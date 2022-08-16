ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

wschronicle.com

Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022

Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
wschronicle.com

Carolina Classic Fair accepting competition entries until September 1

The Carolina Classic Fair – North Carolina’s second-largest agricultural fair – is accepting entries for a wide variety of competitive exhibits including baking, livestock, photography, art and more. All entries must be submitted by Sept. 1 for this year’s fair, which will take place in Winston-Salem from Sept. 30 through Oct. 9.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wraltechwire.com

Have aching knees? Duke researchers spearhead development of gel-based cartilage solution

DURHAM – Over-the-counter pain relievers, physical therapy, steroid injections — some people have tried it all and are still dealing with knee pain. Often knee pain comes from the progressive wear and tear of cartilage known as osteoarthritis, which affects nearly one in six adults — 867 million people — worldwide. For those who want to avoid replacing the entire knee joint, there may soon be another option that could help patients get back on their feet fast, pain-free, and stay that way.
DURHAM, NC
Greensboro, NC
Business
City
Greensboro, NC
triad-city-beat.com

Showroom City: A deeper look into High Point’s downtown

Featured photo: The John Coltrane statue at High Point City Hall, with the Mendenhall Terminal (left) and Showplace exhibition building (right) in the background. (photo by John Joe Schlichtman) The following excerpt is from Showroom City: Real Estate and Resistance in the Furniture Capital of the World by John Joe...
HIGH POINT, NC
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Fat Joe
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
ASHEVILLE, NC
macaronikid.com

3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

High Point women find community in Double Dutch fitness club

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A childhood game is helping women over 40 embrace fitness and fun. The ladies of The Down South Divas Double Dutch Fitness Club are celebrating a new season of life while jumping down memory lane. The group has been together for a year and meets Tuesday evenings at Washington Terrace […]
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

3210 Starlight Dr Apt F

Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 3210-F Starlight Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27107: Totally remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath second floor apartment. Features new light fixtures, new cabinets & countertops, LVT flooring throughout. New range & refrigerator will be installed once leased. Huge walk-in closet in bedroom. Electric baseboard heat & Window A/C. Water/lawn/trash included. NO PETS ALLOWED! Available now!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

‘Largest Ponzi scheme in history’: 10 years since Lexington-based ZeekRewards

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — In August 2012, nearly a million people throughout the world learned an online rewards program they thought would exponentially increase their wealth was being investigated as what prosecutors would later deem an “over $850 million ‘Ponzi’ scheme,” promising a “bogus 125% return on investment based on profits from a sham internet-based […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Water Lantern Festival to light up NC lake again on Sept. 10

REIDSVILLE — It’s been a year since thousands of people in Rockingham County were able to float their hopes, prayers, and tributes on the glassy surface of Lake Reidsville. But on Sept. 10 the Piedmont/Triad Water Lantern Festival returns to the 750-acre lake, bringing rice paper lanterns for...
REIDSVILLE, NC

