outside Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s the kind of thing you might see in a developing country. A campground full of trash and debris, and dozens and dozens of dogs kept in cages and handmade kennels. The bizarre hoarding situation was discovered last week near the city of Surprise, off U.S. 60 and Happy Valley Road.
azbigmedia.com
5 most affordable Valley cities for 1st-time homebuyers
The affordability of housing in the Valley has been a constant challenge for first-time homebuyers since the start of this decade. The Phoenix metro area continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities as more people migrate from other parts of the United States, so it’s tough to find the most affordable cities for homebuyers. In many cities in the Valley, homes are out of reach for first-time buyers; however, the housing market has cooled down over the last year and some cities have even shifted into a buyers’ market. There are opportunities for first-time home buyers depending on where they want to live.
