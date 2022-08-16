Read full article on original website
Debra Ann Phillips Jones
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Debra Ann Phillips Jones, 59, a resident of Hambleton, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her home. She was in her usual health and death was sudden and unexpected.Debbie was born Friday, January 25, 1963, in Youngstown, OH, a daughter of the late Charles Thomas Phillips and Gertrude Frymyer Phillips who survives in Ripley. On June 13, 1981, in Oakland, MD, she married Roger Lee Jones, who survives. They had celebrated forty-one years of marriage.Also left to cherish Debbie’s memory besides her husband and mother, is daughter, Jessica Kisamore and husband, Cody of Limestone, a sister, Marie Turley of Ripley, a brother, Larry Phillips and wife, Linda, of Hambleton, five grandchildren, Brandon Knotts of Parsons, Megan and husband, Vibhat Seth of Illinois, Jasmine, Trevor, Trenton Jones, all of Pheasant, and several nieces and nephews.Preceding Debbie in death besides her father, was a son, Thomas Jones, a brother, Charles Phillips, and sister, Dessie Darlene Phillips.Debbie attended the schools of Tucker County, and at the time of her death was employed at Cortland Acres Nursing Home where she had worked for the past six years and also did in home care. The love of her life was her husband and grandchildren. She loved them more than life and there was nothing she wouldn’t do for them. She also enjoyed fishing with her husband. She was loved by many and will be sadly missed.Visitation will be held at Hostetler Funeral Home on Sunday from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 11am. Rev. Greg Smith will officiate, and interment will follow in Parsons City Cemetery.
Joseph Eugene (Joe) Urse, Jr.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Joseph Eugene (Joe) Urse, Jr. 69, of Fairmont, passed away suddenly at his home away from home, Green Lakes, on August 19, 2022. He was born February 6, 1953 in Fairmont. He was the son of the late Joe and Jennie Urse.He is survived by his loving children and legacy, Joseph Urse (Tabitha), Jason Urse, Jared Urse (Sarah), Justin Urse (Amber), and Alicia Urse Hamrick (companion Jason Lanham), as well as his nine grandchildren, Adalea Urse, Josey Urse, LillyAnna Urse, Zoey Urse, Jacob Urse, Eli Hamrick, Jett Urse, Jace Urse, and Liam Hamrick, and his former son-in-law, Justin Hamrick, all of Fairmont.He is survived by his former wife, Sherri Urse, of Fairmont, and his former mother-in-law, Rose Postlethwait, who thought of him as a son. He is also survived by his two sisters, Helena Tartell and Janet Lewis of Dayton, OH, as well as several nieces and nephews.Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Rosellen Panella, brother-in-laws, John Panella, Gene Tartell, and Edward Lewis, all of Dayton, OH, and his former father-in-law, Howard Maurice Postlethwait, of Fairmont. He was also preceded in death by his best friend, Ronnie Batson, of Idamay.Joe was a graduate of East Fairmont High, owner of Green Lakes in Rivesville, and was employed by Davis Electric Company. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Parrish.Joe was an avid outdoorsman, operated Green Lakes, and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family. He enjoyed his traditions of deer camp with his family, as well as cheering on the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and his grandchildren at their sporting events. His most prized possessions were his grandchildren, who he enjoyed spending his time with.Joe was the definition of a true family man and left a mark on everyone he met. He was the life of the party and will be dearly missed by all.The family would like to thank Grant Town EMTs and the Baxter Fire Department for their assistance.The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. wwith Father Kishore as celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
Velma R. Cowger Bender Jordan
Velma R. Cowger Bender Jordan, 88 of Hacker Valley went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 following an extended illness. She was born September 3, 1933 on Lick Run, near Hacker Valley, to Ernest and Effie Hamrick Cowger. She was Treasurer of the Hacker Valley Senior Citizens and a faithful member of the Hacker Valley Baptist Church where she had taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and was Church Treasurer. She knew God and made sure her children and grandchildren knew him as well. Velma was an excellent cook and grew one of the largest gardens around, canning everything she could. She was fun and fun loving; telling jokes, playing in the rain, and enjoying her family spending time with her and with each other at her home. She is survived by four sons: Edward (Brenda) Bender of Chesterfield, VA, Ernie Bender of North Chesterfield, VA, Marvin (Rebecca) Bender and Andrew (Heather) Bender both of Hacker Valley; six daughters: Linda (Dewayne) Mayle of Clarksburg, Geretta (Wallace) Pugh of Hacker Valley, Connie (Tom) Clark of Charleston, Renita (Bobby) Crowe of South Chesterfield, VA, Joan (Frankie) Williams of Hacker Valley, and Desta (Dalton) Harvey of Frederick, MD; daughters-in-law: Alice Bender of Hobbs, NM and Betty Bender of Belington; two step-sons: Rodney (Terri) Jordan of Lewisburg and Randall (Vickie) Jordan of Hacker Valley; one brother, Emery Cowger of Nutter Fort; three sisters: Vauna Cogar of North Canton, OH, Vada Barnett of Mogadore, OH and Anetha Woods of Buckhannon; 38 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; her special little friend Coco; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends to mourn her passing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jearl Curt Bender; second husband, Edward Jink Jordan; sons, Herbert Bender and Ervin David Bender; daughter, Mary Mills; son-in-law Jeff Mills; two grandsons, TJ Clark and Landon Levi Garrett, III. The family would like to thank WV Hospice of Buckhannon for their special care during the last ten months as well as our sister-in-law, Heather Bender, who was her caregiver for the last few years. Friends may join the family for visitation on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 11:00 to 1:00 at Hacker Valley Baptist Church. Funeral Services to celebrate Velma’s life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday at the Church with Pastor John Elbert and Pastor Ed Groves officiating. Interment will follow in Cutlip Cemetery, Hacker Valley. For the safety of everyone, the family requests facial coverings be worn during all services. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Velma’s family.
