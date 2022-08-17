Watch: 2022 KELOLAND High School Football Preview Show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND High School Football Preview Show returns this Wednesday as we preview all seven classes from South Dakota.
We’ll hear from 21 different teams across the seven classes and take a look at the preseason rankings, which were released on Monday.High School Football 2022 Preseason Media Poll
Viewers will hear from the seven state champions and the seven runner-ups from each class.
