Kids Under 17 Will Need A Contract To Use Warrensburg Community Center
Over the past couple of years, at least a few times a year there have been reports on Facebook or in Warrensburg relevant Facebook groups about unruly, inconsiderate, teens and tweens using or hanging out at the Warrensburg Community Center. Now, Warrensburg Parks and Recreation is attempting to rectify the problem.
Run for Freedom Returns To Missouri Veterans Home
The 20th annual Run for Freedom 5K and 10K, sponsored by the West Central Missouri Veterans Assistance League (VAL), will be at 9 a.m. Sept. 24 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg. Runners from all over West Central Missouri and Eastern Kansas participate in this event to help enhance...
Sedalia Parks Scarecrow Decoration Contest Is Back
Last year, the Sedalia Parks and Recreation decided to try a new contest. Basically you just had to put up and decorate a scarecrow in your yard. I know it's not Spooky Time quite yet, but the Parks and Rec have announced they're bringing it back so you can start your planning and scheming now.
800 FFA Members Help ‘Feed Missouri Kids’ at Mo State Fair
The Lowell Mohler Building was a beehive of activity Tuesday morning as about 800 FFA members converged on the facility to take part in “Feeding Missouri's Kids.”. The project began in 2017, and this year around 150,000 packaged meals were picked up & distributed by area food banks. This...
Funeral Announcements for August 16, 2022
Funeral service for Rev. Leroy D. Moon, 85, of Clarksburg, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at First Baptist Church of Otterville. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Meisenheimer-Page-Dady Funeral Home in Tipton. Burial will be in Tipton Masonic Cemetery.
Sedalia Parents You Can Get A Break From Your Kids
If you're a parent of a child ages five to twelve and you need a night away from them, Sedalia Parks & Recreation can help. Sedalia Parks & Recreation is holding a Kids Night In at the Heckart Community Center on Friday night, September 30, between 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM CDT. Kids will engage in great fun activities including swimming and games. Pizza will be served for dinner.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 19, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of East 11th Street in reference to a disturbance. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, who said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The victim also stated the suspect broke multiple items of hers, with a total value of $1,050.00. In addition, the suspect also damaged the residence they reside in together. The suspect was not located. A request for the charges of Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree and Property Damage in the 1st Degree has been submitted to the prosecutor.
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best
I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
Thieves Get Away with Two Trailers & a Grill
Sedalia Police took a theft report at Tractor Supply, 3901 W. Broadway, on Wednesday morning. An employee said that sometime overnight, someone stole two trailers and a grill, collectively valued at $7,616.42.
Sedalia Woman Arrested in Death of Infant at Unlicensed Day Care
Early Thursday morning around 3 a.m., Pettis County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Poplar Place to conduct a warrant check. Shortly after arrival, Deputies arrested 32-year-old Ashley Kratzer of Sedalia. Kratzer was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked on an active Pettis County warrant,...
Deer Brook Villas Announce Expansion Plans
Deer Brook Villas is expanding to meet the demand for Housing in Sedalia. Kim Lingle of MBL Development Company, Kansas City, Mo., announced he will be constructing an additional 36 units at Deer Brook Villas, located on Mitchell Street just south of Highway 50 in Sedalia. Attending the announcement Thursday...
SFCC to offer Microsoft Excel Level I and II training Sept. 20
State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce will offer beginner and intermediate Microsoft Excel workforce training sessions on Sept. 20 in Fielding Technical Center on the Sedalia campus. Registration will close Sept. 13. The Microsoft Excel I beginner session will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Level I...
Nearly $4100 In Equipment Stole From Orschelen’s
On Tuesday at 3:24 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to Orschelen's Farm & Home for a theft report. Police spoke with an employee, who said that on Saturday evening, Aug. 6, two men stole $4,099.98 worth of equipment. Surveillance from a nearby business showed two men in a white pickup truck...
California Man Injured in Henry County Crash
A California man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2011 Ford, driven by 20-year-old Kueffer T. Koestner of California, Mo., was on Missouri 2, one-tenth of a mile east of Route CC (south of Leeton) around 7:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected, and the vehicle began rotating, overturned and traveled off the left side of the road and came to rest.
Warrensburg Man Arrested After Search Warrant Served in Johnson County
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT), members from the joint Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Warrensburg Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team, and with the assistance from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a fugitive apprehension search warrant was executed in the 20 block of SW 250 Road, Warrensburg, in Johnson County.
S&P Raises City of Sedalia’s Credit Rating One Half Point
The City of Sedalia's credit rating increased by a half point last week after Standard & Poors Global conducted a review. Back in March of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic first made itself known in Sedalia, Sedalia's credit rating was AA- stable. The uncertainty of the pandemic, added to the fact that Sedalia was borrowing money at the time to build the Heckart Community Center, prompted S&P to lower the outlook on the rating from stable to negative.
Bridgmon Appointed to State Committee on Transfer & Articulation
Once many college and university students begin their higher education, the pathway to earning a degree may take them to multiple campuses before they have a diploma in hand. Through a recent statewide appointment, Phil Bridgmon, provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Central Missouri, is now in a position to help impact the smooth transfer and articulation of Missouri students who seek a higher education.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 19, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning hours Thursday, Pettis County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Poplar Place to conduct a warrant check. Shortly after arrival, Deputies arrested Ashley Nicole Kratzer, 32, of Sedalia. Kratzer was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked on an active Pettis County warrant. The warrant held charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 1st Degree Resulting in the Death of a Child (No Sexual Contact), Involuntary Manslaughter in the 1st Degree, and Operating a Child Care Facility Without a License. Kratzer posted a $10,000 cash or surety bond and awaits arraignment on August 30th.
Brain & Spinal Cord Specialist Joins Bothwell team
On Aug. 1, Jonathan Beary, DO, became Bothwell Regional Health Center’s first full-time neurologist who can diagnose, treat and manage disorders of the brain and nervous system. Beary is a board-certified, fellowship-trained adult neurologist and treats complex general neurology, including muscle, neuromuscular junction, peripheral nerve, nerve root and spinal...
Knob Noster Teens Injured in JoCo Rollover
Two Knob Noster teens were injured in a rollover accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2001 Ford, driven by 18-year-old Noah E. Sullivan of Knob Noster, was on SE 525th at SE 601 Road around 4:15 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