Rate of WV high schoolers attending college drops for second year in a row
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new study finds less West Virginia high schoolers are moving onto college. Statistics collected by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission found less high school students seeking higher education. It’s dropped 2.3% percent in the last two years with just 45.9% of West Virginia...
Tucker County has a wealth of youth, senior leaders this season
TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Tucker County football has a wealth of youth at its disposal this season. Tucker County has 13 freshmen players on its roster this season. Alongside the young squad, there’s a group of senior leaders that have been playing together since their first tackles. “We’ve...
Protect Morgantown invite Hardy World LLC to recent meeting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Protect Morgantown continued to work to stop Big Daddy Guns from coming to the city. They invited the owners of the building, Hardy World LLC to attend. However, no one from the business showed up. Founder of Protect Morgantown, Jodi Hollingshead, said that she had reached...
Braxton football returns to field with numbers in 2022
SUTTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Braxton County football returns to the field this year with a fresh set of faces. Last season, the team almost had less than 20 players, this season, it has 28. The new numbers mean rest for the team, allowing it to work at its top potential.
New sense of urgency for Morgantown Mohigans
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The last two years of work have built up to what Morgantown football expects to be this year. “I’m just pleased at where they are and that they’ve been able to retain. What we’ve gone over, kids are working hard, they’re buying into what were doing and what more could you ask for,” said Head Coach Sean Biser.
Lewis County Bluegrass Festival to raise money for girl battling Leukemia
CRAWFORD, W.Va (WDTV) - Lewis County Bluegrass Festival kicked off August 19 with all the proceeds from the event going to Audrey Westfall, a fourth-grade student at St. Patrick’s Elementary School in Weston undergoing treatment for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. One of the coordinators...
Taste of Morgantown changes venues due to weather, still at Mylan Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Taste of Morgantown returns for the 12th time after being canceled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first time it is being held at Mylan Park. Due to the forecasted weather, the venue for Taste of Morgantown has been changed to...
‘Taking the high ground’ is at the core of Philip-Barbour Colts
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip-Barbour football has gone above and beyond in building chemistry between their players, including a week at Camp Crucible, where they lived together and learned the importance of taking the high ground in all aspects of life. “In battle, if you have the high ground, you...
WVU Medicine warns of scam calls
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine received a report that a patient received a scam call from someone saying he worked for WVU Medicine. According to a post on Twitter, the patient’s phone number was displayed on the caller ID. Officials said the caller asked the patient to verify...
Heston Farm holds estate sale to benefit WV hospice
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - Heston Farm is holding a large estate sale until the 27th, or while supplies last. They may not last long. Dozens of people showed up Thursday to take a look through the items. This sale consists of a series of housewares donated by farm owners,...
Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A new medical marijuana dispensary opened its doors on Emily Drive in Clarksburg for the first time Friday. Zen Leaf Clarksburg, located at 254 Emily Drive, is the fourth Zen Leaf location in West Virginia. The other three are in Morgantown, Westover and Wheeling. The location...
Bridge Sports Complex to hold job fair for part-time positions
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridge Sports Complex is seeking part-time staff to fulfill hiring needs across most departments. Open interviews for part-time positions will take place between 2 and 4 p.m. at The Bridge on Sunday, Aug. 21. Hiring will take place for the following positions:. Lifeguards. Concessions staff.
Rising country music star to perform at Stonewall Resort
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Rising country music star Jesse Labelle will perform a special outdoor concert on the Lightburn’s Patio at the Stonewall Resort. Labelle has opened for music legends like Garth Brooks, Keith Urban and Brad Paisley. “We’re thrilled to bring a performer of Jesse’s caliber to West...
One killed in I-79 southbound crash
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: Officials confirmed with 5 News there was one person killed in the accident. There were no other injuries in the crash, officials said. It is unclear at this time what caused the crash, authorities said. The exit ramp reopened shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. ORIGINAL...
Fairmont holds annual Tomato Festival
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont held their annual Tomato Festival. the Marion County Master Gardens put on their annual Main Street Tomato Festival. Awards were given to the best tasting tomato, the biggest and the most unusual varieties. “It’s an opportunity for local growers to submit tomatoes they’ve grown. Have...
House Call: Hypertension and your kidneys Pt. 3
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. In the final part of our three part series, Hypertension and Kidney Disease, Dr. Lewis Akers, Nephrologist at UHC Nephrology, joins us to talk about hypertension and how it can affect your kidneys. 1). How important are...
Seneca Caverns closes due to staffing shortages
RIVERTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Seneca Caverns in Riverton has had to close due to staffing shortages. The closure includes the caverns, gift shop, gemstone mining and Asbury’s Restaurant. In a statement sent to 5 News, Seneca Caverns has been “unable to hire and retain a sufficient number of qualified...
