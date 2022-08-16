ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Parks Scarecrow Decoration Contest Is Back

Last year, the Sedalia Parks and Recreation decided to try a new contest. Basically you just had to put up and decorate a scarecrow in your yard. I know it's not Spooky Time quite yet, but the Parks and Rec have announced they're bringing it back so you can start your planning and scheming now.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for August 16, 2022

Funeral service for Rev. Leroy D. Moon, 85, of Clarksburg, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at First Baptist Church of Otterville. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Meisenheimer-Page-Dady Funeral Home in Tipton. Burial will be in Tipton Masonic Cemetery.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Parents You Can Get A Break From Your Kids

If you're a parent of a child ages five to twelve and you need a night away from them, Sedalia Parks & Recreation can help. Sedalia Parks & Recreation is holding a Kids Night In at the Heckart Community Center on Friday night, September 30, between 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM CDT. Kids will engage in great fun activities including swimming and games. Pizza will be served for dinner.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For August 19, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of East 11th Street in reference to a disturbance. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, who said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The victim also stated the suspect broke multiple items of hers, with a total value of $1,050.00. In addition, the suspect also damaged the residence they reside in together. The suspect was not located. A request for the charges of Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree and Property Damage in the 1st Degree has been submitted to the prosecutor.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best

I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Deer Brook Villas Announce Expansion Plans

Deer Brook Villas is expanding to meet the demand for Housing in Sedalia. Kim Lingle of MBL Development Company, Kansas City, Mo., announced he will be constructing an additional 36 units at Deer Brook Villas, located on Mitchell Street just south of Highway 50 in Sedalia. Attending the announcement Thursday...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Nearly $4100 In Equipment Stole From Orschelen's

On Tuesday at 3:24 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to Orschelen's Farm & Home for a theft report. Police spoke with an employee, who said that on Saturday evening, Aug. 6, two men stole $4,099.98 worth of equipment. Surveillance from a nearby business showed two men in a white pickup truck...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

California Man Injured in Henry County Crash

A California man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2011 Ford, driven by 20-year-old Kueffer T. Koestner of California, Mo., was on Missouri 2, one-tenth of a mile east of Route CC (south of Leeton) around 7:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected, and the vehicle began rotating, overturned and traveled off the left side of the road and came to rest.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warrensburg Man Arrested After Search Warrant Served in Johnson County

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT), members from the joint Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Warrensburg Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team, and with the assistance from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a fugitive apprehension search warrant was executed in the 20 block of SW 250 Road, Warrensburg, in Johnson County.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

S&P Raises City of Sedalia's Credit Rating One Half Point

The City of Sedalia's credit rating increased by a half point last week after Standard & Poors Global conducted a review. Back in March of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic first made itself known in Sedalia, Sedalia's credit rating was AA- stable. The uncertainty of the pandemic, added to the fact that Sedalia was borrowing money at the time to build the Heckart Community Center, prompted S&P to lower the outlook on the rating from stable to negative.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Bridgmon Appointed to State Committee on Transfer & Articulation

Once many college and university students begin their higher education, the pathway to earning a degree may take them to multiple campuses before they have a diploma in hand. Through a recent statewide appointment, Phil Bridgmon, provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Central Missouri, is now in a position to help impact the smooth transfer and articulation of Missouri students who seek a higher education.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff's Reports For August 19, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning hours Thursday, Pettis County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Poplar Place to conduct a warrant check. Shortly after arrival, Deputies arrested Ashley Nicole Kratzer, 32, of Sedalia. Kratzer was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked on an active Pettis County warrant. The warrant held charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 1st Degree Resulting in the Death of a Child (No Sexual Contact), Involuntary Manslaughter in the 1st Degree, and Operating a Child Care Facility Without a License. Kratzer posted a $10,000 cash or surety bond and awaits arraignment on August 30th.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Brain & Spinal Cord Specialist Joins Bothwell team

On Aug. 1, Jonathan Beary, DO, became Bothwell Regional Health Center’s first full-time neurologist who can diagnose, treat and manage disorders of the brain and nervous system. Beary is a board-certified, fellowship-trained adult neurologist and treats complex general neurology, including muscle, neuromuscular junction, peripheral nerve, nerve root and spinal...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Knob Noster Teens Injured in JoCo Rollover

Two Knob Noster teens were injured in a rollover accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2001 Ford, driven by 18-year-old Noah E. Sullivan of Knob Noster, was on SE 525th at SE 601 Road around 4:15 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri.

