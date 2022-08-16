Read full article on original website
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
A mom of 3 went out to do some last-minute shopping and never came home. That was over 20 years ago.Fatim HemrajStoneville, NC
North Carolina Folk Festival takes place in September in GreensboroCheryl E PrestonGreensboro, NC
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022
Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
Carolina Classic Fair accepting competition entries until September 1
The Carolina Classic Fair – North Carolina’s second-largest agricultural fair – is accepting entries for a wide variety of competitive exhibits including baking, livestock, photography, art and more. All entries must be submitted by Sept. 1 for this year’s fair, which will take place in Winston-Salem from Sept. 30 through Oct. 9.
Have aching knees? Duke researchers spearhead development of gel-based cartilage solution
DURHAM – Over-the-counter pain relievers, physical therapy, steroid injections — some people have tried it all and are still dealing with knee pain. Often knee pain comes from the progressive wear and tear of cartilage known as osteoarthritis, which affects nearly one in six adults — 867 million people — worldwide. For those who want to avoid replacing the entire knee joint, there may soon be another option that could help patients get back on their feet fast, pain-free, and stay that way.
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North Carolina
There are also many smaller towns and villages throughout the state that are worth exploring. Each of these destinations offers something different and special that you won't find anywhere else.
Showroom City: A deeper look into High Point’s downtown
Featured photo: The John Coltrane statue at High Point City Hall, with the Mendenhall Terminal (left) and Showplace exhibition building (right) in the background. (photo by John Joe Schlichtman) The following excerpt is from Showroom City: Real Estate and Resistance in the Furniture Capital of the World by John Joe...
Syrup made from sweet potatoes? North Carolina farm offers a Tarheel twist on a classic
(WGHP) — When you have pancakes or waffles on the table, chances are there’s some syrup nearby. While maple syrup has always been popular, there’s now a new choice on the shelf. Brad Jones tells us, it comes from a company with a lineup of flavors that...
Ice cream shop owner takes to social media to share frustration over work force issues, stress
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An iconic small business in Salisbury is struggling because the owner simply can’t find workers. The West Innes Dairy Queen has been a fixture since 1950, but owner Melissa Utley says she’s never seen the labor market like this, and it has brought her to tears.
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
Asheboro husband, wife Christian music duo hope to win competition
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An Asheboro husband and wife duo who play Christian music are hoping to win a competition called “The Opening Act.” Brittnee and Doyle Hinkle submitted a video of their music, and judges selected them to advance. Now, if they advance or not is up to online voting. If they win, they […]
SPOILER! Check out these Carolina Classic Fair food vendors
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fair food. It's a staple. It's why some folks go to their county or state fairs! In our Triad area, the Carolina Classic Fair begins September 30, 2022, and lasts through October 9, 2022. Tickets are already on sale. With 40+ days until the fair, vendors...
3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
High Point women find community in Double Dutch fitness club
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A childhood game is helping women over 40 embrace fitness and fun. The ladies of The Down South Divas Double Dutch Fitness Club are celebrating a new season of life while jumping down memory lane. The group has been together for a year and meets Tuesday evenings at Washington Terrace […]
3210 Starlight Dr Apt F
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 3210-F Starlight Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27107: Totally remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath second floor apartment. Features new light fixtures, new cabinets & countertops, LVT flooring throughout. New range & refrigerator will be installed once leased. Huge walk-in closet in bedroom. Electric baseboard heat & Window A/C. Water/lawn/trash included. NO PETS ALLOWED! Available now!
‘Largest Ponzi scheme in history’: 10 years since Lexington-based ZeekRewards
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — In August 2012, nearly a million people throughout the world learned an online rewards program they thought would exponentially increase their wealth was being investigated as what prosecutors would later deem an “over $850 million ‘Ponzi’ scheme,” promising a “bogus 125% return on investment based on profits from a sham internet-based […]
Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
What are North Carolina’s best community colleges and how do they fair nationally?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Technical and community colleges in North Carolina, deemed incredibly important to meeting the evolving needs of the future workforce, don’t fare very well in a new national ranking of those schools. WalletHub, the financial advice company that crunches numbers and churns out a variety of evaluations, took on this task with […]
Ziegler Arranges Acquisition Financing for 203-Unit Village at Brookwood CCRC in Burlington, North Carolina
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Ziegler has arranged three separate loans to fund the acquisition of The Village at Brookwood (TVAB), a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Burlington. Opened in 2003, TVAB features 155 independent living units, 12 assisted living units, 12 memory care units and 24 skilled nursing units...
Water Lantern Festival to light up NC lake again on Sept. 10
REIDSVILLE — It’s been a year since thousands of people in Rockingham County were able to float their hopes, prayers, and tributes on the glassy surface of Lake Reidsville. But on Sept. 10 the Piedmont/Triad Water Lantern Festival returns to the 750-acre lake, bringing rice paper lanterns for...
Sewage backup at a barbecue spot: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 16)
Violations this week included improper handwashing and foods being held at incorrect temperatures.
Comments / 0