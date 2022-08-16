Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Jakub Voracek
Return to Columbus proved to be an enjoyable one for the veteran forward. Birth date: Aug. 15, 1989 (age 33) Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) Suffice it to say when Jakub Voracek woke up the morning of July 24, 2021, he wasn't expecting to...
NHL
Three questions facing Nashville Predators
Saros' workload, who will fill top-six role among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8 to Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Nashville Predators. [Predators 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Who will fill...
NHL
WEEGAR EAGER TO GET GOING
'I'm looking forward to a great opportunity here with Calgary'. MacKenzie Weegar will be a full-time Alberta resident in a few short weeks, but the pull to see his new city drew him to book a weekend whirl out west. "It's a loose little vacation, you could say, coming down...
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Eric Robinson
Speedy wing keeps adding to his game while serving as a CBJ mainstay the past few seasons. Birth date: June 14, 1995 (age 27) Birthplace: Bellmawr, N.J. Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) During a hockey season, all a coach can ask for is some...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
New coaching staff could be just what Kiviranta needs to rebound
Dallas' 2020 postseason hero looks to make this season a fresh start and put a tough campaign in the rear-view mirror. 2021-22 stats: 1 goals 5 assists, 7 points in 56 games. Contract: One year remaining at a cap hit of $1.05 million. Performance evaluation. Kiviranta saw a big step...
NHL
Devils followed in footsteps of Kansas City Scouts, Colorado Rockies
New Jersey celebrates 40th anniversary after franchise moved twice in six years. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler details how the New Jersey Devils evolved from the...
NHL
Minnesota Wild at the State Fair
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced the team will have a booth at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair located in the North End area of the Fairgrounds on the southeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue. The 7,500 square foot space will feature Wild merchandise, an interactive street hockey rink open to ages 17 and under and a shooting station open to all ages.
NHL
State Your Case: Can Golden Knights make playoffs this season?
NHL.com writers debate whether Vegas will overcome inexperienced goaltending to reach postseason. The Vegas Golden Knights missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in their five seasons in the NHL, finishing three points out of the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference last season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Three questions facing Montreal Canadiens
St. Louis in first full season as coach, long-term loss of Price among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Montreal Canadiens. [Canadiens 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1....
NHL
Top prospects for Nashville Predators
Goalie Askarov set to play in AHL; Kemell to continue development in Finland. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8 to Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Nashville Predators, according to NHL.com. [Predators 32 in 32: Season preview |...
NHL
Montreal Canadiens fantasy projections for 2022-23
Caufield, Suzuki thrived following coaching change; Dach could be breakout candidate. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Montreal Canadiens. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
Inside look at Nashville Predators
Bolster lineup with McDonagh, Niederreiter after re-signing Forsberg. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Nashville Predators. The Nashville Predators did more than just re-sign Filip Forsberg during the offseason. They added significant building blocks around...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Juraj Slafkovsky to attend 2022 NHLPA Rookie Showcase
MONTREAL -- Juraj Slafkovsky will attend the 12th annual NHLPA Rookie Showcase on Tuesday, September 6 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, VA. The 18-year-old Slovak winger, who was selected first overall last month, will be one of more than 30 NHL prospects and rookies participating in the festivities. This...
NHL
Bellows Looking to Make 'Big Impact'
After ending last season on positive note, Kieffer Bellows is looking to make a big impact in 2022-23 Kieffer Bellows has paid his dues over the past four seasons. The 2016 first-round pick (19th overall) spent the better part of two years in Bridgeport before making his NHL debut in 2020. Bellows was limited to 14 games during the shortened 2020-21 season, but stayed with the club for the entire year, working to improve his game.
NHL
Ottawa Senators reach affiliation agreement with ECHL's Allen Americans
"The Americans' franchise carries a rich tradition of success," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "We're looking forward to contributing to it in a positive manner when we begin placing prospects in Allen in 2022-23." "Chad Costello and his staff's tutelage will help our prospects prepare for the next level,"...
NHL
Lamoriello Confident in Islanders Ahead of Season
Lou Lamoriello expresses excitement and belief in Islanders after keeping group intact. The New York Islanders took care of some business on Monday, inking a trio of restricted free agents to fresh contracts. Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov each signed a pair of three-year deals, while Kieffer Bellows re-upped for...
NHL
Patience and Progression Pay Off in Noah Dobson's New Deal
Noah Dobson is looking to build off breakout year after signing a three-year contract. Patience has long been part of Noah Dobson's personality. It served him when he was breaking into the league as a 19-year-old and seemingly again, as news of his newly minted three-year contract broke in late August. Yes, it was always a matter of when and not if for the restricted free agent, but now that it's done, Dobson can put all of his focus into building off his breakout campaign.
NHL
Predators Assign Joakim Kemell to Finnish Liiga's JYP
Forward Signed Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract with Nashville in July. Nashville, Tenn. (August 22, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has assigned forward Joakim Kemell to the Finnish Liiga's JYP from the Finland National Junior Team. Kemell, 18 (4/27/04), was selected...
NHL
Stars prospect Stankoven impresses at World Junior Championship
DALLAS -- Logan Stankoven is building quite the case to be an important part of the Dallas Stars, if not this season then in the near future. The forward prospect helped Canada finish first at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, assisting on the Golden Goal scored by Kent Johnson at 3:20 of overtime in a 3-2 win against Finland on Saturday. Stankoven tied for fourth among all players with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games in the tournament.
NHL
Stastny signs one-year, $1.5 million contract with Hurricanes
Paul Stastny signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. The 36-year-old forward had 45 points (21 goals, 24 assists) in 71 games for the Winnipeg Jets last season. "I'm excited to join the squad, excited to get going," Stastny said. "I've always respected, the last...
Comments / 0