ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Chick-fil-A testing a new breakfast item

By D.V. Wise, Nexstar Media Wire
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RZfAP_0hJdKUPO00

( WJBF ) – Chick-fil-A is planning to test a new bite-sized breakfast option — Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites — at participating locations in several U.S. markets later this month.

The breakfast item, said to be baked in-house at Chick-fil-A restaurants each morning, will contain egg, chorizo and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. Each order includes four “Egg Bites.”

The dish is said to be Chick-fil-A’s first new “breakfast entrée” since the chicken chain introduced its Hash Brown Scramble Bowl in 2017.

New Girl Scout cookie announced for 2023

Chick-fil-A said the new Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites were created in response to consumer demand, claiming guests were “asking for more bite-sized, shareable breakfast options.”

“As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted to offer our customers a new protein-packed entrée that keeps them satisfied when they’re on-the-go without sacrificing taste,” Leslie Neslage, the director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement included with a press release issued Monday.

These are the largest unclaimed Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots

Customers can try Chick-fil-A’s new Egg Bites starting Aug. 22 at select locations in Augusta, Georgia; Aiken, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk and Portsmouth, Virginia; Miami; and New Orleans.

Chick-fil-A will determine if the item will be expanded to nationwide menus based on consumer feedback.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Suspect shoots man 6 times at Akron store

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is looking for a suspect who was caught on surveillance video shooting another man six times. The police department released photos from the surveillance Tuesday. Police say the shooting happened on July 23 around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of...
AKRON, OH
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Is Testing A Trendy New Menu Item — Here's Where To Find It

Not many fast food restaurants draw a queue of cars in their drive-thru that will happily wait an average of 10 minutes before they can even order food. People love Chick-fil-A so much that they seem to find the patience (via Business Insider). There's plenty to like about the brand including its focus on employee welfare, food quality, and its commitment to using cage-free chickens by 2026.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Augusta, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Restaurants
Augusta, GA
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Restaurants
Columbus, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Virginia State
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Portsmouth, VA
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Augusta, GA
Food & Drinks
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Augusta, GA
Restaurants
State
Georgia State
Augusta, GA
Sports
Popculture

McDonald's Breakfast Menu Is Relaunching Hit Item That's Been Missing

McDonald's lovers had to take some unfortunate hits over the course of the pandemic due to budget cuts and supply chain issues, including the loss of all-day breakfast and several key menu items. However, some of those items could be coming back — and in some locations, they already are. McDonald's has quietly brought back breakfast bagel sandwiches. In the wake of the item's initial disappearance, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
OHIO STATE
Popculture

KFC Adds Unique New Chicken Item to the Menu

KFC is known around the world for its finger lickin' good chicken, and now a new chicken item is joining the lineup and exciting taste buds. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain in late July expanded its menu offerings with the addition of the new Satay Crunch with Peanut Sauce, an all-new menu item that joined the lineup at KFC locations across Singapore.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back Fan-Favorite Breakfast Menu Item

Taco Bell may be bringing back the Mexican Pizza, but McDonald's has its own plans up its sleeve. Amid chatter surrounding the return of the beloved dish to the Mexican-style fast food chain, McDonald's has quietly brought back one fan-favorite menu item: breakfast bagel sandwiches. Months after they disappeared, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
RESTAURANTS
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chick Fil A#New Orleans#New Girl#Breakfast#Food Drink#Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites#Powerball
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain is Coming to Town

A popular burger chain is opening new restaurants in town.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. Move over In-N-Out Burger, and step aside Whataburger. There’s a new burger chain coming to town. One with a similar cult-like following in different sectors of the United States. However, unlike the other two, this chain has a very small presence here in Arizona. In fact, there is just six spread across the entire state (five of which are in metro Phoenix). That number is about to grow by at least one.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Bryan Dijkhuizen

American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area

"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TheDailyBeast

They Won the Lottery—and Friends and Family Turned on Them

Marie Holmes thought she was going to have a heart attack when she realized she’d won a $188-million Powerball jackpot. It was February 2015, and the 26-year-old single mother of four had recently quit jobs at Walmart and McDonald’s to care for one of her kids, who has cerebral palsy. She and her children had been living in a mobile home in North Carolina with her mother.
LOTTERY
Greyson F

World Famous Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening Soon

Award winning friend chicken is coming to town.Shardar Tarikul Islam/Unsplash. When it comes to comfort food, few cuisines and offerings can compete with fried chicken. For many, there’s nothing better than a crispy skin with the perfect spice mixture added in. Combined with an assortment of sides, few meat-loving eaters have issues with a fried chicken meal. And while there are plenty of restaurant options throughout the Valley that serve up fried chicken and all the fixings, few restaurants can compete with the awards and the recognition as one popular chain that is set to expand its footprint in metro Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds Two Items that You Really Want to Try

Fast-food chains want to find that elusive new menu item that gets the public talking, becomes a social media sensation and ultimately sells out making its eventual return an even bigger event. That's why Restaurants Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King tries so many...
RESTAURANTS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy