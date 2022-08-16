Read full article on original website
Purdue Extension Honors Women in Agriculture for Leadership, Passion
Back on August 4th at the Celebration of Agriculture held at the Indiana State Fair, Purdue Extension recognized three Indiana agriculture leaders. Purdue senior and former Indiana State FFA officer Savannah Bordner received the Emerging Women in Agriculture Leadership Award, which recognizes the accomplishments of a high school or undergraduate student who has made a positive impact on agriculture.
Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Found in Northern Indiana
Seen in July in Indiana’s Huntington County, the invasive spotted lanternfly has officially migrated to northern Indiana, just one year after its initial sighting in Switzerland County. Cliff Sadof, professor of entomology and Purdue Extension fellow, said this migration poses a significant agricultural risk to wine grape growers and...
