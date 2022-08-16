Read full article on original website
hoosieragtoday.com
Purdue Extension Honors Women in Agriculture for Leadership, Passion
Back on August 4th at the Celebration of Agriculture held at the Indiana State Fair, Purdue Extension recognized three Indiana agriculture leaders. Purdue senior and former Indiana State FFA officer Savannah Bordner received the Emerging Women in Agriculture Leadership Award, which recognizes the accomplishments of a high school or undergraduate student who has made a positive impact on agriculture.
Northern Indiana farms among 2022 Hoosier Homestead Award winners
A total of 106 Indiana family farms were presented with Hoosier Homestead Awards recognizing their longevity of operation. The post Northern Indiana farms among 2022 Hoosier Homestead Award winners appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
wfft.com
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease confirmed in Franklin County, Indiana deer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The presence of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), which is not known to infect humans, has been confirmed in Franklin County white-tailed deer, after the Indiana DNR sent samples of dead deer found in the county to Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study labs. EHD is...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana Historical Society awards Heritage Support Grants
The Indiana Historical Society is awarding more than $450,000 to local historical societies and organizations representing 13 counties in Indiana. The IHS says the Heritage Support Grants serve local, county and regional historical societies, museums and sites by funding projects that meet high-priority needs in collections stewardship, DEI, sustainability and planning.
WTHI
Indiana's oldest picnic to take place next weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana's oldest picnic takes place right here in the Wabash Valley, and it's just around the corner. The 154th Old Settlers Reunion Picnic is taking place Friday, August 26th, and Saturday, August 27th. It's a weekend full of food, music, and fun in the town square.
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
WANE-TV
Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
Indiana native, Florida teacher brings Hoosier hospitality to the Sunshine State
ORLANDO, Fla. — As students are heading back to school, WTHR is honoring Hoosier teachers who go above and beyond. Roger Raymond grew up in Martinsville and spent the first part of his teaching career in Center Grove. But it’s when Roger and his wife Karen moved to Florida that their Indiana values truly shined through. We ventured down to the Sunshine State to talk to Roger about love, music, basketball, and Hoosier hospitality.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Fair announces top three 2022 ‘Taste of the Fair’ Winners
INDIANAPOLIS – A returning crowd favorite, the results are in for the Indiana State Fair’s annual culinary competition amongst concessionaires for the Taste of the Fair. Announced this morning at an unveiling at the Fairgrounds, the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners are taking home a “Taste of the Fair, 2022 Food of the Fair” title and a cash prize.
realtree.com
How Indiana Became the Best Big-Buck State in the Nation
This past month, my TV crew and I road-tripped across Indiana, interviewing hunters for a documentary on big deer. We talked to dozens of guys who have hunted local farms all their lives and who recently shot massive whitetails. The smallest shoulder mount we filmed scored 170 inches; the largest was 220 nontypical. Racks that taped 180 and 190 inches were everywhere. I knew Indiana was good, but dang, man.
warricknews.com
Swimming no longer allowed at Indiana Dunes State Park beginning Saturday
Northwest Indiana residents and visitors heading to the beach at Indiana Dunes State Park no longer will be permitted to go swimming in Lake Michigan, beginning Saturday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Friday it doesn't have a sufficient number of lifeguards to allow state park visitors to continue swimming in the lake.
wamwamfm.com
Temperatures Dropping Around Indiana
If you’ve been enjoying these temperatures in the low 80s, you may like hearing this:. Cody Moore with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says there could be some thunderstorms this weekend, but he doesn’t see there being any return of heat index values near 100. The average...
city-countyobserver.com
Gov. Holcomb and Indiana Department of Education to announce Statewide Early Literacy Investment
WHAT: Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will join Indiana Sec. of Education Dr. Katie Jenner to unveil a major investment to support reading development for students statewide. Dr. Val Scott, principal, Eastside Elementary School. WHEN:. 10:00 a.m. EDT, Thursday, Aug. 18. WHERE:. Eastside Elementary School. 844 N Scatterfield Rd. Anderson, IN...
Detroit News
GM considering Indiana town for fourth battery plant
General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution are considering New Carlisle, Indiana, as the location for their fourth Ultium Cells LLC joint venture battery cell manufacturing plant, the companies confirmed Thursday. Ultium Cells "is developing a competitive business case for a potential large investment that could be located in New...
cbs4indy.com
Invasive bug spotted in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While this bug may have beautiful coloring and patterns, conservation leaders are asking people to be on the lookout for it before it causes major issues in the state. On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the invasive spotted lanternfly has officially migrated to northern...
warricknews.com
No Holcomb endorsement for new 2nd District Republican congressional candidate
Gov. Eric Holcomb is opting not to endorse any of the 12 Republicans competing to replace the late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, on the ballot. Some 500 Republican precinct leaders from Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, which includes portions of LaPorte County, are meeting Saturday in Mishawaka to nominate candidates for the special election to complete Walorski's term, as well as to substitute for Walorski on the general election ballot.
Dry summer causing home foundation problems in central Indiana
GREENWOOD, Ind. — We have all felt the effects of the heat this summer in one way or another, and now it's impacting the foundations of Hoosier homes. Experts said this happens when soil expands and then dries up, causing cracks in homes. Experts with Indiana Foundation Service in...
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip Worthy
There's nothing better than fresh made foods. From homemade pies to hand-battered fried chicken, a farm market is filled with so many amazing options that they're almost always worth the drive.
Inside Indiana Business
Schrader auctions Lawton Farms for $18.6M price tag
Lawton Farms, a 1,120-acre farm in Richmond, sold at auction this week for a total of $18.6 million. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. led marketing efforts for the farm and hosted the event. The farm is located along Highway 227, near the Ohio state line, and includes...
