hawaiinewsnow.com
Complaints pour in about Honolulu Liquor Commission as critics call for overhaul
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The agency in charge of overseeing liquor sales on Oahu is under fire again, facing more allegations of corruption and discrimination. An amended complaint, filed Monday by LGBTQ business owners, cites civil rights violations by the Honolulu Liquor Commission and the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, along with individual employees.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants
Navy wants to reactivate Aiea-Halawa shaft which has been shut down since last year. Water rights activists have a message for Vice President Kamala Harris as she vacations on the North Shore of Kauai. Meanwhile, the Navy wants to reactivate its Aiea-Halawa shaft, which has been shut down since last year.
Abusers face mandatory prison time as part of an effort to break cycle of abuse
Experts say domestic violence doesn't discriminate. "It's something that occurs in greater frequency than anyone would imagine," said Nanci Kreidman, Domestic Violence Action Center CEO.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Experts: Nonprofit’s non-bid COVID contract was a lucrative ‘sweetheart deal’ that gouged taxpayers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID testing in Hawaii early in the pandemic was extremely lucrative for government contractors, experts say. They also say the city’s airport testing program meant big profits for a local non-profit and its partners. When former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration wanted to set up a...
KITV.com
HPD Steps Up Traffic Enforcement for Pedestrian Safety
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It was a sign wave at the corner of King and University, signaling to motorists and pedestrians to obey traffic lights & crosswalks. It was also HPD mobilizing to cite those who were in violation. "We have lots of officers strewn across this neighborhood. And we're looking...
Illegal activity in Waikiki continues to concern residents
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Recent violent incidents in Waikiki have those living there on high alert, and some residents calling on the City to add more eyes to certain areas known for having illegal activity. Some Waikiki residents are raising concerns about an unoccupied pavilion on Waikiki’s Kuhio Beach. The pavilion sits empty after Pacific Island […]
KITV.com
Honolulu dental office the latest target for thieves
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For the first time since his grandfather opened the family dental office in the 1920s, Dr. Jeffrey Kagihara said thieves finally broke in. Caught on surveillance video one man is shown rummaging through the office, stealing personal and business information, as well as patient records.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Expert: Worrisome rates of drug abuse among Hawaii’s youth could fuel surge in crime
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drugs and crime ― the two often go hand in hand, including among kids. Now a new study shows more of Hawaii’s youth are getting caught up in the cycle of addiction. And in some cases, it’s translating to violence. That’s what police say...
Danny De Gracia: Oahu Traffic is Making Us Miserable. We Deserve Better
The last few days on Oahu have been a traffic apocalypse. Things were especially heinous for West Oahu drivers on Wednesday as accidents on H-1 ground traffic to a halt both in the morning commute, and the late afternoon drive home. Not only do incidents like these make motorists late...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With the owners away, this Ewa Beach home became a magnet for illegal dumping
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Ewa Beach, a sad reminder about what can happen when homeowners are forced to leave a house unattended is also creating a community eyesore. The elderly owners have been on the mainland during the pandemic and their realtor is stuck with the mess. Realtor Michelle Acohido-Morales...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD officers suspected in brutality case retain attorneys ahead of anticipated federal charges
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police officers involved in a suspected case of brutality are anticipating federal charges and have hired criminal defense lawyers. Officer Corey Morgan is facing termination for the incident, which happened in June 2020 in the Kaimuki area. Multiple body camera videos show what happened from various...
Charging stations in Hawaii: ‘Not enough and full’
Mililani resident Amy Yonashiro bought a plug-in hybrid and says having backup fuel is important when charging stalls are not available.
PHOTOS: History of Hawaii Statehood Day in 1959
Hawaii celebrates Statehood Day, also known as Admission Day, every year on the third Friday in August, commemorating the anniversary of the state's admission to the Union.
metro-magazine.com
City and County of Honolulu to Add up to 35 Nova Bus Articulated Buses
Nova Bus was awarded a contract for up to 35 Nova Bus Artics, the 60-foot, clean-air diesel bus model of Nova Bus, by the City and County of Honolulu. The buses will be delivered over a three-year period. With this order, Nova Bus will be adding up to 35 articulated...
KITV.com
Three new jewelry scam strategies involve pickpocket techniques
OAHU (KITV)- Honolulu Police have a new warning about jewelry scammers targeting senior citizens. KITV4 has been following stories of people allegedly selling fake jewelry on the street. Some of them are now headed to court. But now other thieves are trying some new tactics. This time around, 3 techniques...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Family alleges negligence in death of security guard for Mark Zuckerberg’s Hawaii compound
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rodney Medeiros died in August 2019 after suffering a heart attack on Koolau Ranch, the sprawling property owned by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. His family is now suing the Zuckerberg’s company, Pilaa Land, LLC, claiming negligence and wrongful death. Medeiros, 70,...
KITV.com
Man, 49, in serious condition after stabbing in Waipahu; Honolulu police investigating
WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 49-year-old man suffered serious injuries after an apparent stabbing in the Waipahu area, early Friday morning. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was called out to the scene near Waipahu Street and Leoku Street around 3 a.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kalihi businesses brace for disruptions as HART awards $500M utility relocation contract
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation said Thursday that it awarded a $500 million utility relocation contract for the Dillingham Boulevard corridor to Nan Inc., paving the way for construction in the Kalihi area to resume. “Awarding the contract for the utility relocations for Dillingham Boulevard is...
KITV.com
'A game of numbers' | How Craigslist scammers are using identity theft tactics
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The rental in the Craigslist post looks like a deal. Free parking in Waikiki, it advertises. A 1 bedroom condo is listed a half block from the beach at $50 per night.
Limited options for consumer relief as electric bills soar
Electric bills on Oahu are going to jump because oil has to be used until more clean power sources are online. Relief options are out there, but some are ill-timed to help with bigger bills coming up in just weeks.
