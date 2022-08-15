ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Magicycle’s Commuter E-Bike Offers Affordable No-Frills Urban Mobility

As technology advances, the prices of electric bicycles have dropped drastically, while in contrast, their features have become more premium and impressive. Of course, this is also attributed to the outsourcing of production to countries like China. Unsurprisingly, many new manufacturers have sprung up from China, and are now taking the budget-focused e-bike segment by storm.
Evil Bikes' Epocalypse E-MTB Is Ready To Take On The Most Difficult Trails

Electric mountain bikes have become more capable than ever before, and have unlocked numerous possibilities for adernaline-addicted riders. One of the newest entrants into the massively popular eMTB segment comes from Seattle-based company Evil Bikes. It's called the Epocalypse, and judging from its specs, it wants to end the world for all other electric bikes it goes up against on the trail.
Flyer's L885 E-Bike Wants To Be Your Cargo-Carrying Companion

Some of you may be familiar with the Radio Flyer, a simple red wagon that a lot of us have fond childhood memories of. Well, as it turns out, the company behind this red wagon is still around, and while it continues selling red wagons, it's also starting to make a buzz in the electric bicycle world. However, they don't handle this booming business like the majority of their competitors do.
