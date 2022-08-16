ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Travis County commissioners discuss wage increases, homelessness outreach deputy during preliminary FY 2022-23 budget

The final budget for FY 2022-23 will be approved in late September. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) On August 17, Travis County commissioners began the monthlong budget review process ahead of a September vote. Over the next several weeks, commissioners will hear proposals from county departments for the preliminary budget, which has...
Comal County Commissioners Court approves 2023 budget with 8% raise for employees; excludes elected officials

The Comal County Commissioners Court approved the 2023 county budget Aug. 18. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Comal County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the 2023 county budget Aug. 18 that included an 8% across-the-board pay increase for all county employees. After some public comment, however, commissioners opted to amend the...
Austin Chamber Mobility Summit outlines plans for the future of transportation in Austin

The Chamber of Austin Regional Mobility Summit took place Aug. 17 at the Austin Marriott Downtown. (Christopher Green/Community Impact Newspaper) The Austin Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 17 hosted an annual mobility summit at the Austin Marriott Downtown that brought together different local organizations that work to develop and improve transportation in Austin.
Austin Public Health clears COVID-19 testing backlog

This paper stack shows COVID-19 records from a single clinic in Austin during the influx of cases in January. (Courtesy Austin Public Health) Austin Public Health announced Aug. 11 it has officially entered all COVID-19 cases that were backlogged from the omicron surge in January and February on its COVID-19 surveillance dashboard.
Hays, San Marcos CISDs showed slight improvement based on 2021-22 TEA accountability ratings

Districts and schools across Texas received accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the 2021-22 school year for the first time since 2019 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Districts and campuses across Texas are rated by the TEA on an A-F scale based on student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps. Districts or campuses that received a rating below a C were labeled "not rated" with the passing of Senate Bill 1365.
GUIDE: 7 microschools enrolling students in the Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown areas

Oak Ridge Learning allows children to participate in "self-governed freeplay" to develop their social and intellectual abilities. (Courtesy Oak Ridge Learning) In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new form of alternative education, microschools, has begun to form all over the country. In the North Austin, Leander, Cedar Park and Georgetown areas, there are seven schools that offer this unique style of education.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including expansion of Baylor Scott & White Round Rock Hospital

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
