Read full article on original website
Related
The House passes the Inflation Reduction Act, sending it to Biden for his signature
It caps a year-long drama with multiple near-death experiences for the Democratic climate, health, and tax bill.
Could $3,600 Child Tax Credit Return? Here’s What Bernie Sanders Is Proposing
Sen. Bernie Sanders seems doggedly persistent in terms of re-introducing a federal child tax credit as of late, pushing for such on the heels of sweeping economic legislation in the form of President...
Opinion: Bernie Sanders 35-Minute Scathing rebuke of 'The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022' Along with the Complete Bill
A detailed look into why you should call your local House of Representatives Congressperson and feverishly demand they do not support it. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter and Chief Political Correspondent for The Veracity Report, Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: US Senator for Vermont, Bernie Sanders, Reuters, The New York Post, and The Associated Press.
FOXBusiness
Biden administration plans for end of COVID-19 shot, treatment coverage — WSJ
The Biden administration is planning for an end to its practice of paying for COVID-19 shots and treatments, shifting more control of pricing and coverage to the healthcare industry in ways that could generate sales for companies — and costs for consumers — for years to come. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur touts 'fighting back' against Biden weeks after embracing him on campaign trail
Ohio Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur is taking a hard line against the president in the final months before the midterm elections, releasing an ad in which she talks about "fighting back" against the administration and stating that she "doesn't work for Joe Biden." Kaptur's new ad, released Friday, reveals the...
Comments / 0