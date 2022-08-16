Read full article on original website
Landlords try to stop rent control initiative in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ballots haven’t even been printed yet, but already a group of landlords, apartment managers and real estate agents in Florida want to stop voters from deciding on a measure that would implement rent control for a year in the theme park hub that has been one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.
Counties with the most super commuters in Missouri
Original by Patrick Hull, modifications by Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons. Counties with the most super commuters in Missouri. There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
State education leaders, local schools update COVID-19 policies
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Gone are the days of school kids being required to wear masks. But schools still must adopt policies to deal with COVID-19 infections. Missouri education officials released updated guidance for schools this week as most public schools are resuming classes or preparing to do so soon. The...
Spielberg among donors in $22M Kansas campaign on abortion
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion opponents and abortion rights advocates together spent more than $22 million on a ballot question this month in Kansas, and famed film director and producer Steven Spielberg contributed to the successful effort to affirm abortion rights. The campaign was over a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. Finance reports filed by 40 groups and individuals with the state showed that abortion rights supporters spent $11.3 million on their campaign to defeat the measure. Abortion opponents who pushed the measure spent nearly $11.1 million. Spielberg and his actress wife Kate Capshaw each contributed $25,000 to the no campaign.
Little change in Kansas abortion recall; 1 county not done
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Recounts of election results in eight of nine Kansas counties appear to confirm that voters soundly rejected an amendment to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. The counties faced a deadline of 5 p.m. Saturday to report the results of the hand recounts, which came at the request of anti-abortion activists. Sedgwick County officials said Saturday they would not meet the deadline but did not explain why. Results for the other eight counties found a total of 13 fewer votes for the amendment and 19 fewer votes opposing the amendment. Election officials attributed the changes mostly to human error, such as voters making unclear marks on ballots.
A second wildland firefighter has died this month battling blazes in Oregon
A 25-year-old wildland firefighter was killed after being struck by a tree while battling the Rum Creek Fire in Oregon, officials said Friday, marking the second fire personnel death in the state this month. Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon, was critically injured Thursday, according to a joint statement from the...
Public schools receive ‘In God We Trust’ poster donations as new Texas law requires their display
Texas school districts have begun receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, “In God We Trust,” that they will now be required to display in accordance with a new state law. The law says a public elementary or secondary school or an institution of higher...
Tracking late afternoon storms Friday
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable with lows in the lower 60s. TOMORROW: Increasing clouds and warm with highs in the mid-80s. Showers and storms return by late afternoon or early evening and could bring isolated gusty winds. EXTENDED: After another beautiful day, we drop back into the lower 60s with...
Tracking overnight storms before the return of sunshine
Tonight: A cold front is currently pushing through Central Missouri firing up scattered showers and storms along with it. The main threat tonight will be strong winds and heavy downpours at times. Storms will push to the southeast of the highway 44 corridor tonight after midnight leaving partly cloudy sky conditions. Winds will switch out of the northwest at4-8 mph.
Tracking overnight scattered showers and storms
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms will surge ahead of an incoming cold front from the northwest this afternoon into the overnight hours. Strong winds and a few impressive downpours tonight will be the main threats. Overnight lows cool to the mid-60's with winds out of the southwest. Tomorrow: Scattered showers...
