Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Charity Event Hosted at Brewery 44 Will Raise Money for Local Foster & Homeless YouthDianna CarneyCarver, MA
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
hot969boston.com
North End Italian Feast This Weekend
If your looking for something to do this weekend and your hungry. You love Italian food and going to the north end in Boston. This weekend is for you. A co-worker suggested that I attend the Italian Feast this weekend in the North end. Shoutout to Bostoncentral.com for posting the events for this weekend. If you want to know of other events in the North End just click on the link above.
mybackyardnews.com
ENGLISH HIGH SCHOOL – 200TH ANNIVERSARY GALA
BOSTON, MASS. (Issued August 2022) — Robert H. Prince Jr., a Roxbury native who over a 25-year career worked his way up from bus driver to General Manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), has taken a leadership role in the planning and fundraising for the 200th Anniversary Gala for his alma mater, The English High School of Boston.
nbcboston.com
Lady Gaga Comes to Fenway Park Friday Night
Pop superstar Lady Gaga is bringing her highly-anticipated Chromatica Ball tour to Boston's Fenway Park Friday night. This show was originally scheduled for August of 2020, but had to be rescheduled twice because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tour is in support of Gaga's fifth solo studio album, "Chromatica," which was released in 2020 and featured high-profile hit singles like "Stupid Love" and the Ariana Grande collaboration "Rain on Me."
idesignarch.com
This Ultimate Luxury Dream Estate is a Private Family Resort
Situated on a seven-acre site in Lincoln, Massachusetts, this custom dream home surrounded by woodland features a main house with Colonial Revival Architecture and a New England style sports barn. The sprawling estate fuses a traditional New England aesthetic with forward-thinking sustainable elements. The project was designed by Catalano Architects...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Medford (MA)
Sitting on the Mystic River, about three miles northwest of Boston, Medford is a city incorporated in 1892 but with a history going back deep into the 17th century. Medford is home to Tufts University, classed as a Research I University and producing numerous Nobel Prize laureates and Pulitzer Prize winners.
WMUR.com
Jennifer Hudson gives mega fans surprise of their lives in Boston
BOSTON — Actress and singer Jennifer Hudson gave mega fans the surprise of their lives in Boston last Friday. Fans from singing sisters to a Berkley College of Music professor, who is also a multi-Grammy-winning recording engineer, showed up at the Boston Harbor Hotel ready to try out for promos touting "The Jennifer Hudson Show," which premieres next month.
A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston
I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
Cuteness Tee-Ball Chaos in Boston Caught on Video is Hilarious
Was it a home run? What's happening, and where are the umpires?. I caught this (pun intended) on the Today Show Instagram and had to watch it several times, tearing up with laughter. This cute video is of little kids at a tee-ball game in Boston. By the way, the music in the footage is fantastically perfect.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Malden’s Annual Fairy House Festival to be Held at Pine Banks Park
Malden’s Annual Fairy House Festival will be held at Pine Banks Park on Saturday, August 27th from 12 Noon to 4 PM with a rain date of Sunday August 28th. Fairy Houses are structures for fairies and nature’s other friends (hobbits, elves, gnomes and trolls) to visit. The whimsical event is being organized by Ward 5 Councillor Barbara Murphy in conjunction with the Adelaide Breed Bayrd Foundation, Pine Banks Park, and the Malden Public Library. All are invited to either pre-build a house or make one in the Builder’s Workshop on the day of the event. Pre-built houses will be entered into the Fairy House Walk contest. Residents are invited to participate, get creative at the arts and crafts table, bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the day at Pine Banks Park, a beautiful natural habitat located in Malden. For more information, please contact Councillor Barbara Murphy at murphyforward5@yahoo.com.
Maxim
This Boston Hotel Boasts The City’s Hottest New Restaurant
The red-hot Coquette at the Omni Boston was named Best Hotel Restaurant of 2022 by Boston Magazine. Boston, for all cachet, has a hard time when it comes to cool restaurants. It’s big on chains, especially steakhouses; but if you’re not into Asian food, or the kind of eatery that’s really just a bar with snacks, and want to stay within walking distance of the center-of-it-all Seaport, options are fairly limited. Hence in 2021 when Coquette opened at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, there was much rejoicing in the land. Finally a cool brasserie-type joint with style, a Bathazar for the Boston set who sorely needed one.
WCVB
Large fire breaks out at Caffè Nero in Somerville's Assembly Row
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Somerville firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze that broke out at a coffee shop in the Massachusetts city. The Somerville Firefighters Local 76 union posted on Facebook shortly after 1:55 p.m. that crews responded to a fire at the Caffè Nero in Assembly Row.
whdh.com
Peabody library starts banned book club
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A library in Peabody started a club for teens to access books that some schools have banned. Library staff said they plan to talk to teens about why they believe some of the books are controversial. “With these uncomfortable books, we can kind of get a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beloved Middleboro Ice Cream Shop’s Surprise Closing Seems Permanent
All summer Middleboro has been without one of its favorite ice cream spots and now it seems the closure is permanent. Back in December, residents were surprised to find a "temporarily closed" sign at Peaceful Meadows Ice Cream on West Grove Street. The beloved shop is typically open all year, leaving many to wonder what was going on.
Eater
18 Late Summer Greater Boston Restaurant Openings to Know
As the days get shorter, the scent of pumpkin spice Dunkin’ Goldfish lurks around a corner, and the T is on the verge of a huge shutdown, Bostonians should celebrate what’s left of this fleeting summer while they can, ideally with a snack or drink in hand. A flurry of new restaurants have opened in recent weeks — why not check them out?
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Mayor Pledges ‘Immediate’ Action After Somerville Resident Killed In Door-Zone Bike Lane
Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne is promising to restrict on-street parking and make other targeted safety improvements “immediately” after a 70 year-old Somerville man died this weekend from injuries he sustained when a driver opened his car door into him while he was riding his bike near the Tufts University campus.
Boston’s first black female CEO of a digital radio station looks to expand
BOSTON — August is National Black Business Month. One sector that really relies on support from the community is a radio station. Tucked away in a converted warehouse, Boston’s first black female Founder and CEO of a digital radio station, Danielle Johnson, runs Spark FM Radio. Every weekday...
miltontimes.com
Another bump for East Milton deck project
A faulty layer of blacktop on the roadways around the East Milton deck project will have to be removed and replaced, according to Department of Public Works Director Chase Berkeley. The news comes as “a flurry of activities” have been taking place to finish the multi-year project, he said....
Woman climbs into seal pool, swims around at Woods Hole aquarium
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A woman went into the seal enclosure at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium on Wednesday. The aquarium’s supervisor tells Boston 25 the woman climbed over the wall of the pool, swam around and briefly walked around the enclosure. There were two seals in the enclosure...
whdh.com
Car crashes into Dorchester home Saturday
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a home in Dorchester early Saturday morning. 7News captured video that showed the front of the car destroyed from the crash. Police said the driver took off from the scene. There were no injuries, but police are still looking into what led...
Dedham dog owner fined for leaving pet in hot car for over 45 minutes
The owner was shopping at Costco while the dog sat in the car. A Dedham dog owner was fined by police Wednesday afternoon after they left their dog alone in their car for at least 45 minutes while they went shopping, The Boston Globe reported. Police responded to reports of...
Comments / 0