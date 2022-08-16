Malden’s Annual Fairy House Festival will be held at Pine Banks Park on Saturday, August 27th from 12 Noon to 4 PM with a rain date of Sunday August 28th. Fairy Houses are structures for fairies and nature’s other friends (hobbits, elves, gnomes and trolls) to visit. The whimsical event is being organized by Ward 5 Councillor Barbara Murphy in conjunction with the Adelaide Breed Bayrd Foundation, Pine Banks Park, and the Malden Public Library. All are invited to either pre-build a house or make one in the Builder’s Workshop on the day of the event. Pre-built houses will be entered into the Fairy House Walk contest. Residents are invited to participate, get creative at the arts and crafts table, bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the day at Pine Banks Park, a beautiful natural habitat located in Malden. For more information, please contact Councillor Barbara Murphy at murphyforward5@yahoo.com.

MALDEN, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO