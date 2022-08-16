ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Look after Lorena for me, my angel baby': Lauren Goodger pays tribute to ex Jake McClean after her black eye was visible at his funeral... as friends rally round to support her two weeks after she was 'attacked' on the day her baby was laid to rest

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Grieving Lauren Goodger cut a sombre figure on Tuesday as her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean was laid to rest in Essex, just two weeks after the funeral of her newborn daughter Lorena.

The TOWIE star, 35, watched the procession, which was led by a hearse decorated with a floral arrangement in the shape of a Lamborghini emblem.

In an Instagram tribute after the service she said her late partner would 'look after' Lorena as she shared a series of throwback snaps with Jake.

Lauren's black eye was clearly visible at the service after she was allegedly assaulted on the night of August 4, the day of her baby's funeral.

Following the alleged assault her boyfriend Charles Drury, 25, was arrested and bailed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjgGL_0hJcsfsk00
Grieving: Lauren Goodger's black eye was clearly visible at ex-boyfriend Jake McClean's funeral on Tuesday - after being 'attacked' on the day of her baby's funeral two weeks prior 

Lauren tragically lost her newborn daughter while giving birth to her last month and was allegedly attacked just hours after the funeral.

The tragic loss came while she was still grieving the loss of her ex, and a visibly emotional Lauren, who dated Jake from 2012 to 2016, dressed in white for the service.

Reports claim that Lauren's friends have formed a 'fortress of support' around the reality star and she has been staying with a pal while she recovers from the alleged attack.

One friend the Mirror: 'She's trying to get on with her life, under the most unimaginably difficult circumstances

'But she is resilient and she has an incredible fortress of support around her from some friends who have proved they are true rocks.

'The past month has been the most difficult period of her life so she's been staying with friends who are showering Lauren and Larose in love.'

Jake, 33, and his TOWIE star girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou, 31, were in a car which plunged 70ft off a cliff in Bodrum, Turkey on Sunday July 3, killing Jake and leaving her badly injured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33viee_0hJcsfsk00
Heartbreaking: In an Instagram tribute after the service she said her late partner would 'look after' Lorena as she shared a series of throwback snaps with Jake

The funeral was escorted by supercars and expensive luxury vehicles, while Jake's family and friends covered the cars in a Lamborghini floral arrangement and large 'Jakey' 'Cuzzy' and 'Son' designs in white flowers.

A large photo of a smiling Jake was placed in the back of the hearse.

Jake's girlfriend Yazmin was not pictured at the funeral amid reports Jake's mother Anita Walsh told Turkish authorities she believed could have played a role in her son's death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nzC0N_0hJcsfsk00
Sad: Lauren tragically lost her daughter while giving birth to her last month and was allegedly attacked just hours after laying her to rest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LoX9e_0hJcsfsk00
Emotional: A visibly emotional Lauren, who dated Jake from 2012 to 2016, dressed in white for the service
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pNnu_0hJcsfsk00
Car fan: A black and gold Lamborghini emblem decorated one of the cars while a large photo of a smiling Jake was placed in the back of the hearse
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BYbWY_0hJcsfsk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HuFf4_0hJcsfsk00
Laid to rest: Pallbearers carefully carried a white coffin decorated with white and cream flowers into the church 

It had been claimed that the couple had a blazing row at a nightclub shortly before the car crash, but Yazmin has insisted that didn't happen.

MailOnline has contacted a representative for Yazmin for further comment.

Following the service, Lauren took to Instagram to share a photo montage with Jake that she captioned: 'R.i.p Jake you always be apart of me … we shared something for 5 years solid like no other ❤️ look after Lorena for me my angel baby.'

It comes after Lauren had to go to hospital for serious facial injuries and was interviewed by police following the 'attack' on her at her newborn daughter's funeral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ju7MD_0hJcsfsk00
Tribute: Lauren had previously paid tribute to Jake on social media 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06n7SF_0hJcsfsk00
Difficult: It's been a difficult time for Lauren, after her baby daughter Lorena tragically died last month, and just weeks later she was 'attacked' on the day of her baby's funeral
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uK6Fi_0hJcsfsk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UOiEb_0hJcsfsk00
Grieving: The mourners were either dressed in black or white in accordance with the family's wishes

She had just attended her daughter's funeral with her family and was allegedly attacked later that night.

Police were called at 00.37am on Thursday August 4 to reports of an altercation and her boyfriend Charles was arrested on suspicion of assault.

He was released on bail in the early hours of Friday morning, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cre7T_0hJcsfsk00
Mourning: Donning a white ensemble, Lauren was supported as she arrived at Jake's funeral

Lauren was taken to hospital by her friend after the incident for medical check-ups and has since been awaiting her X-Ray results.

'Lauren is absolutely terrified. This has shaken her badly,' a source told The Sun on Sunday. 'She suffered some nasty injuries and fears she has suffered a broken eye socket.'

Charles denies attacking Lauren, telling the Sun: 'There's a completely different side to stuff.'

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: 'Police were called at 00.37 hrs on Thursday, August 4 to reports of an altercation.

'Officers attended. At the scene a woman, aged 30s, was found with facial injuries.

'A man was arrested on suspicion of assault. He was taken to an east London police station and subsequently bailed pending further inquiries. Inquiries continue.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10bkUa_0hJcsfsk00
Tragic loss: Lauren took to Instagram to share pictures of the funeral program and revealed she had decorated a bouquet of flowers with sweet throwback images of the pair 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FmQS_0hJcsfsk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmoiO_0hJcsfsk00
Happier times: Lauren shared a sweet photo montage with Jake as she reminisced on their time together following his death
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R4tpe_0hJcsfsk00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kj3rj_0hJcsfsk00

A close friend of Lauren's, Lauryn Goodman, has admitted she is brought to tears every time she looked at the star's face after the incident.

Lauryn, 31, told how Lauren has been through the 'roughest, darkest ride in secret' as she shared a message of support to her pal on Instagram.

Lauren's daughter Lorena died on July 8 after being born with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck and she was laid to rest on August 3.

Charles, who has denied attacking Lauren, was arrested in the hours after the funeral on Wednesday night on suspicion of assault and has since been bailed.

Lauren's sister Nicola shared a snap of Lauren's daughter Larose and said: 'This gorgeous little girl doesn't even know how lucky she is to have such a strong amazing mum! As long as you have each other you'll both be fine.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oIchu_0hJcsfsk00
Heartbreaking: Lauren tragically lost her newborn daughter while giving birth to her last month and was allegedly attacked just hours after the funeral 

The alleged assault happened just hours after Lauren attended the funeral of her baby daughter Lorena.

Doctors tried in vain to save the 9lb baby but she was born with two knots in her umbilical cord which was tied around her neck.

After she died, her traumatised mother spent hours saying goodbye to her.

The heartbroken star also later revealed she still 'has a bit of a bump' which sometimes tricks her into thinking her baby girl was 'still there'.

She said: 'It's weird. My body feels like it's unsettled, like it's missing a newborn.'

Lauren posted an Instagram message telling how much she loved her daughter, who died minutes after being born on July 8, saying: 'I carried you, I felt you grow. Longed for the day we'd meet. Dreamed of your future. Not only did I know you, I fell in love with you.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05VIT5_0hJcsfsk00
Incident: Lauren's ex-boyfriend Charles, who has denied attacking Lauren, was arrested in the hours after their daughter's funeral two weeks ago on suspicion of assault and has since been bailed

