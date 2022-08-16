Florida college student shot, killed in Alabama stopped to help woman claiming she needed help, officials say

In the Forrest your never safe just keep your eyes open in just remember it’s 2022 . Nobody safe it’s not the same world like ppl think it used to be once.
so very sad not safe even trying to help someone sending prayers for his family ,his girlfriend, and all their friends
omg this is so sad I hope both those girls get death penalty. that poor girl she lost her man so he could save her. all because those girls and a 5 year old carrying a rifle or shotgun out of the woods like the cops could have shot that poor baby let's not get me started on her mothering skills. ugghhh My heart goes out to her and her family and her boyfriends family as well to be together that long. and to lose him so sudden like that before you two could even marry and start a family. I'm so sorry to you I will continue to pray for you and yours. God bless
Comments / 19