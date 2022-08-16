Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse This Year Issues New BTC Warning
The crypto trader and analyst who accurately predicted that Bitcoin (BTC) would crash below $23,000 months prior is issuing a fresh warning on the flagship digital asset. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 480,200 Twitter followers that it’s “just a matter of time” before Bitcoin falls to new lows.
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
dailyhodl.com
Got Bitcoin? Sprawling $5,995,000 Connecticut Home for Sale in BTC and Additional Crypto Assets
Crypto holders on the hunt for a real property can now spend their digital assets on a 187-year-old estate in a Connecticut town. According to the property’s listing agent, the seller of a 4.3-acre farmhouse compound in Greenwich is now accepting crypto assets as a form of payment for the $5,995,000 asking price of the property.
dailyhodl.com
Chainlink (LINK) and One Ethereum (ETH) Rival Could Explode by Up to 50%, Says Top Crypto Analyst
Widely followed crypto trader and analyst Michaël van de Poppe is predicting that two altcoins could surge by up to 50%. Starting with decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK), Van de Poppe tells his 622,600 Twitter followers that the 25th-largest crypto asset by market cap could rally by nearly 50% to $12 if the $8 price level holds as support.
dailyhodl.com
Leading Ethereum Rival Could Crash by Over 35% After Failed Breakout, Says Crypto Analyst
Popular crypto analyst Justin Bennett thinks Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) could be in for some rough days ahead. In a new video update, Bennett says that Solana’s chart flipped bearish and its positive price action earlier in August appears to be a “confirmed fakeout,” or a bull trap.
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
dailyhodl.com
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell Says Crypto Exchange Will Be Forced To Freeze Funds Coming From Tornado Cash
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell says that the US government’s decision to sanction Tornado Cash leaves the crypto exchange with no option but to block funds coming in from the coin mixing service. Earlier this month, the U.S. Treasury Department banned Americans from using of Tornado Cash, citing national security...
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin About To Explode? DOGE Mimicking Bitcoin Prior to BTC’s Massive 2019 Rally, Says Crypto Trader
A widely followed crypto analyst and trader is predicting that meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) could be headed toward a major rally. The pseudonymous analyst known as Smart Contracter tells his 210,500 Twitter followers that Dogecoin could be on the cusp of a massive rally after witnessing a multi-month downtrend and breaking out of sideways accumulation.
dailyhodl.com
BlackRock, Google and Morgan Stanley Investing Billions Into Blockchain and Crypto Technology: Report
Forty of the world’s top 100 public companies by market capitalization are reportedly pouring in billion of dollars into blockchain and crypto firms. According to a recent report from crypto analytics platform Blockdata, 40 firms have invested about $6 billion into blockchain and crypto companies between September 2021 and June 2022.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Moves $107,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
One of the world’s largest Bitcoin holders just relocated thousands of BTC as the crypto markets witness another sell-off event. The transaction-tracking Whale Alert tells its 2.2 million Twitter followers that one whale sent 5,000 BTC worth $107.98 million from crypto exchange Binance to US-based digital asset exchange Coinbase.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum’s Massive Upgrade Won’t Boost Speeds or Lower Transaction Fees, Cautions Crypto Asset’s Main Backer
The main backers of Ethereum (ETH) are debunking misconceptions about how the upcoming Merge will affect the leading altcoin’s performance. According to an article on the Ethereum Foundation’s website, the top smart contract platform’s transition to a proof-of-stake mechanism from a proof-of-work one won’t reduce its transaction fees or boost its speed.
dailyhodl.com
DeFi Altcoin Defies Crypto Downturn, Surges Over 202% in 24 Hours Days After Binance Listing
A low-cap decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin has skyrocketed by more than 130% in the past 24 hours after being listed by top crypto exchange Binance. On Thursday, Binance rolled out support for Stargate Finance (STG), an Ethereum-based DeFi protocol that enables the transfer of virtual assets across different blockchains. The...
dailyhodl.com
Top Ethereum Rival Could Explode by 100%, Beating Other Large-Cap Altcoins, According to Coin Bureau – Here’s Why
A popular analyst known for his deep-dive research is laying out what might be on the horizon for a top Ethereum (ETH) competitor. In a new strategy session, the pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy tells his 2.09 million YouTube subscribers that he thinks layer-1 protocol Solana (SOL) could double in price if the broader altcoin rally keeps on rolling.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s Next for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin and a Leading Dogecoin Rival, According to Crypto Trader
A popular analyst is providing price target updates for a handful of crypto assets as the markets fight to wrap up the week in positive territory. The pseudonymous trader known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 181,400 Twitter followers that after a week of choppy downward price movement, he still believes Bitcoin (BTC) has enough strength to recapture $28,000 in the near future.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Is Currently Cheap Amid ‘Biggest Oversold Condition in Years’, Says Fidelity Macro Expert – Here’s Why
A top executive at financial services giant Fidelity Investments believes that Bitcoin (BTC) is currently a bargain. Fidelity’s director of global macro Jurrien Timmer says that based on the thesis that Bitcoin price will rise as its network grows, the flagship crypto asset is looking “cheap”. “If...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s Next for Ethereum and Bitcoin Amid Sharp Crypto Market Downturn, According to Top Analyst
A widely followed crypto analyst is laying out the support levels both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) need to hold to recover from the market’s most recent downswing. The pseudonymous trader known as Rekt Capital tells his 327,000 Twitter followers that the leading smart contract platform could close as low as $1,550 and still recover.
dailyhodl.com
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Says Crypto Traders Should Prepare To Buy Ethereum Dip – Here’s When
Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes says Ethereum (ETH) is likely primed for a corrective move in the coming weeks regardless of the outcome of its upcoming update. In a new blog post, Hayes argues that if The Merge is unsuccessful, the leading smart contract platform could witness a sharp decrease in price.
dailyhodl.com
Two Under-the-Radar Altcoins Kick Off Trading on Digital Assets Exchange Crypto.com
Singapore-based digital assets exchange Crypto.com is continuing its listing spree and adding support for two more low-cap altcoins. Earlier this week, the exchange listed HIGH, the native asset of open-world metaverse game Highstreet. The game offers virtual real estate and an online shop, and can be played via virtual reality...
dailyhodl.com
Ripple Launching XRP-Fueled Payments Service in Brazil in Partnership With Latin American Bank
Payments platform Ripple Labs is teaming up with Travelex Bank in Brazil to bring XRP-based remittances to the seventh most populous nation in the world. According to a new press release, the San Francisco-based firm says that the partnership makes Travelex the first bank in Latin America to utilize RippleNet’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) protocol.
dailyhodl.com
Huobi Stablecoin Briefly De-Pegs From US Dollar Due to Liquidity Issues
The stablecoin of crypto exchange platform Huobi briefly de-pegged from the US dollar due to liquidity problems. The stablecoin, HUSD, dipped to as low as $0.87 before its liquidity crisis was resolved in just a few hours and it regained its peg. It is trading for $0.996 at time of...
