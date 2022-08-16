ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast item: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites

By D.V. Wise, Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44HhKZ_0hJdGspE00

( WJBF ) – Chick-fil-A is planning to test a new bite-sized breakfast option — Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites — at participating locations in several U.S. markets later this month.

The breakfast item, said to be baked in-house at Chick-fil-A restaurants each morning, will contain egg, chorizo and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. Each order includes four “Egg Bites.”

The dish is said to be Chick-fil-A’s first new “breakfast entrée” since the chicken chain introduced its Hash Brown Scramble Bowl in 2017.

Chick-fil-A in NC faces backlash for offering to pay ‘volunteer’ workers in chicken sandwiches

Chick-fil-A said the new Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites were created in response to consumer demand, claiming guests were “asking for more bite-sized, shareable breakfast options.”

“As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted to offer our customers a new protein-packed entrée that keeps them satisfied when they’re on-the-go without sacrificing taste,” Leslie Neslage, the director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement included with a press release issued Monday.

Customers can try Chick-fil-A’s new Egg Bites starting Aug. 22 at select locations in Augusta, Georgia; Aiken, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk and Portsmouth, Virginia; Miami; and New Orleans.

Chick-fil-A will determine if the item will be expanded to nationwide menus based on consumer feedback.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Restaurants
Augusta, GA
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Restaurants
Columbus, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Virginia State
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Portsmouth, VA
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Augusta, GA
Food & Drinks
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Augusta, GA
Restaurants
State
Georgia State
Augusta, GA
Sports
CBS 42

Drugs found during traffic stop in Cordova

CORDOVA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested early Saturday morning and were found to have warrants while also in possession of drugs. According to Cordova Public Safety, an officer stopped a vehicle on Amory Avenue in Cordova. During the stop, both the passenger and driver had warrants. The passenger, Brenda Gann, of Empire, was […]
CORDOVA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheddar#Chick Fil A#New Orleans#Food Drink#Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites
CBS 42

Search underway for missing man last seen leaving relatives home

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 33-year-old man. Thomas Millican was last seen Tuesday leaving a relatives home in the Bessemer area. He was wearing a blue shirt with khaki shorts, while driving a 2011 silver Toyota Tundra. He is described as being […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

South Alabama comedian accused of shooting ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man turned himself to police after he was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened at Dauphin Gate Apartment Complex. Timothy Kennedy, 39, is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend at the Mobile apartment complex Monday, Aug. 15. Mobile Police identified Kennedy as the suspect, and warrants were […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
CBS 42

$1,000 reward offered for info on Talladega homicide

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information about a Talladega shooting that killed a local woman last month. On July 28, Talladega Police Department officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Brignoli Street on a call of shots fired. When they arrived, they located a 30-year-old Black […]
TALLADEGA, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in St. Clair County car crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A single-vehicle crash in St. Clair County claimed the life of a Steele woman Friday morning. At approximately 5:23 a.m., Ashley Hughes, 33, was fatally injured when the 2010 Pontiac G6 she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Hughes was not using a seat belt at […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

26-year-old killed after car hit tree, ditch in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bremen man was killed after a single-vehicle crash occurred early Friday morning in Cullman County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Blake Lee Baker, 26, was killed after his Toyota Corolla left the roadway along Cullman County Road 310 just after midnight and then struck a ditch and […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Donaldson Correctional Facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Small plane crashes in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — No one was injured following a small plane crash in Tuscaloosa County Saturday. According to the Carroll’s Creek Fire Protection District, the crash happened off of Wint Dunn Road near Wiley. CBS 42 is working to gather additional details at this time and will be updating this story as more […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

55K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy