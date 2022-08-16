ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Trader Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse This Year Issues New BTC Warning

The crypto trader and analyst who accurately predicted that Bitcoin (BTC) would crash below $23,000 months prior is issuing a fresh warning on the flagship digital asset. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 480,200 Twitter followers that it’s “just a matter of time” before Bitcoin falls to new lows.
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
dailyhodl.com

Dogecoin About To Explode? DOGE Mimicking Bitcoin Prior to BTC’s Massive 2019 Rally, Says Crypto Trader

A widely followed crypto analyst and trader is predicting that meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) could be headed toward a major rally. The pseudonymous analyst known as Smart Contracter tells his 210,500 Twitter followers that Dogecoin could be on the cusp of a massive rally after witnessing a multi-month downtrend and breaking out of sideways accumulation.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Moves $107,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

One of the world’s largest Bitcoin holders just relocated thousands of BTC as the crypto markets witness another sell-off event. The transaction-tracking Whale Alert tells its 2.2 million Twitter followers that one whale sent 5,000 BTC worth $107.98 million from crypto exchange Binance to US-based digital asset exchange Coinbase.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum’s Massive Upgrade Won’t Boost Speeds or Lower Transaction Fees, Cautions Crypto Asset’s Main Backer

The main backers of Ethereum (ETH) are debunking misconceptions about how the upcoming Merge will affect the leading altcoin’s performance. According to an article on the Ethereum Foundation’s website, the top smart contract platform’s transition to a proof-of-stake mechanism from a proof-of-work one won’t reduce its transaction fees or boost its speed.
dailyhodl.com

Top Ethereum Rival Could Explode by 100%, Beating Other Large-Cap Altcoins, According to Coin Bureau – Here’s Why

A popular analyst known for his deep-dive research is laying out what might be on the horizon for a top Ethereum (ETH) competitor. In a new strategy session, the pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy tells his 2.09 million YouTube subscribers that he thinks layer-1 protocol Solana (SOL) could double in price if the broader altcoin rally keeps on rolling.
dailyhodl.com

Here’s What’s Next for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin and a Leading Dogecoin Rival, According to Crypto Trader

A popular analyst is providing price target updates for a handful of crypto assets as the markets fight to wrap up the week in positive territory. The pseudonymous trader known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 181,400 Twitter followers that after a week of choppy downward price movement, he still believes Bitcoin (BTC) has enough strength to recapture $28,000 in the near future.
