Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
The Hundred: Alex Hales inspires Trent Rockets to victory over Oval Invincibles
Trent Rockets made it four Hundred wins from five with a 25-run victory over Oval Invincibles, inspired by the work of Alex Hales in front of his home crowd at Trent Bridge. The Hundred: Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles - scory summary. Trent Rockets: 181-4 from 100 balls - Hales...
SkySports
Super League: Chris Makinson inspires leaders St Helens to big win over Hull Kingston Rovers
Tommy Makinson scored 22 points as St Helens closed in on the Betfred Super League Leaders' Shield with a 38-12 win over a depleted Hull KR side. The winger claimed a first-half brace and kicked five goals, while Jack Welsby, Jon Bennison, Ben Davies and Joey Lussick also crossed for tries at the Totally Wicked Stadium.
SkySports
England lose first Test against South Africa inside three days as Anrich Nortje stars for Proteas
England tumbled to a first defeat under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum as South Africa shredded the hosts for 149 to win the first LV= Insurance Test by an innings and 12 runs inside three days at Lord's. England fell victim to South Africa's potent bowling attack for the second...
SkySports
Ben Stokes vows to move on quickly from South Africa spanking; Brendon McCullum admits England have work to do
Skipper Ben Stokes dismissed the idea that England should backtrack from their gung-ho style of play following their crushing innings-and-12-run defeat to South Africa at Lord's. Stokes' men started their second innings 161 runs behind, but were unable to even take the game into the evening session on Friday following...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Super League: Bevan French adds to hat-trick tally as Wigan nudge Toulouse closer to relegation
Australian try machine Bevan French scored his latest hat-trick in Wigan's 52-6 victory to all but end Toulouse's one-season stint in Super League. French took his season's touchdown tally to 27 as Matty Peet's side returned to winning ways after their shock defeat at Wakefield. Super League fixtures | Standings.
SkySports
Should Ollie Robinson have played as England's undercooked attack toils on day two at Lord's?
James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Undoubtedly two of England's greatest ever bowlers, and unquestionably still worth their place in the Test team. But are they a little undercooked?. The relentless, packed cricketing schedule has drawn plenty of criticism of late, but it has also played its part in offering little...
SkySports
Yorkshire Oaks: Alpinista sends Arc statement with York triumph to extend unbeaten run for Sir Mark Prescott
Alpinista extended her remarkable unbeaten run to seven and claimed a fifth Group One in a row as Sir Mark Prescott's popular grey mare won the Darley Yorkshire Oaks on Thursday. Sent off a 7/4 favourite on just her second start of the year after victory in the Grand Prix...
SkySports
Super League: Castleford Tigers' Mahe Fonua reaps rewards of new approach
The Castleford Tigers three-quarter has featured in all 23 regular-season games for the team so far in 2022 since joining from Hull FC over the winter and is set to extend that run away to Huddersfield Giants on Thursday evening, live on Sky Sports. Being reunited with his former Black...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Sir Andrew Strauss: ECB high performance review hope to set out recommendations for changes to domestic cricket in September
Sir Andrew Strauss says he hopes English cricket can "come together" when the ECB's high performance review sets out its recommendations for changes to the structure and scheduling of the domestic game. Former England captain Strauss has been leading the review which was put in place following England's dismal 4-0...
SkySports
Jess Thirlby: England not in market for 'wholesale changes' ahead of Netball World Cup
Jess Thirlby is not looking towards "wholesale changes" as England reflect on their Commonwealth Games campaign and look towards next year's Netball World Cup in South Africa. Despite missing out on a medal in Birmingham, the head coach does not foresee sweeping amendments being made as they now look towards two further Test series this year and next year's major competition.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Roaring Lion colt on show at Newcastle for Michael Bell team
A double dose of all-weather action on Friday as potential Classic contenders head to Newcastle alongside a competitive card at Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing. 7:39 Newcastle - Roaring Lion colt goes for Qatar Racing. A whole host of big-name owners and trainers head to Gosforth Park for the...
Comments / 0