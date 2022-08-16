ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps

Ever since Kyrie Irving opted into his deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, reports state that the enigmatic point guard has been fully committed to the cause in Brooklyn. This doesn’t mean, however, that the Nets have closed their door on a potential blockbuster deal for Kyrie. Irving won’t come for cheap, […] The post RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kendrick Perkins Believes There Is No Way The Nets Can Trust Kevin Durant Now: "Didn't KD Just Call For Steve Nash And Sean Marks' Job?... How In The Hell Do You Expect To Make That Work When The Trust Is Not There?"

With the roster that the Brooklyn Nets had last season, the team should have at least made it to the NBA Finals last season. For the start of the season, they had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. James Harden was later replaced by Ben Simmons due to the Beard's trade request.
Skip Bayless Blasts LeBron James For Taking Max Contract Extension By Comparing Him To Tom Brady And Tim Duncan: "They Took A Winners Discount To Make The Team Better"

LeBron James reiterated his long-term commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers by signing a 2-year extension that will see his contract expire at the end of the 2025 season. It's an expensive contract, as LeBron signed on for $96 million over the next two years, with the final year being a player option.
Ex-No. 1 draft pick signs to play with new team

A former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has signed with a new team. Anthony Bennett has signed to play with the Hsinchu Lioneers in Taiwan’s P. League+. Bennett previously played for the Kaohsiung Steelers in the same league. Bennett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland...
Bronny Is Reportedly The Only Reason Why LeBron James Would Leave The Lakers: "He Is Known To Be The Patriarch Of A Family That Is Exceedingly Comfortable And Content In Southern California."

When LeBron James inked that massive 2-year extension, Lakers fans knew that they'd get to enjoy his services for at least a little while longer. Still, it has some wondering what might come next for him after those two years are up. While there are plenty of teams with a...
Bulls Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

The Brooklyn Nets have a lot of tough decisions to make in the foreseeable future. Kevin Durant wants out, Kyrie Irving is on an expiring contract, and Ben Simmons’ contract status restricts the potential trade return for Durant. As an NBA general manager, you basically only have two goals:...
