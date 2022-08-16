Read full article on original website
Central Health to increase methadone access for substance-use disorder
In 2021, drug toxicity was the leading cause of accidental death in Travis County. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Central Health signed a contract with Community Medical Services that will give patients with substance-use disorders access to methadone—a narcotic used to treat opioid addiction. The action comes after Travis County commissioners...
Travis County commissioners discuss wage increases, homelessness outreach deputy during preliminary FY 2022-23 budget
The final budget for FY 2022-23 will be approved in late September. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) On August 17, Travis County commissioners began the monthlong budget review process ahead of a September vote. Over the next several weeks, commissioners will hear proposals from county departments for the preliminary budget, which has...
Education in Austin: TEA revives school ratings & Austin ISD considers bond measures
The Texas Education Agency eliminated D and F rankings for the 2021-22 school year, instead deeming these schools "not rated." This gives schools some extra time to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. (Courtesy Texas Education Agency) The Aug. 19 episode of the Austin Breakdown focuses on education in...
Hutto officials talk updates to drought contingency plan
The proposed updates lower requirements for the city to enter drought restrictions. (Courtesy city of Hutto) Hutto's drought contingency plan is set to receive its first update since 2015. At an Aug. 18 meeting, Hutto City Council received a presentation and held a public hearing on proposed updates to the...
Austin passes record $5 billion budget including $20 living wage for staff and 40% increase in council salaries
Austin Council during the first day of their budget passing process. (Courtesy City of Austin) On Aug. 18, Austin City Council approved a $5 billion budget for fiscal year 2022-23 in a 10-1 vote. The budget included dozens of amendments from city council members, most notably a $20 living wage...
Georgetown ISD to add new course on child trafficking, exploitation prevention to health curriculum
Georgetown ISD has adopted a new curriculum for the 2022-23 school year to include instruction relating to the prevention of child abuse, family violence, dating violence and human trafficking. With a favorable recommendation from the School Health Advisory Council and GISD Counseling Services, the approval of the Love146: Not A...
Comal County Commissioners Court approves 2023 budget with 8% raise for employees; excludes elected officials
The Comal County Commissioners Court approved the 2023 county budget Aug. 18. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Comal County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the 2023 county budget Aug. 18 that included an 8% across-the-board pay increase for all county employees. After some public comment, however, commissioners opted to amend the...
Austin Chamber Mobility Summit outlines plans for the future of transportation in Austin
The Chamber of Austin Regional Mobility Summit took place Aug. 17 at the Austin Marriott Downtown. (Christopher Green/Community Impact Newspaper) The Austin Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 17 hosted an annual mobility summit at the Austin Marriott Downtown that brought together different local organizations that work to develop and improve transportation in Austin.
Leander BCRUA pipeline springs a leak; wastewater treatment plant experiencing overflow
The city of Leander is currently dealing with multiple water issues between its BCRUA pipeline and wastewater treatment plant. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The city of Leander is currently battling several different issues with its water systems. The Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority, or BCRUA, raw waterline is leaking...
Travis County releases preliminary property tax rate for FY 2022-23
Travis County will continue to prepare the fiscal year 2022-23 budget throughout the next month. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact Newspaper) Editor's note: Travis Central Appraisal District was corrected. Travis County officials released a preliminary property tax rate of $0.318239 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23, a $0.039 decrease from last...
Austin Public Health clears COVID-19 testing backlog
This paper stack shows COVID-19 records from a single clinic in Austin during the influx of cases in January. (Courtesy Austin Public Health) Austin Public Health announced Aug. 11 it has officially entered all COVID-19 cases that were backlogged from the omicron surge in January and February on its COVID-19 surveillance dashboard.
Lake Travis ISD to hold $703 million bond election in November
The full presentation from the Aug. 17 meeting will be posted on the district's website Aug. 18. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) Lake Travis ISD residents will vote on whether to approve about $703 million worth of bonds in November following action taken at the Aug. 17 school board meeting. The...
Lakeway City Council approves election for $17.5M bond
The city of Lakeway has called for a bond election Nov. 8. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) An ordinance to approve a bond election for a transportation bond totaling $17.5 million was approved by Lakeway City Council during their Aug.15 regular meeting. The motion was carried 6-1, with Council Member Jennifer...
Hays, San Marcos CISDs showed slight improvement based on 2021-22 TEA accountability ratings
Districts and schools across Texas received accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the 2021-22 school year for the first time since 2019 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Districts and campuses across Texas are rated by the TEA on an A-F scale based on student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps. Districts or campuses that received a rating below a C were labeled "not rated" with the passing of Senate Bill 1365.
GUIDE: 7 microschools enrolling students in the Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown areas
Oak Ridge Learning allows children to participate in "self-governed freeplay" to develop their social and intellectual abilities. (Courtesy Oak Ridge Learning) In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new form of alternative education, microschools, has begun to form all over the country. In the North Austin, Leander, Cedar Park and Georgetown areas, there are seven schools that offer this unique style of education.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including expansion of Baylor Scott & White Round Rock Hospital
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Leander ISD calls voter-approval tax rate election for Nov. 8
The Leander ISD board of trustees called a voter-approval tax rate election at the Aug. 18 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) The Leander ISD board of trustees officially called a voter-approval tax rate election, or VATRE, for the November election at its Aug. 18 meeting. A VATRE is an election...
Samsung donates $1M to Williamson County charities
As part of a media event put on by Samsung, local, county, state and national officials joined company executives to present oversize checks of $250,000 each to area charities. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) While dozens of industrial cranes decorated the mainly rural skyline of southwest Taylor on Aug. 19—a foreshadowing...
Rock ISD to offer pre-K for select 3-year-olds through partnership with United Way
Classes will take place directly at the child care centers with RRISD and United Way providing curriculum, teachers, aides and support. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Starting in the 2022-23 school year, Round Rock ISD will partner with nonprofit United Way for Greater Austin to offer an early childhood prekindergarten program for eligible 3-year-olds.
Hays, San Marcos CISDs see student test scores back on the rise
Hays CISD and San Marcos CISD students have shown some improvement in the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness for 2022 following a downward trend in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic learning loss. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) At a Hays CISD board meeting May 16, Superintendent...
