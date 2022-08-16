ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

KPVI Newschannel 6

Report details threat to future Illinois taxpayers posed by excessive borrowing

(The Center Square) – A report shows the state of Illinois has one of the largest debt liabilities in the country. The American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, released its annual State Bonded Obligations publication, which highlights the risks posed to taxpayers by excessive borrowing. State governments borrow for...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Jersey sales tax holiday just a week away

(The Center Square) – Parents and others connected to New Jersey schools are poised for savings when the Sales Tax Holiday commences next weekend and runs through Labor Day. The 10-day window, Aug. 27-Sept. 5, is a “Sales Tax Holiday for certain retail sales of computers, school supplies, and sport or recreational equipment when sold to an individual purchaser for non-business use,” according to the state government website.
RETAIL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Hawaii's unemployment rate declines slightly

(The Center Square) - Hawaii's unemployment rate dropped from 4.2% in June to 4.1% in July, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism. The state also gained 7,600 more jobs in July when compared to June. The biggest increase was in the leisure and hospitality industry, which increased by 2,100 jobs. Most of those jobs were in the food services and drinking establishments sector, according to the DBEDT.
HAWAII STATE
Saratoga Springs, NY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Swimming no longer allowed at Indiana Dunes State Park beginning Saturday

Northwest Indiana residents and visitors heading to the beach at Indiana Dunes State Park no longer will be permitted to go swimming in Lake Michigan, beginning Saturday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Friday it doesn't have a sufficient number of lifeguards to allow state park visitors to continue swimming in the lake.
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Affordable housing subsidy initiative makes November ballot

(The Center Square) – A measure that proposes dedicating tax revenue towards affordable housing programs has collected enough valid signatures to appear on November’s ballot. Backers of Initiative #108, which will appear on the ballot titled “Dedicated State Income Tax Revenue for Affordable Housing Programs,” submitted over 230,000...
COLORADO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

PACT Act to offer resources to numerous Kansas veterans

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently shared resources and assistance for Kansas veterans impacted by the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 (PACT Act), which was signed into law on Aug. 1. The PACT Act provides health care and benefits...
KANSAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Yorkie stolen from Eagle couple located in North Carolina

OMAHA — A Yorkshire terrier named Gus has been located safe and sound in North Carolina after the dog was stolen from his owners in Nebraska. A 37-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were arrested Aug. 5 on felony fugitive warrants out of Cass County in connection to the theft of the dog, a large amount of silver and a firearm, according to a Facebook post from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.
CASS COUNTY, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Republican candidate for governor at roundtable with local lawmakers

ONTARIO — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan was in town for a roundtable discussion with local state and federal lawmakers and members of the community on Tuesday. She was joined by Oregon Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, among others at a roundtable discussion.
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Former Georgia bookkeeper sentenced to prison for theft from employers

ATHENS — The former bookkeeper for several Georgia real estate businesses who admitted to stealing more than $600,000 from her employers was sentenced to prison this week for her crimes. Suzanne Brooks, 41, of Bogart, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison to be followed by three years...
BOGART, GA
KPVI Newschannel 6

No Holcomb endorsement for new 2nd District Republican congressional candidate

Gov. Eric Holcomb is opting not to endorse any of the 12 Republicans competing to replace the late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, on the ballot. Some 500 Republican precinct leaders from Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, which includes portions of LaPorte County, are meeting Saturday in Mishawaka to nominate candidates for the special election to complete Walorski's term, as well as to substitute for Walorski on the general election ballot.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
KPVI Newschannel 6

Brenda Lyttle To Run as Independent for House District 8

Brenda Lyttle of Cheyenne has announced that she will be running as an Independent candidate for Wyoming House District 8. Lyttle has garnered the required number of signatures from registered voters in House District 8 and has received confirmation of her candidacy from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office. Lyttle will be on the ballot of the general election on November 8, 2022.
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Drazan rolls campaign into Heppner

HEPPNER — Christine Drazan rolled her campaign to become Oregon’s first Republican governor in 40 years into Heppner on Wednesday, Aug. 17, for an ice cream social. The event at the Christian Life Center drew several dozen people and some public officials, including Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack and fellow Republicans state Reps. Greg Smith, Heppner, and Bobby Levy, Echo.
HEPPNER, OR
KPVI Newschannel 6

Defendants in meth trafficking organization sentenced

ALBANY — A federal judge handed down prison sentences for four defendants involved in an extensive drug trafficking organization centered in southwest Georgia that was responsible for distributing more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine in the region. “These individuals are being held accountable for their part in a significant...
CAIRO, GA

