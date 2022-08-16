Read full article on original website
Crittenden County paper wins state award for public service
The owners Crittenden County's weekly newspaper are the winners of a statewide award for public service through community journalism. Chris Evans and Allison Mick-Evans own and operate the Crittenden Press in Marion. They were chosen this year for the Al Smith Award for public service by the Institute for Rural Journalism, part of the University of Kentucky School of Journalism and Media.
KFVS12
2022 American Legion Legacy Run to stop in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The second day of the 2022 American Legion Legacy Run will conclude with an official stop at Four Rivers Harley Davidson in Paducah, where riders will spend the night. According to a release, more than 275 motorcyclists will pass through seven states from August 21-25 to...
wevv.com
$350M solar farm proposed in Saline County
ELDORADO, IL (WSIL) -- One of the biggest solar projects in the state could be coming to southern Illinois. The project would cover almost 3,000 acres north of Eldorado and bring millions of dollars to Saline County. "Are you guys going to raise our property taxes for that first year...
westkentuckystar.com
Inspection of Cairo bridge starts Monday with lane restriction
On Monday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will begin a detailed inspection of the US 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois. The work zone will require flaggers to enforce a 10-foot load width restriction from about 8 am until 4 pm for the first five or six days of the ten-day inspection. Once the under-bridge inspection vehicle completes its work, the lane restriction will be removed.
wkms.org
Marion is considering a new water line to boost its supply. A nearby town wants to take advantage.
The western Kentucky town of Marion has been facing an ongoing water shortage for months and is now weighing whether or not to build an emergency water line that would allow more supply to flow from other utilities. But another small town about nine miles away from the Crittenden County seat is wanting to take advantage of the situation.
westkentuckystar.com
Marion lifts boil order
The long-standing boil water advisory in Marion has been lifted. The City of Marion announced on Saturday that the boil water advisory that has been in place since the outset of the water crisis has ended. The city has been flushing the water system for the past week, trying to...
kbsi23.com
Free lawyer services in Carbondale, IL
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Imagine getting a lawyer’s services for free. That’s something you don’t hear often, but it’s a reality for the people of Carbondale. Every month, the Carbondale Public Library provides this free service. “We are doing the Lawyer in the Library and...
westkentuckystar.com
City, county leaders reach agreement on sports complex
Meetings between Paducah Mayor George Bray and McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer have finally produced an agreement on the Greenway Sports Complex. A Thursday meeting put the finishing touches on the agreement that outlines the responsibilities of the fiscal court, city commission, and the sports commission in the $42 million project.
wsiu.org
SIU students begin moving into the residence halls
SIU classes start Monday and returning students are back in Carbondale, moving into houses, apartments, and residence halls. Over the next two days around 2,400 students will move onto the Carbondale campus. More than 200 faculty, staff and student volunteers are giving their time to welcome them back. SIU Senior...
westkentuckystar.com
United Way donates $250,000 in tornado relief funds
A donation from the United Way will benefit Graves County residents recovering from the tornado. The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County's disaster relief committee toured Camp Graves and presented the $250,000 donation last week. Camp Graves will use the funds to provide rental homes to Graves County residents affected by...
wfcnnews.com
Local Ameren workers in labor dispute as some customers fear strike
WEST FRANKFORT - Members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and Ameren Illinois are finding themselves in an ongoing labor dispute. Dozens of people attended a meeting earlier this week at the IBEW Local 702 hall in West Frankfort to reportedly discuss the ongoing dispute. WFCN News and other...
westkentuckystar.com
Kuttawa's Broadbent country ham takes 14th grand champion at State Fair
On Thursday at the Kentucky State Fair, the owners of Broadbent B&B Foods in Kuttawa once again took the title of grand champion country ham. The 15-pound ham earned the 14th grand championship for the Drennan family, and 21st overall in Broadbent Farms' century-long history. Ronny Drennan said a last-second...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah, McCracken County leaders reach deal on outdoor sports complex interlocal agreement
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer and Paducah Mayor George Bray have reached an agreement on the terms of an interlocal agreement for the outdoor sports complex project, Clymer announced Thursday. A news release from Clymer's office says he and Bray met Thursday and reached...
wpsdlocal6.com
Closing ceremony for American Legion building in Mayfield held after the December tornado destroyed structure
MAYFIELD, KY - It's more than just a building. It's been a second home to generations of veterans in Mayfield. More than eight months after a devastating tornado, those veterans said goodbye to their post. The American Legion building in downtown is too damaged to be saved like many others...
westkentuckystar.com
First batch of southern Illinois mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus
Routine mosquito testing in southern Illinois shows the first batch of mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus in Jackson County. According to the Jackson County Health Department, the mosquitoes were collected on Tuesday near Murphysboro, west of Carbondale. West Nile virus can be transmitted through the bite of a...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, August 18, 2022
Phyllis Duckworth, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. She was born July 19, 1949, to Raymond Lee Freeze and Esther Lee Rodgers Freeze. In addition to her parents and her siblings, she was also preceded in death by her husband,...
westkentuckystar.com
Information sought on billboard vandalism in Benton
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on the vandalism of a handful of billboards in Benton. Deputies said over the past two weeks, four billboards have been damaged on Main Street near Toy York Road on multiple occasions. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers...
westkentuckystar.com
Suspect identified, sought in Mayfield lumber theft
A suspect has been identified and is being sought in connection with a Mayfield lumber theft. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Jason A. Scott is accused of allegedly stealing $7,800 worth of lumber from a business in Graves County. Scott is also wanted on felony theft charges...
Daily Register
Carbondale council approves new assisted living facility
The Carbondale City Council approved the final amended planned unit development plan for a new NeuroRestorative Assisted Living Facility at 1300 E. Walnut St., even though construction has already been underway for several weeks. John Lenzini, city community development manager, told the council that the developer of the assisted living...
