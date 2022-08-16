Read full article on original website
Hilo couple charged with conspiracy to distribute thousands of fentanyl pills, pounds of meth
The County of Hawaii Prosecutor's Office said that two suspects were charged and accused of conspiracy to distribute over three pounds of meth and around 1,000 fentanyl pills on Friday, Aug. 12.
bigislandnow.com
Police: 7 Wanted for Active Warrants
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating seven individuals who have outstanding Big Island Drug Court active warrants:. Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
bigislandnow.com
HPD Seeks Public Help Finding 2 Runaway Teens
Authorities seek the public’s help locating two teen runaways. Jason Oharra, 15, was last seen in the area of the 1700 block of Kino‘ole Street on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 7:35 p.m., wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, blue shorts, Crocs shoes, and a gold chain with a pendant.
bigislandnow.com
HPD Locates Woman Who Escaped Police Custody in Pāhoa
A woman who escaped police custody earlier this week was apprehended this morning. According to Hawai‘i police, Jenna Martin was found at a residence in Pāhoa. HPD officials say Martin attempted to elude capture a second time, but was ultimately located in the bushes behind the home and surrendered peacefully.
bigislandnow.com
Police Seek Missing Pāhoa Teen
Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Alika Togi-Branco, who was reported as a runaway. He was last seen on Monday, Aug. 15 shortly after 9 p.m. in Pāhoa wearing a reggae colored surf shorts, white t-shirt, white shoes, and a black hat.
bigislandnow.com
HPD Seeks Public Help Finding Woman Who Escaped Police Custody
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Jenna Martin who escaped from police custody on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at approximately 6:25 p.m. Martin is described as a local female, around 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Hawaii woman dies after being pinned by own car
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a woman has died after apparently being pinned by her own vehicle. Authorities said the incident happened on Monday at around 6:45 p.m. in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in Keaau. Witnesses told police the woman was standing between her vehicle, a Chevy...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Unsealed documents in Dana Ireland murder case show no hidden DNA evidence
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unsealed documents in the decades old Dana Ireland murder case show no hidden DNA evidence, but a Seattle-based nonprofit justice group isn’t giving up looking. The Hawaii Innocence Project says the mainland organization is interfering with its efforts to exonerate one of the defendants. In 1991,...
bigislandnow.com
Motorcyclist Transported to HMC Following Collision in Downtown Hilo
A motorcyclist was transported to Hilo Medical Center after a collision with a vehicle in downtown Hilo on Monday afternoon. According to Hawai‘i police, the vehicle made a left-hand turn into the parking lot off Kīlauea Avenue when the crash occurred. Big Island Now reader RJ Mercado witnessed the incident and told BIN the motorcyclist was traveling north. HPD spokesperson Denise Laitinen told Big Island Now there was no mention of the seriousness of the injuries.
bigislandvideonews.com
Reverse Angle Parking Installed At Kealoha Beach Park
KEAUKAHA, Hawaiʻi - County officials say the park's one-way traffic pattern has been reestablished, along with a new system of reverse angled parking throughout the park. (BIVN) – There is a new parking scheme at the repaved Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha. The new system features reverse angle...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Judge unseals documents in 1991 Dana Ireland murder case amid exoneration fight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge has unsealed documents in the murder case of Dana Ireland on the Big Island in 1991 following accusations of evidence being hidden. The Hawaii Innocence Project and New York Innocence Project are representing Albert “Ian” Schweitzer, and attempting to exonerate him. He’s one...
Man who hit Hawaii flight attendant is sentenced
The incident took place on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Hilo on Sept. 23, 2021.
KITV.com
Hawaii County to temporarily pause its Emergency Rental Assistance Program
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii County will temporarily stop taking new applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) effective at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 18. The Hawaii Community Lending (HCL) says the pause will allow non-profit partners to process existing applications.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for August 19, 2022
Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Kona High 1.6 feet 11:14 AM HST. Kawaihae High 2.0 feet 11:07 AM HST. Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides. Kona Low 0.3 feet 03:55 AM HST. Kawaihae Low...
bigislandnow.com
Luxury Resort Community Envisioned Near Miloli‘i, but County Says Plenty of Permitting, Approval Still Needed
A high-end development team is soliciting investors to build a gated luxury resort community north of Miloli‘i. Called The Kona Estates at Ophihale, the envisioned project boasts a heliport inside the “luxury estate community situated on 324 oceanfront and ocean-view acres on the famous Kona Coast of the Big Island Hawaiʻi,” according to the the development firm, Kona Development Partners.
bigislandnow.com
HPD Seeks Public Help Identifying Robbery Suspect
Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for questions in robbery investigation in Hilo. The investigation stems from an incident that occurred on Puainako Street on Aug. 5 at 4:55 p.m. Hawai‘i police describe the female suspect as having a medium complexion, between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 to 180 pounds, with dark brown hair. She has an unknown type of tattoo on the right side of her chest.
Mysterious cat seen jumping 6 feet into the air in Hawaii
Officials are investigating sightings of an unusual animal prowling the rural hills of Hawaii’s Big Island. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God. That is not a dog, that is a cat. That is a huge cat.’”
Mysterious wildcat sighting reported in Hawaii
A report of a large wildcat has some Hawaii Island residents on edge. What appears to be something the size of a large dog was reported by a Big Island man on the rural slopes of Mt. Hualalai above Kailua-Kona.
DLNR sets cameras, bait for reported Big Island wildcat
The Department of Land and Natural Resources continues to investigate a report of the mysterious feline spotted on Hawaii Island. This comes as another invasive species, a skunk, is found on Maui.
bigislandvideonews.com
DOH Retesting Water At Keaukaha Beach After High Bacteria Count
HILO, Hawaiʻi - There is no known source of fecal contamination, and health officials have collected another sample and is retesting the site. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch issued a High Bacteria Count Notification for the waters near Keaukaha Beach Park, or 4 Miles, in Keaukaha. However, officials are uncertain about the sample, since there is no known source of fecal contamination.
