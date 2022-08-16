Read full article on original website
Naples Real Estate Market Begins to Cool OffPSki17Naples, FL
This Florida City has been Called the Safest City in the Nation, and it is Part of the Blue Zone ProjectL. CaneNaples, FL
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com
Vacation resort proposed for northwest Cape Coral
White Stone Developments LLC, a Cape Coral-based real estate developer, announced the proposed development of a resort in northwest Cape Coral. In July, the City of Cape Coral accepted permits from White Stone to begin construction of Lake Shadroe Resort. Once approved, construction will begin on the 48-unit, four-floor resort development complete with a marina, pool with jacuzzi, a private mini-beach, retail stores, a restaurant and tiki lounge, a coffee shop franchise and a bait and tackle shop. The development will be at 218 Burnt Store Road on property purchased in March for $2.75 million, and upon approval is expected to be completed and open to the public by early 2025.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Naples City Council considering public hearing on beach smoking ban
Naples City Council is expected to call for a public hearing about a possible smoking ban along the city's public beaches.
Marconews.com
Short-term rental issue remains noise for City Council
The fight over a ballot referendum to further regulate vacation rentals on Marco Island is tearing the small town apart, pitting neighbor against neighbor and sparking a smear campaign on social media. Despite being warned that council members have heard it all, residents on both sides continued the fight Monday night at the council meeting forcing the council to double the allotted time for public comment.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Rental community Villas of Gulf Coast breaks ground off Alico Road
A new type of rental community broke ground off Alico Road, east of Interstate 75, near the heart of Southwest Florida’s epicenter for growth. The Villas of Gulf Coast’s horizontal multifamily concept is a relatively new type of housing concept for the region. Essentially, it’s standalone apartment units with each having its own small backyard. Those, like the units, range in size depending on the number of bedrooms. Backyards start at 300 square feet, and rental units will range from one to three bedrooms, from about 750 to 1,300 square feet.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Land use change allows more single-family homes in Cape Coral
Cape Coral City Council approved a future land use change from commercial/professional to single-family land use for property northwest of the intersection of Skyline Boulevard and Veterans Parkway. The applicant, Hungry Catfish Farms LLC, asked the council for both single-family and multifamily use for all 12 parcels on the 3.06-acre site, with eight parcels intended to be multifamily and four parcels being single-family. The council denied any multifamily use, saying it was inconsistent with the surrounding area. The change allows the owner to build residential units on the site.
Court documents raise questions about Lee Commissioner Mike Greenwell and his family
Newly uncovered information may raise questions about how the School District of Lee County awards contracts worth millions of dollars in taxpayer dollars to vendors. The information is part of the lawsuit between Alife Oakes and the district. It asks how and why certain decisions involving vendors were made. This...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Construction of City of Fort Myers Fire Station 17 completed
Stevens Construction completed construction of the City of Fort Myers’ Fire Station 17 on 2.76 acres at 11030 Ben C. Pratt Six Mile Cypress Parkway. Fire Station 17 is a 12,597-square-foot building with a 2,585-square-foot storage facility. The new station houses accommodations for on-duty firefighters, a physical fitness facility, community room and administration. It also includes a kitchen, classrooms, decontamination room, onsite diesel and gasoline fuel distribution and a second-story fire training room. The station serves the areas south of Colonial Boulevard and portions of Interstate 75, which will, in some cases, cut response time in half. Built to serve as an additional safe haven for essential service operations, the facility was built to withstand severe weather, flooding and other disasters.
WINKNEWS.com
Sunnyside cannabis dispensary opens in Cape Coral
In this Gulfshore Business report, a Florida-based business is moving in after buying a former hot dog restaurant. Sunnyside aims high when it comes to real estate in Southwest Florida. The new medical marijuana dispensary in Cape Coral used to be a Nathan’s Famous hot dog restaurant. A Parkland,...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Possible boat ramp coming to Riverside Community Center in Fort Myers
Downtown Fort Myers lost its boat ramp around 2017 to the Luminary Hotel development, along with other developments occurring in the area. City council member Fred Burson attempted to make a deal with Lee County at the time, which ended up failing. Now, Burson is pursuing putting in a public boat ramp at the Riverside Community Center.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties
Orlando-based Darden Restaurants plans new locations for four of its iconic dining brands within Collier and Lee, two in each county. It’s been three years since Darden launched a new area restaurant. Its last to open was Yard House in Naples in 2019. Now, Darden has four more restaurants in the works: Bahama Breeze Island Grille in Naples, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in North Naples, LongHorn Steakhouse in Cape Coral and The Capital Grille in south Fort Myers.
WINKNEWS.com
Vacation resort coming Burnt Store Rd in Cape Coral
The proposed development of the Lake Shadroe vacation resort is coming to Cape Coral. The resort would be at 218 Burnt Store Road, next to the Burnt Store Tavern boat ramp. If approved here is what the community should expect. White Stone Development wants to build the Lake Shadroe resort...
businessobserverfl.com
$120 million apartment project coming to Cape Coral
Cape Coral is getting 412 more apartments. A West Palm Beach real estate investment and development firm has bought 26 acres at Tierra De Paz Loop and plans to build a complex, Siesta Lake, on the site. Construction on the $120 million project is expected to begin later this year.
Crews install new bridge for Margaritaville Resort
Part of Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach was shut down until early Friday morning to make room for a new pedestrian bridge at the incoming Margaritaville Resort.
Man tries to run over ex-boyfriend at Southwest Florida airport
A man's been arrested after attempting to run over his ex-boyfriend at a Southwest Florida airport parking lot.
WINKNEWS.com
Developer withdraws 100,000-acre Florida panther habitat conservation plan
A developer promised to set aside more than 100,000 acres for a panther preserve to give the endangered animals room to roam, but delays in the review process are why eastern Collier County property owners said they withdrew the habitat conservation plan. Ultimately, it means there will be less government...
WINKNEWS.com
Watch: Shark swims close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach
A shark was caught on cam by a WINK News viewer swimming close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples. Nikola V. captured it all on video earlier week. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
Marconews.com
Letters to the Editor, Aug. 16
The Aug. 23 home regulation ballot initiative on Marco Island is bad for Marco Island residents. There is nothing to prevent this bill from being extended to condos and subject them to the same onerous rules if it passes. Ridiculous rules such as posting evacuation plans inside each bedroom, restricting...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Iowa company leasing 20,000 square feet at former Gartner space
Kingland Systems LLC leased 19,989 square feet of office space at 12600 Commerce Lakes Drive in Fort Myers from Gartner Inc. Randal Mercer of CRE Consultants represented the lessee, and Andy May, Nina Fishman, Gary Tasman and Gretchen Smith of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the lessor. Kingland Systems Corp., headquartered in Iowa, provides technology, enterprise software and outsourcing services for the financial sectors including financial services, securities, entities and data management, trade processing and regulatory compliance solutions.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Suncoast Aluminum Furniture facility sells for $5.9 million
Indian Creek Ranch purchased a fully-leased 55,000-square-foot leased industrial complex at 6293-6295-6297 Thomas Road in Fort Myers from Suncoast Aluminum Furniture for $5.9 million. Jim McMenamy with RE/MAX Realty Group Commercial Division represented the buyer, and Maddie Sawatzky with Colliers International represented the seller.
