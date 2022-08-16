Read full article on original website
Report details threat to future Illinois taxpayers posed by excessive borrowing
(The Center Square) – A report shows the state of Illinois has one of the largest debt liabilities in the country. The American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, released its annual State Bonded Obligations publication, which highlights the risks posed to taxpayers by excessive borrowing. State governments borrow for...
California's conservatorship program proposes changes after Spears saga and new investigation
(The Center Square) – The California Department of Developmental Services (DDS) announced new actions this week to improve the system for individuals who are intellectually disabled and conserved by the state, though disability rights advocates say these reforms don’t go far enough. The department currently serves as the...
New Jersey sales tax holiday just a week away
(The Center Square) – Parents and others connected to New Jersey schools are poised for savings when the Sales Tax Holiday commences next weekend and runs through Labor Day. The 10-day window, Aug. 27-Sept. 5, is a “Sales Tax Holiday for certain retail sales of computers, school supplies, and sport or recreational equipment when sold to an individual purchaser for non-business use,” according to the state government website.
Hawaii's unemployment rate declines slightly
(The Center Square) - Hawaii's unemployment rate dropped from 4.2% in June to 4.1% in July, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism. The state also gained 7,600 more jobs in July when compared to June. The biggest increase was in the leisure and hospitality industry, which increased by 2,100 jobs. Most of those jobs were in the food services and drinking establishments sector, according to the DBEDT.
Swimming no longer allowed at Indiana Dunes State Park beginning Saturday
Northwest Indiana residents and visitors heading to the beach at Indiana Dunes State Park no longer will be permitted to go swimming in Lake Michigan, beginning Saturday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Friday it doesn't have a sufficient number of lifeguards to allow state park visitors to continue swimming in the lake.
Voters to decide who oversees Missouri National Guard in state government
The Missouri National Guard would become its own entity in state government rather than being a part of the Department of Public Safety under a proposal voters will be asked to approve Nov. 8. Supporters of the proposed amendment to the state constitution, known as Amendment 5, say the measure...
Counties with the most super commuters in Colorado
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Affordable housing subsidy initiative makes November ballot
(The Center Square) – A measure that proposes dedicating tax revenue towards affordable housing programs has collected enough valid signatures to appear on November’s ballot. Backers of Initiative #108, which will appear on the ballot titled “Dedicated State Income Tax Revenue for Affordable Housing Programs,” submitted over 230,000...
Report says only 16% of Georgia hospitals are following federal accurate pricing law
(The Center Square) — Roughly 18 months after a law requiring hospitals to post accurate prices online went into effect, roughly three-quarters of Georgia hospitals continue to hide the cost of care from consumers. That’s according to a new report from PatientRightsAdvocate.org. The organization reviewed 2,000 of the 6,000...
PACT Act to offer resources to numerous Kansas veterans
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently shared resources and assistance for Kansas veterans impacted by the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 (PACT Act), which was signed into law on Aug. 1. The PACT Act provides health care and benefits...
Yorkie stolen from Eagle couple located in North Carolina
OMAHA — A Yorkshire terrier named Gus has been located safe and sound in North Carolina after the dog was stolen from his owners in Nebraska. A 37-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were arrested Aug. 5 on felony fugitive warrants out of Cass County in connection to the theft of the dog, a large amount of silver and a firearm, according to a Facebook post from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.
Republican candidate for governor at roundtable with local lawmakers
ONTARIO — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan was in town for a roundtable discussion with local state and federal lawmakers and members of the community on Tuesday. She was joined by Oregon Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, among others at a roundtable discussion.
Stitt questions the legality of payroll deductions for teachers' union dues
(The Center Square) - Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered the State Department of Education to check payroll deductions for union dues to ensure they complied with state and federal law. In his executive order issued Friday, the governor said he wanted to make sure educators knew their rights when it came to unions.
Former Georgia bookkeeper sentenced to prison for theft from employers
ATHENS — The former bookkeeper for several Georgia real estate businesses who admitted to stealing more than $600,000 from her employers was sentenced to prison this week for her crimes. Suzanne Brooks, 41, of Bogart, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison to be followed by three years...
Cozy camping: Nine Nebraska state parks where you can find some peace and quiet
Most people want to get away from everything when they go camping, says Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's Suzanne Schmidt. Many state parks are busy, with lots to see and do. But there are plenty of quieter ones, too, that typically aren't as packed with visitors. When Schmidt was compiling...
No Holcomb endorsement for new 2nd District Republican congressional candidate
Gov. Eric Holcomb is opting not to endorse any of the 12 Republicans competing to replace the late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, on the ballot. Some 500 Republican precinct leaders from Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, which includes portions of LaPorte County, are meeting Saturday in Mishawaka to nominate candidates for the special election to complete Walorski's term, as well as to substitute for Walorski on the general election ballot.
Brenda Lyttle To Run as Independent for House District 8
Brenda Lyttle of Cheyenne has announced that she will be running as an Independent candidate for Wyoming House District 8. Lyttle has garnered the required number of signatures from registered voters in House District 8 and has received confirmation of her candidacy from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office. Lyttle will be on the ballot of the general election on November 8, 2022.
Drazan rolls campaign into Heppner
HEPPNER — Christine Drazan rolled her campaign to become Oregon’s first Republican governor in 40 years into Heppner on Wednesday, Aug. 17, for an ice cream social. The event at the Christian Life Center drew several dozen people and some public officials, including Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack and fellow Republicans state Reps. Greg Smith, Heppner, and Bobby Levy, Echo.
Wetter weather is coming this weekend. But it won’t be enough to end Texas’ drought.
Heavy rain storms are expected to blanket Texas this weekend, breaking a blistering heat wave. However, the wetter weather will not be enough to fully end the state’s drought, as drier conditions are expected through September. Nearly the entire state is in a prolonged drought, with an estimated 26 million Texans living in worsening conditions.
Defendants in meth trafficking organization sentenced
ALBANY — A federal judge handed down prison sentences for four defendants involved in an extensive drug trafficking organization centered in southwest Georgia that was responsible for distributing more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine in the region. “These individuals are being held accountable for their part in a significant...
