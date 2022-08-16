Read full article on original website
Patriot Home Services of Iowa explain Shingle Master & Warranty LIVE at the ISF | Paid Content
Paid Content | LIVE at the Iowa State Fair with Patriot Home Services of Iowa, located right next to John Deere south of the Varied Industries Building. Cole Carman, Sale Manager, explains the different type of shingles they have on display and significance of being rated Shingle Master. You also learn about the NON-Prorated Warranty that their installed products carry. Don Burkhart, Owner, talks about the 25% OFF Roofing contest that is going on and how you can get signed up by stopping by the booth! Don also reminds us that 5% of EVERY JOB is donated back to non-profit organizations to help strengthen the community. Call Patriot Home Services of Iowa to have them come out to visit you at 515-795-7180 or online at www.PatriotHomeServicesofIowa.com.
“THE FINISHER” CHOSEN TOP NEW FOOD AT IOWA STATE FAIR
THE FINISHER, A NEW FOOD FROM THE RIB SHACK, TOOK TOP HONORS IN THE 2022 PEOPLE’S CHOICE BEST NEW FOOD CONTEST AT THE IOWA STATE FAIR. THE “OMG” CHICKEN SANDWICH FROM CHICKEN CITY AND PORK PICNIC IN A CUP FROM THE IOWA PORK TENT WERE ALSO IN THE COMPETITION.
2022 Iowa State Fair Queen Starts College At ISU Monday
(Des Moines, IA) — August has been a busy month for an 18-year-old from northern Iowa who’s also the reigning Iowa State Fair Queen. Mary Ann Fox of Osage was crowned the queen of the Mitchell County Fair on August Third and ten days later she won the 2022 State Fair Queen contest. Despite the double wins, she does not consider herself a pageant person — saying she just wanted to promote her county, her background, and agriculture. Fox graduated from Osage High School this spring. As state fair queen, she has been awarded eight-thousand dollars in scholarship money, which will come in handy when she begins classes Monday as a freshman at Iowa State University. Fox says she’ll be majoring in ag engineering.
Horsing around: 'Good Morning Iowa' team helps prepare horses for shows
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Pearl the Clydesdale hopes to win big at the Iowa State Fair
Pearl recently won 'Best of Show' in the Clydesdale category at the Indiana State Fair. She will now compete in the National Clydesdale Show, Aug. 18-21.
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
Demonstrating the Endless Fitness Pool at Hot Spring outdoor location LIVE at the Iowa State Fair | Paid Content
PAID CONTENT | Jason Rounds, General Manager at Hot Spring Spas and Endless Fitness Pools has details on how you can see more than 31 spas and pools at this year's Iowa State Fair in TWO LOCATIONS! Learn the benefits of having an Endless Fitness Pool at your home for YEAR ROUND USE even here in Iowa! See how the Treadmill Feature works and how the Swimming aspect of the Endless Fitness Pool works as Lou gives you a LIVE demonstration during the broadcast! Stop by their locations at the fair, outside the Varied Industries Building on the Southwest corner and INSIDE the Varied Industries Building in booth 554 or on Hickman Road across from Living History Farms. You can also visit www.hotspringgreen.com for more information on immediate delivery of select spas and even learn about how you can purchase the pool that you see in this segment!
Big Box Store with Iowa Locations Dishing Out Massive Bonuses
Inflation is a word you hear a lot. It is a small word, that packs a powerful punch for families. As inflation rises, prices rise. The cost of living rises. With many Iowa, and American fmailies already feeling a pinch, it can feel difficult to find relief. The White House...
Must See! Iowa’s Largest House is a Slice of Hollywood
There's a place in northern Iowa that looks like it doesn't belong in northern Iowa. It looks like it should be in California or at least on the coast of South Carolina. And maybe it shouldn't be called a "house" at all. It reminds me of the wide-open floor plan you see when you visit a resort. Where the bar/kitchen area is, could very easily be hosts checking you into your room and asking if you'd like to set up an appointment for a couples massage.
Hail storm rolls into central Iowa Friday afternoon
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Click here for a full list of active weather alerts. Strong storms brought large hail and flash flooding into the metro Friday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for much of southern and central Iowa until 8 p.m. Friday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Jasper County until 3:45 p.m.
Floatzilla 2022 Floating Into Iowa On The Mississippi This Weekend
Take part in the largest paddle on the Mississippi!. Floatzilla 2020 will happen this Saturday Aug 20. Experience the Mississippi River free of commercial barge traffic. All paddle crafts are welcome to participate, but only kayaks and canoes are allowed in Lock 15. This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic...
What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?
You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
Dana James: State rankings lists are out once again. Here’s where Iowa (actually) stands.
Here we go again. Yet another news company propped Iowa up on a pedestal. Iowa fell a bit this year on the 2022 annual rankings by CNBC, but still ranked No. 12 on a list of America’s best states for business and No. 10 on a list of America’s best states to live.
Iowa family will move in to Habitat for Humanity house after the state fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Today is the last day of construction for a Habitat for Humanity house at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. It took about 400 volunteers with the Greater Des Moines group to put together the home. It took them less than 10 days to build the three-bedroom...
‘OMG’ These Ribs Smoked the Competition At The Iowa State Fair
Iowans do love their traditions and competition, so when it comes to State Fair season, there are so many different opportunities for Iowans to show off. One tradition that has been a must-see at the Iowa State Fair for 58 years is the Iowa Farm Bureau Cookout. Each year, wood-fired flames stretch along the Iowa State Fair’s Grand Concourse as backyard cooks showcase their best dishes.
Northeast Iowa Grain Distributor Loses License
A northeast Iowa grain dealer’s license was suspended until further notice after it failed to meet financial obligations set by the state. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. This means that B & B Store Inc “shall not operate as a warehouse operator or grain dealer within Iowa until further order of the Department and must surrender any warehouse and grain dealer certificates to the Department.”
Repairs recommended for one of Iowa’s first tourism attractions
ARNOLDS PARK — An engineer hired to evaluate a historic site in Arnolds Park is recommending major repairs to the Abbie Gardner cabin. It’s the site of what’s known as the Spirit Lake massacre of 1857. About three dozen Europeans were killed by members of the Dakota tribe who used the area for hunting. Thirteen-year-old Abbie Gardner was briefly taken hostage. Three decades later she bought her family’s cabin and gave tours.
Kids get loud at Iowa State Fair's mom-calling contest
The mom-calling contest took place this morning at pioneer hall, where kids of all ages took the stage to call for their moms. The winner? 9-year-old Zoe Delancey.
Storm Dumps Welcome Rain, Hail On Des Moines Area
(Des Moines, IA) -- A strong thunderstorm in central Iowa this (Friday) afternoon brought rain and hail that ranged in size from dime to golf-ball. There was also report of a hail stone that was 3 inches in diameter. The storm prompted a severe thunderstorm warning for Polk County, as well as parts of Dallas, Madison, Warren, and Jasper counties. The storm moved east at 35 mph and brought welcome rain to the area.
Meet the winner of Iowa State Fair's longest beard contest
