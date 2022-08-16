Read full article on original website
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
Top 10 places tourists visited on Oahu this summer
Are you planning a trip to Hawaii and are interested in seeing the top places tourists spent their money?
Health alert for ‘Hawaii Big Island Beef’ products
A recall was not requested since the products are no longer available to purchase.
Charging stations in Hawaii: ‘Not enough and full’
Mililani resident Amy Yonashiro bought a plug-in hybrid and says having backup fuel is important when charging stalls are not available.
PHOTOS: History of Hawaii Statehood Day in 1959
Hawaii celebrates Statehood Day, also known as Admission Day, every year on the third Friday in August, commemorating the anniversary of the state's admission to the Union.
Roving water wagon helps Ahuimanu residents
A 16-inch watermain break at the end of Malumalu Place in Ahuimanu on Oahu is being worked on, according to the Honolulu Board of Water Supply.
Obama Hawaiian Africana Museum hosting Block Party
This upcoming weekend the Obama Hawaiian Africana Museum will be holding their Museum After Dark Block Party.
Get ready to see these 3-wheeled ‘Fun Utility Vehicles’ on Oahu
The company says their vehicles are built for daily driving at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered options.
Japanese restaurants to celebrate opening in Hawaii with free ramen, $100 gift cards
Ward Village has announced the grand openings of three Japanese restaurants starting business in Hawaii for the first time.
Hawaii ranks high among best scenic flights in U.S.
Next time you fly to Hawaii don't skip out on sitting next to a window. A new study ranked the most scenic flights in the U.S. and flying to Oahu was on that list.
Hawaii deal: Airline offers $39 flights for rest of year
If you're looking to travel between the Hawaiian Islands, there's a $39 promotion happening now -- and you have all year to use it.
Nāhuku lava tube is back open at Hawaii Volcano NP
Exciting news for those headed to the Big Island, Nāhuku lava tube is back open after being temporarily closed for safety concerns.
Pro-golfer Vijay Singh’s $23M Big Island home for sale
Vijay Singh has recently listed his 51+acre luxury home located on the Hamakua Coast on the Big Island of Hawaii.
Aug. 19: Hawaii’s last coal power plant will close
Listen to your daily news on the go with the KHON 2GO podcast, from Monday to Friday.
Gardeners can receive up to $5k from this grant
Home gardeners will be eligible to receive up to $5,000 because of a $3 million grant that was provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Limited options for consumer relief as electric bills soar
Electric bills on Oahu are going to jump because oil has to be used until more clean power sources are online. Relief options are out there, but some are ill-timed to help with bigger bills coming up in just weeks.
Free virtual job summit for job seekers
The Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations said that they will be having a three-day long workshop to help job seekers in the local labor market.
KHON2
Connecticut releases police use-of-force data for 1st time
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut released data Thursday for the first time showing the race of people subjected to police use of force, a reporting practice that many states are beginning to adopt in the wake of nationwide calls for more police accountability. The data from 2019 and 2020...
