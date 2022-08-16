Read full article on original website
247Sports
USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu recaps scrimmage, talks leadership, defensive standouts
USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu finds himself on watchlists for the Bednarik, Nagurski, and Outland Trophies but he’s never been known as an excessively chatty fellow on the field or with the media. Defensive line coach Shaun Nua told us before training camp started that such a profile was fine by him. “We want him to just raise his level of play even more. That's the best way for the guys to follow. He shows up early, the guys show up early. He leaves early, the guys leave early. So I don't need him to yell or raise his voice. Just raise your game.”
247Sports
Jacob Sykes Talks About Coming in from Harvard, the Defensive Line, and More
Defensive tackle Jacob Sykes talks about coming in from Harvard, playing the three-tech, whether there's a step up in competition going to UCLA, and more.
247Sports
USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
247Sports
USC tight ends coach Zach Hanson talks position group progress after fall camp practice
Seeing a player in a boot and riding a motor scooter is a bad sign for any position group, but seeing that in tight end Jude Wolfe, a player expected to be in the running for the starting spot, it puts a damper on an already slim position group. Nonetheless,...
247Sports
Four-star Devin Williams Set To Announce August 28
Fresh off his UCLA official visit, four-star Corona (Calif.) Centennial power forward Devin Williams has set an announcement date for August 28. Williams is deciding between UCLA and USC, and we've heard that the UCLA visit went well this week. The Bruins offered Williams on June 2, and he officially visited his other finalist, USC, in June. He plays for the AAU team Compton Magic, which has a couple of alumni on UCLA's current roster, including junior Jaylen Clark, who appears to be taking a personal hand in this recruitment, tweeting in response to Williams' tweet that he hopes he comes, and also being pictured in Williams' post about his official visit.
Ken Norton Talks Return to UCLA, Changes in Recruiting, His Linebackers
UCLA linebackers coach Ken Norton talked about returning to UCLA as a coach, how campus has changed, how the recruiting game has changed since he was last coaching in college, and evaluates a couple of his linebackers.
Darius Curry gets everyone involved during Long Beach Poly's impressive victory 250 miles from home.
Curry completes touchdown passes to four different receivers in 56-7 win.
247Sports
USC OT Courtland Ford talks about team bonding and first string competition
Redshirt sophomore Courtland Ford is part of a three-man battle for two starting tackle spots with transfer Bobby Haskins and Jonah Monheim. Haskins has been held back by injury and protocol issues which delayed his first appearance in training camp, but Ford has been ready from the jump. USCFootball.com caught up with the Cedar Hill, Texas native following the Trojans’ tenth practice of training camp.
247Sports
Records reveal fan-driven blowback from UCLA's exit of Pac-12
“It always seems impossible until it’s done.” – Nelson Mandela. Those were the words written under Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren’s email signature when he received UCLA Chancellor Gene Block’s application to the Big Ten on Thursday, June 30 at 9:42 a.m. P.T. (according to an email acquired by 247Sports via an Open Records Request).
247Sports
USC OL Maximus Gibbs enters transfer portal
USC sophomore offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs has entered the transfer portal after one season with the program. Gibbs, a three-star prospect in the 2021 class, which was the Trojans’ last under former coach Clay Helton, did not appear on USC’s updated roster in late July for the 2022 season, being listed on the “Squadmen Lost” section of the Trojans’ media guide.
247Sports
UCLA Prospects In Games This Weekend -- Week Zero
***Game of the Week:*** Chula Vista (Calif.) Mater Dei Catholic vs. San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic. Mater Dei Catholic has one UCLA commit in linebacker Tre Edwards and another UCLA target in receiver Jeremiah McClure and they open their season against Cathedral Catholic, in a matchup of two state champions from last fall. Cathedral features San Diego State commit Marcus Ratcliffe and linebacker Victory Johnson plus 2024 quarterback Jack Stevens.
