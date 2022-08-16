The Flash star Ezra Miller has been running afoul of the law for weirdo behavior including burglary and assault. However, now they’re claiming to be seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues.”

Before we get to it, do you think they would receive such grace—and Warner Bros. not shelving their movie—if they was a Black actor? You know the answer.

About a week ago, Miller was popped and charged with felony burglary for stealing alcohol from a home in Vermont, allegedly. Recently, the trouble actor broke his silence on the matter, and copped tried and true Hollywood plea—I’m seeking treatment.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said in the statement to Variety .

They added, “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

The Flash is scheduled for release in 2023 but rumor has it Warner Bros. was considering deading the film due to Miller’s wild behavior. Some of his antics include hurling a chair at a woman, getting the police called on him numerous times in Hawaii and holding down a farm in Vermont that’s loaded with guns and drugs, allegedly.

All that, and his movie is still coming out. You know why.

And for the record, if his mental health issues are sincere, so be it. But they better not be just a creative ploy to keep the bag they’re collecting from Warner Bros. Just saying.

The post That’s Why?: Struggle ‘The Flash’ Actor Ezra Miller Seeking Treatment for “Complex Mental Health issues” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .