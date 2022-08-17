ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: 2022 KELOLAND High School Football Preview Show

By Grant Sweeter
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND High School Football Preview Show returns this Wednesday as we preview all seven classes from South Dakota.

We’ll hear from 21 different teams across the seven classes and take a look at the preseason rankings, which were released on Monday.

High School Football 2022 Preseason Media Poll

Viewers will hear from the seven state champions and the seven runner-ups from each class.

The preview show airs on Wednesday, August 17 at 6:30 p.m. on KELO-TV.

