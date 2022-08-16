ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

westkentuckystar.com

Crittenden County paper wins state award for public service

The owners Crittenden County's weekly newspaper are the winners of a statewide award for public service through community journalism. Chris Evans and Allison Mick-Evans own and operate the Crittenden Press in Marion. They were chosen this year for the Al Smith Award for public service by the Institute for Rural Journalism, part of the University of Kentucky School of Journalism and Media.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

2022 American Legion Legacy Run to stop in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The second day of the 2022 American Legion Legacy Run will conclude with an official stop at Four Rivers Harley Davidson in Paducah, where riders will spend the night. According to a release, more than 275 motorcyclists will pass through seven states from August 21-25 to...
PADUCAH, KY
wevv.com

$350M solar farm proposed in Saline County

ELDORADO, IL (WSIL) -- One of the biggest solar projects in the state could be coming to southern Illinois. The project would cover almost 3,000 acres north of Eldorado and bring millions of dollars to Saline County. "Are you guys going to raise our property taxes for that first year...
SALINE COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Inspection of Cairo bridge starts Monday with lane restriction

On Monday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will begin a detailed inspection of the US 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois. The work zone will require flaggers to enforce a 10-foot load width restriction from about 8 am until 4 pm for the first five or six days of the ten-day inspection. Once the under-bridge inspection vehicle completes its work, the lane restriction will be removed.
CAIRO, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Marion lifts boil order

The long-standing boil water advisory in Marion has been lifted. The City of Marion announced on Saturday that the boil water advisory that has been in place since the outset of the water crisis has ended. The city has been flushing the water system for the past week, trying to...
MARION, KY
kbsi23.com

Free lawyer services in Carbondale, IL

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Imagine getting a lawyer’s services for free. That’s something you don’t hear often, but it’s a reality for the people of Carbondale. Every month, the Carbondale Public Library provides this free service. “We are doing the Lawyer in the Library and...
CARBONDALE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

City, county leaders reach agreement on sports complex

Meetings between Paducah Mayor George Bray and McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer have finally produced an agreement on the Greenway Sports Complex. A Thursday meeting put the finishing touches on the agreement that outlines the responsibilities of the fiscal court, city commission, and the sports commission in the $42 million project.
PADUCAH, KY
wsiu.org

SIU students begin moving into the residence halls

SIU classes start Monday and returning students are back in Carbondale, moving into houses, apartments, and residence halls. Over the next two days around 2,400 students will move onto the Carbondale campus. More than 200 faculty, staff and student volunteers are giving their time to welcome them back. SIU Senior...
CARBONDALE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

United Way donates $250,000 in tornado relief funds

A donation from the United Way will benefit Graves County residents recovering from the tornado. The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County's disaster relief committee toured Camp Graves and presented the $250,000 donation last week. Camp Graves will use the funds to provide rental homes to Graves County residents affected by...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wfcnnews.com

Local Ameren workers in labor dispute as some customers fear strike

WEST FRANKFORT - Members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and Ameren Illinois are finding themselves in an ongoing labor dispute. Dozens of people attended a meeting earlier this week at the IBEW Local 702 hall in West Frankfort to reportedly discuss the ongoing dispute. WFCN News and other...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
#Paducah Gaseous Diffusion#Ballard Counties#Paducah Site#Cab
westkentuckystar.com

Kuttawa's Broadbent country ham takes 14th grand champion at State Fair

On Thursday at the Kentucky State Fair, the owners of Broadbent B&B Foods in Kuttawa once again took the title of grand champion country ham. The 15-pound ham earned the 14th grand championship for the Drennan family, and 21st overall in Broadbent Farms' century-long history. Ronny Drennan said a last-second...
KUTTAWA, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, August 18, 2022

Phyllis Duckworth, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. She was born July 19, 1949, to Raymond Lee Freeze and Esther Lee Rodgers Freeze. In addition to her parents and her siblings, she was also preceded in death by her husband,...
MURRAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Information sought on billboard vandalism in Benton

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on the vandalism of a handful of billboards in Benton. Deputies said over the past two weeks, four billboards have been damaged on Main Street near Toy York Road on multiple occasions. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers...
BENTON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Suspect identified, sought in Mayfield lumber theft

A suspect has been identified and is being sought in connection with a Mayfield lumber theft. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Jason A. Scott is accused of allegedly stealing $7,800 worth of lumber from a business in Graves County. Scott is also wanted on felony theft charges...
MAYFIELD, KY
Daily Register

Carbondale council approves new assisted living facility

The Carbondale City Council approved the final amended planned unit development plan for a new NeuroRestorative Assisted Living Facility at 1300 E. Walnut St., even though construction has already been underway for several weeks. John Lenzini, city community development manager, told the council that the developer of the assisted living...
CARBONDALE, IL

