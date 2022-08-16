Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Latest Kyrie Irving News Deals Massive Blow To Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have been trying hard this NBA offseason to upgrade their roster. They did what they could in free agency, armed with only the mid-level exception and veteran’s minimum deals. Unlike the last offseason, when they targeted older veterans, they signed younger, defensive-minded players to fill...
Yardbarker
Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard
The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
Sixers star James Harden looks jacked in latest offseason body transformation photos
A few weeks ago a photo of a skinny James Harden went completely viral. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar looked like he lost a considerable amount of weight during the offseason, as he prepares for his comeback tour with the Sixers in 2022-23. Right now, more photos of the former league...
BREAKING: Bronny James Reportedly Receives Scholarship Offer From Memphis
According to Joe Tipton of On3 Recruits, Bronny James has received a scholarship offer from Memphis. Bronny is the son of 18-time NBA All-Star LeBron James, currently on the Los Angeles Lakers, and has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Kobe Bryant's Adidas Shoes Coming Back
The Adidas 'Crazy 1' sneakers are scheduled to release soon in Japan on Adidas website.
NBA Rumors: Is Kevin Durant Willing to Follow Ben Simmons’ Blueprint?
Lately, the NBA has seen its fair share of players requesting trades even while they are locked into a multi-year contract. Just last summer, Ben Simmons requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers two years after signing a max contract extension with the team. Around the time Simmons requested ...
RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps
Ever since Kyrie Irving opted into his deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, reports state that the enigmatic point guard has been fully committed to the cause in Brooklyn. This doesn’t mean, however, that the Nets have closed their door on a potential blockbuster deal for Kyrie. Irving won’t come for cheap, […] The post RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons repeatedly called Russell Westbrook at candy store by troll: 'He can't shoot'
Ben Simmons was at a candy store when he was approached by a troll – repeatedly calling the Nets guard Russell Westbrook in a video that has gone viral on social media.
1 Perfect Trade To Send Donovan Mitchell To Knicks
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered around Donovan Mitchell. While the NBA sources who reported the news made it known that there is no traction on a deal right now, it is encouraging that the two sides have gotten back to the negotiating table.
Yardbarker
Jamal Crawford Announces That LeBron James Will Play In The CrawsOver Pro-Am League: "I Thought It Was Gonna Be A Movie, Now It's History..."
As the greatest basketball player in the world, the price to watch LeBron James on the court is usually sky high. But this summer, his participation in Pro-Am leagues has given some fans a unique opportunity to catch him live. While we all know of his electrifying appearance at the...
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Believes There Is No Way The Nets Can Trust Kevin Durant Now: "Didn't KD Just Call For Steve Nash And Sean Marks' Job?... How In The Hell Do You Expect To Make That Work When The Trust Is Not There?"
With the roster that the Brooklyn Nets had last season, the team should have at least made it to the NBA Finals last season. For the start of the season, they had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. James Harden was later replaced by Ben Simmons due to the Beard's trade request.
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Blasts LeBron James For Taking Max Contract Extension By Comparing Him To Tom Brady And Tim Duncan: "They Took A Winners Discount To Make The Team Better"
LeBron James reiterated his long-term commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers by signing a 2-year extension that will see his contract expire at the end of the 2025 season. It's an expensive contract, as LeBron signed on for $96 million over the next two years, with the final year being a player option.
Ex-No. 1 draft pick signs to play with new team
A former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has signed with a new team. Anthony Bennett has signed to play with the Hsinchu Lioneers in Taiwan’s P. League+. Bennett previously played for the Kaohsiung Steelers in the same league. Bennett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland...
Yardbarker
Bronny Is Reportedly The Only Reason Why LeBron James Would Leave The Lakers: "He Is Known To Be The Patriarch Of A Family That Is Exceedingly Comfortable And Content In Southern California."
When LeBron James inked that massive 2-year extension, Lakers fans knew that they'd get to enjoy his services for at least a little while longer. Still, it has some wondering what might come next for him after those two years are up. While there are plenty of teams with a...
Report: Cavs have discussed Cedi Osman in ‘several trade scenarios’ this offseason
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ roster for the upcoming season is mostly set, but there may be one or two more kinks to work out. One of them is reportedly the future of wing Cedi Osman, who could be on the trading block. “The Cavs have discussed Osman in several trade...
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James 'adamant' that LA Needs to Trade for Kyrie Irving
LeBron James committed to the Lakers by signing an extension, but is still reportedly pushing for the front office to acquire Kyrie Irving.
2 players besides Kyrie Irving the Lakers could be trading for
The Los Angeles Lakers may not get Kyrie Irving, but there are other possibilities. Upon signing LeBron James to an extension on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers solidified their timeline. Now, they need to align other pieces with that same timeline to give themselves the best chance possible at winning a title.
Bulls Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Brooklyn Nets have a lot of tough decisions to make in the foreseeable future. Kevin Durant wants out, Kyrie Irving is on an expiring contract, and Ben Simmons’ contract status restricts the potential trade return for Durant. As an NBA general manager, you basically only have two goals:...
WATCH Cowboys' Jerry Jones Reveal View of Antonio Brown in Dallas
The embattled receiver reached out to Jones. Here's the owner's answer.
