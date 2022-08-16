Read full article on original website
NHL
Three questions facing Detroit Red Wings
Chances at first playoff appearance in seven seasons, identity among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Detroit Red Wings. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can...
NHL
Helm has relaxing morning on porch with Stanley Cup
Trophy takes a seat with Avalanche forward in serene Michigan setting. The Stanley Cup has been to plenty of parties, seen large crowds and been on all sorts of transportation, but Darren Helm prefers the cool evening breezes of Anytown, USA. In this particular case, it was a morning breeze...
NHL
Fantasy hockey top 10 deep sleeper picks
Potential hidden gems in late rounds of expanded drafts; season preview podcasts. NHL.com identifies the top 10 fantasy hockey deep sleeper candidates for the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. : Top 250. Top 10 sleepers |...
NHL
Where does Khudobin stand on Stars' roster entering 2022-23?
Khudobin was caught up in the goalie shuffle and a hip injury last season, and ended up really struggling. With Braden Holtby grabbing the No. 1 goalie job out of training camp, and then Jake Oettinger taking over after Holby was hurt, Khudobin never really found his stride. He cleared waivers in December and was sent to the AHL, where he went 2-4-0 with a 2.55 GAA and .903 save percentage. He was shut down in March and had hip surgery, which ended his season.
NHL
MacTavish returns to Blues as assistant coach, sees 'unlimited potential'
Center ended 17-season NHL career with St. Louis, replaces Montgomery on Berube's staff. Craig MacTavish is ready for the next chapter as an assistant coach with the St. Louis Blues. The 64-year-old returned to where he played the final two of his 17-season NHL career when he was hired July...
NHL
Top prospects for Edmonton Oilers
Holloway, Bourgault likely to begin in AHL; Petrov expected to play another season in junior. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Edmonton Oilers, according to NHL.com. [Oilers 32 in 32: Season preview |...
NHL
CORONATO, USA FALL TO CZECHIA
Flames prospect picks up an assist in quarterfinal defeat. It happens at almost every event. A perennial powerhouse coming up short against a feisty foe billed as the underdog. On Wednesday, Matt Coronato and the United States were on the receiving end of that punishing plot, bowing out to the...
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Carson Meyer
Stats: 13 GP, 1-2-3 Contract: Signed through 2022-23 season (One year remaining until UFA status) It wasn't an easy process for Carson Meyer to get to the NHL. It might even be harder for him to stick. But no one will ever be able to take away the fact that...
NHL
Inside look at Florida Panthers
Acquire Tkachuk for grit, hire Maurice as coach with hopes of longer playoff run. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Florida Panthers. [Panthers 32 in 32: 3 Questions | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]
NHL
'I COULDN'T BE MORE EXCITED'
Nazem Kadri is the ultimate competitor. Hard-nosed and feisty as they come. Nothing drives a player such as this, like a taste of a championship - and after living the dream only a few months ago, that insatiable thirst has him pining for more. And he saw no better fit...
NHL
Canes Extend Affiliation Agreement With Norfolk Admirals
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the Hurricanes have extended their affiliation agreement with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals through the 2022-23 season. "We're thrilled to continue this partnership, which has been mutually beneficial," said Waddell. "The Admirals...
NHL
Three questions facing Edmonton Oilers
Full season production from Kane, new goalie tandem among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Edmonton Oilers. [32 in 32 Oliers: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can Evander Kane provide...
NHL
On Tap: World Junior Championship final
Stars prospect Stankoven helps lead Canada against Finland, Czechia-Sweden play for third place. The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship concludes with the championship and third-place game Saturday. On Tap. All games on NHL Network in U.S., TSN and RDS in Canada. Czechia vs. Sweden (4 p.m. ET) -- Czechia is...
NHL
Kadri signs seven-year, $49 million contract with Flames
Center Nazem Kadri signs 7-year, $49 million contract with Calgary Flames. The 31-year-old forward scored 28 goals and set NHL career highs in assists (59), points (87), and power-play points (29) in 71 regular-season games for the Colorado Avalanche last season. He also tied his NHL career high with six game-winning goals.
NHL
Predators Ready to Throw Another Smashville Party with NHL Awards, Draft
Gary Bettman, Sean Henry and Butch Spyridon Talk Impact on Team, City of Nashville After Landing Marquee League Events. Smashville is stepping into the hockey spotlight once again. Just months after hosting one of, if not the best, outdoor games in League history, the Nashville Predators will play host to...
NHL
MacKinnon returns home to Cole Harbour with Stanley Cup
The Colorado Avalanche center brought the Stanley Cup back home on Saturday and celebrated in the city he grew up in. The first stop was his childhood home. "Being back in the house we grew up in was pretty cool," MacKinnon said Saturday. "It comes full circle, the memories. The hard work we all put in those years. The dents I put in my neighbors' houses from pucks. Family is very important and I wouldn't be here without them."
NHL
Looking back at LASSO
MONTREAL -- Nick Suzuki, Josh Anderson and prospect Logan Mailloux have memories from LASSO that will last a lifetime. Last Friday, the trio enjoyed a meet-and-greet with superstars Old Dominion ahead of their performance at Parc Jean-Drapeau. Band members Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi were presented...
NHL
Turris retires after 14 NHL seasons, joins Junior A team
Named special advisor to general manager, player development coach for Coquitlam of BCHL. Kyle Turris has retired from the NHL after 14 seasons and was named special adviser to the general manager and player development coach for the Coquitlam Express of the British Columbia Hockey League on Wednesday. Turris, who...
NHL
World Junior Championship roundup: Sweden defeats Czechia, finishes third
Saturday was the consolation and championship round of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Sweden 3, Czechia 1 -- Jesper Wallstedt (Minnesota Wild) made 27 saves to help Sweden win the consolation game and finish third in the tournament. "We really...
NHL
Detroit Red Wings fantasy projections for 2022-23
Seider among top 10 defenseman rankings; Perron, Husso potential bargains. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Detroit Red Wings. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
