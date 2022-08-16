Cape Coral City Council approved a future land use change from commercial/professional to single-family land use for property northwest of the intersection of Skyline Boulevard and Veterans Parkway. The applicant, Hungry Catfish Farms LLC, asked the council for both single-family and multifamily use for all 12 parcels on the 3.06-acre site, with eight parcels intended to be multifamily and four parcels being single-family. The council denied any multifamily use, saying it was inconsistent with the surrounding area. The change allows the owner to build residential units on the site.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO