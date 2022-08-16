Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pasadena's South Arroyo NeighborhoodDavid ClarkPasadena, CA
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
A Paw-some Spot For a Lazy Brunch In Long Beach That is Dog FriendlyLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Related
My “Early” United Airlines Flight?
We often run into delayed departures, but for the first time I ran into an “early” flight departure on United Airlines…. My United Airlines Flights Departs “Early” From LAX. I was flying from Los Angeles (LAX) to New York (JFK) and when I reached the airport...
A Tale Of Two 1K Agents At United Airlines
Who you deal with on the phone when you call an airline matters greatly, even when you have elite status. A recent pair of interactions with United Airlines demonstrates this vividly. Two United Airlines 1K Phone Agents: Two Very Different Outcomes. 1K is United’s top-tier published status, given to passengers...
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
Miriam Porter told Insider she initially received a bottle of water for one of her meals but a flight attendant later found her some snacks.
McDonald's Menu Adds a New Big Mac (It's Finally in the U.S.)
Few people remember that Burger King actually beat McDonald's (MCD) to the punch when it came to having a signature sandwich. Before the Whopper hit the now number three fast-food burger chain in 1957, both Burger King and McDonald's had very simple menus built around execution. Back in the early...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (21st August)
We’ve hit the end of another week again and this time, I’m awake enough to press the publish button. It’s therefore time for Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. Rugby Station last week at Sunset. Feeling Finnair Trip Report. We’re around the halfway point of the...
BoardingArea
Iceland Family Vacation Day 1: The Waiting Game
After a couple years of reduced travel (and a brief period of time where we traveled in an RV) we asked our kids what destinations were highest on their lists. Our teenage daughter’s answer has been the same for a while. Iceland was a place she dreamed about, and we set out to make it happen this summer. We had 9 days to enjoy the country and we used up pretty much every minute doing so. You can see previous stories I’ve written about our Iceland adventures:
How COVID Changed Credit Cards, Amex Plat Adds New Benefit, Most Beautiful Waterfalls in the World
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Thursday, August 18, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Finally! 140,000 Amex Points – For Upgrading to Amex Business Platinum [Targeted]
This huge 140,000 Amex point offer for upgrading to the Amex Business Platinum card is targeted – and I was finally targeted! Check to see if you are also!. For a while now, I have been seeing people get these targeted offers for upgrading their American Express cards and each time, I come up with nothing. Until this week! Logging in to my account, I saw a nice big 140,000 American Express Membership Reward points just for upgrading!
IN THIS ARTICLE
As United Airlines Goes On Hiring Spree, Should It Recall International Flight Attendants?
While taxpayer bailouts protected all U.S. airline jobs during the pandemic, United eliminated its international crew bases and many of those flight attendants are still without a job, even as United is now hiring new flight attendants. Should United hire these flight attendants back even if they cannot legally work in the USA?
TRIP REPORT: Feeling Finnair – Crowne Plaza, Helsinki
3 am. Digbeth Coach Station. We know the drill by now…. Finnair AY1332 London Heathrow to Helsinki Airport (Business Class) After a short walk from the tram stop, I made my way in. Going into the reception, it was full of dark woods and a nordic design. I wandered over...
Earn Double Points with World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys
Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. World of Hyatt has launched its latest promotion Bonus Journeys offer where you can earn double points on stays between September 15 – December 20, 2022. Additionally, when staying at all-inclusive properties these dates, you’ll earn double tier night credits.
Cathay Pacific Marco Polo Club und Asia Miles werden Cathay
Das neue Cathay Pacific Meilen- und Statusprogramm ist Cathay …. Cathay Pacific hat das schon vor einiger Zeit angekündigt. Das Statusprogramm Marco Polo Club und das Meilenprogramm Asia Miles werden zusammengeführt. Das ist jetzt passiert. Es ändert sich aber nicht wirklich was. Statuslevel von Marco Polo Club...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How A Celebrity Skateboarder Skillfully Avoided Spirit Airlines Carry-On Fee
A celebrity skateboarder took drastic measures to avoid paying a carry-on fee on Spirit Airlines. Skateboarder Avoided Spirit Airlines Carry-On Fee Through Drastic Action. Whether you are a celebrity, politician, or just an occasional traveler, Spirit Airlines restricts your carry-on items. One “personal item” which fits underneath the seat in front of you is included in your fare. If you want a second larger carry-on item for placement in an overhead bin, you have to pay up.
Free and Easy Way to Track All Hotel Reservations for Price Drops
I’m much more concerned about saving money on hotel rooms than I am about saving on air travel. Most, if not all, of my long haul flights are booked on award miles. This means that last year, as has been the case for many years now, I spent way more on hotel rooms than I did on air tickets. I also spent way more time in hotels than in the air. Wouldn’t it be great to save money on hotel rooms you already booked? I surely think so!
New Hilton Winter double points promo accounced + current 2x/3x promo
We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
Kan Eang @Pier in Phuket to Celebrate 50 Year Anniversary
The room rate at the Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa hotel property — which will no longer be a part of the Hilton portfolio effective as of Sunday, January 1, 2023 — included full access to the Panorama Lounge, which was located on the same floor in the Lotus wing of the resort property as my room…
Buttigieg Gives U.S. Airlines An “Ultimatum”
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has warned that if airlines do not improve upon their “unacceptable” performance in terms of operations and consumer protections, new regulations protecting passengers will become necessary. Buttigieg Warns More Consumer Protections If Airlines Do Not Improve Customer Service On Their Own. In a...
After A Bad Flight, Taco Bell Saves The Day
Folks, there’s nothing like a bit of comfort food after a long flight with bad food served onboard. I’m thankful Taco Bell is open late. I mentioned it in passing in my review of the Hyatt Regency Chicago O’Hare, but after arriving from Krakow on LOT Polish, I was hungry. Like, really hungry. Now normally in Chicago I would prefer a pizza from Lou Malnati’s or Giordano’s but it was approaching midnight and both were closed. Thankfully, Taco Bell was still an option.
BoardingArea
205K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0