Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel Maven
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
WCVB
Large fire breaks out at Caffè Nero in Somerville's Assembly Row
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Somerville firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze that broke out at a coffee shop in the Massachusetts city. The Somerville Firefighters Local 76 union posted on Facebook shortly after 1:55 p.m. that crews responded to a fire at the Caffè Nero in Assembly Row.
iheart.com
Residents Decry Uneven, Taped Lines On Crosswalk In Boston's Oak Square
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — It turns out walking across a crosswalk in Boston's Oak Grove isn't as straight forward as you may think. WBZ's Matt Shearer went to the area in Brighton where residents pointed at the unparalleled lines in confusion, some of which were peeling from their positions. Slanted white tape created a patchwork of crosswalk for pedestrians to venture across Washington Street, something residents say is a potential safety hazard.
Volunteers handing out free produce at VA Bedford recognized by WBZ Ice Cream Social
BEDFORD – At the VA Bedford Healthcare, volunteers handed out hundreds of bags of fresh produce and some peace of mind on Thursday. "There are some months we're just barely making it by and this has really been a great help," said Charles Page, a Navy veteran who came by the free produce market. Cars full of veterans and their families and even some active service members line up at VA Bedford once a month to pick up fresh fruits and vegetables. "The price of food and produce has gone up so much and I'm retired and every little bit...
everettleader.com
Lynn Man Murdered In Everett Killed By Saugus Man Now In Custody
The son of the MBTA Transit Police Chief was ordered held without bail on murder and burglary charges last Thursday. In what might be described as a crime of passion, the killer shot to death the man living with his former girlfriend in a Central Street apartment in Everett. Brian...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Car crashes into Weymouth variety store
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a Weymouth store Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at Lynn’s Variety on Washington Street, according to police. Police say the driver of a pickup truck hit another car before slamming into the store. The man...
hot969boston.com
North End Italian Feast This Weekend
If your looking for something to do this weekend and your hungry. You love Italian food and going to the north end in Boston. This weekend is for you. A co-worker suggested that I attend the Italian Feast this weekend in the North end. Shoutout to Bostoncentral.com for posting the events for this weekend. If you want to know of other events in the North End just click on the link above.
At least 2 people shot in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE - A least two people were shot in Cambridge at about 10:30 Friday night.Cambridge Police said the shooting happened near Hoyt Field. One of the victims is in serious condition and the other is stable.Police said they have not made any arrests and are investigating the shooting.
Rockport, Natick, Saugus: Mass. woods are on fire, and won’t be out anytime soon, say officials
Nearly 40% of the state is experiencing "extreme drought." The Massachusetts National Guard has been brought in to help fight the Briarwood Fire, which has been burning for more than a month across a 19-acre area in Rockport, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday. The Briarwood Fire is one of more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
liveboston617.org
New Hampshire Woman in Custody Following Breaking and Entering Incidents in Downtown Boston and South Boston
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
WCVB
Go inside Roxbury food company feeding Boston Public Schools students
BOSTON — A company started in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood in 1994 is now in charge of feeding thousands of Boston Public School children when classes start next month. Since it was founded, City Fresh Foods has grown but remained a mainstay in the neighborhood. “Our menus are a big...
liveboston617.org
Boston Fire, EMS and Police Respond to Rollover with Injuries in Jamaica Plain
On August 16th at approximately 22:30 hours Boston Firefighters, Boston EMS and Boston Police Officers from District E-13 responded to the area of Forest Hills Street for a 911 call reporting a vehicle rollover with entrapment. The call reported a rolled over vehicle with the driver still trapped inside. Upon...
A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston
I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here are the streets Boston will close to run Orange Line bus shuttle service
"We will get through this." To accommodate up to 200 shuttle buses to ferry would-be Orange Line and Green Line riders on Boston streets over the next month, city officials said several roadways will be off-limits to general traffic to allow the public transit buses to flow freely. The closures,...
New Hampshire home collapses following explosion
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Medford (MA)
Sitting on the Mystic River, about three miles northwest of Boston, Medford is a city incorporated in 1892 but with a history going back deep into the 17th century. Medford is home to Tufts University, classed as a Research I University and producing numerous Nobel Prize laureates and Pulitzer Prize winners.
whdh.com
Firefighters: Revere house up in flames
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere Fire Department battled a fire that destroyed the back of a house Thursday. Officials said it is unclear if anyone was hurt. No other information was immediately available. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or...
chelsearecord.com
Fire Rips Through Cottage Street Triple-Decker
A five-alarm fire early Wednesday at a Cottage Street triple-decker duplex sent four residents and two firefighters to the hospital. The six people taken to local hospitals are expected to be okay, according to officials. Chelsea firefighters responded to the three-story, wood-framed building at 32-34 Cottage St. just after midnight...
‘This is medical care’: Mayor Michelle Wu reacts to attacks on Boston Children’s Hospital over transgender care
The mayor said Thursday that Boston “has become a little bit of a target” for white supremacist actions and “culture wars.”. Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday reacted to the harassment and threats being leveled at Boston Children’s Hospital, attacks which the institution says began flooding in after misinformation about its transgender health program went viral.
liveboston617.org
Armed Robbery Ends with Gun Arrest in Dorchester Overnight
At about 01:40 hours, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to the area of Callender Street and Lyford Street in Dorchester for a report of an armed robbery in progress. The suspect, later identified as Voicy Sanders, 27, of Boston, produced a firearm and...
Police investigating death of woman who jumped into Charles River in Cambridge
Witnesses reportedly saw the woman lying on the ledge of the John W. Weeks Bridge near Harvard University before diving in. Officials recovered the body of a 32-year-old woman Wednesday night after witnesses reported spotting her dive off of a bridge in Cambridge, the Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.
Comments / 1