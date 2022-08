(The Center Square) – The Sound Transit light rail extension is facing more delays that could extend for multiple months. The Sound Transit Board System Expansion Committee received the news in a report Thursday that detailed the causes for the delay. Issues with mortar pads, rebar placements and track fasteners featured prominently. So did the long-term impacts of the pandemic and a concrete pour strike earlier this year.

