BoardingArea

My “Early” United Airlines Flight?

We often run into delayed departures, but for the first time I ran into an “early” flight departure on United Airlines…. My United Airlines Flights Departs “Early” From LAX. I was flying from Los Angeles (LAX) to New York (JFK) and when I reached the airport...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BoardingArea

A Tale Of Two 1K Agents At United Airlines

Who you deal with on the phone when you call an airline matters greatly, even when you have elite status. A recent pair of interactions with United Airlines demonstrates this vividly. Two United Airlines 1K Phone Agents: Two Very Different Outcomes. 1K is United’s top-tier published status, given to passengers...
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (21st August)

We’ve hit the end of another week again and this time, I’m awake enough to press the publish button. It’s therefore time for Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. Rugby Station last week at Sunset. Feeling Finnair Trip Report. We’re around the halfway point of the...
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Iceland Family Vacation Day 1: The Waiting Game

After a couple years of reduced travel (and a brief period of time where we traveled in an RV) we asked our kids what destinations were highest on their lists. Our teenage daughter’s answer has been the same for a while. Iceland was a place she dreamed about, and we set out to make it happen this summer. We had 9 days to enjoy the country and we used up pretty much every minute doing so. You can see previous stories I’ve written about our Iceland adventures:
WORLD
BoardingArea

Finally! 140,000 Amex Points – For Upgrading to Amex Business Platinum [Targeted]

This huge 140,000 Amex point offer for upgrading to the Amex Business Platinum card is targeted – and I was finally targeted! Check to see if you are also!. For a while now, I have been seeing people get these targeted offers for upgrading their American Express cards and each time, I come up with nothing. Until this week! Logging in to my account, I saw a nice big 140,000 American Express Membership Reward points just for upgrading!
CREDITS & LOANS
BoardingArea

TRIP REPORT: Feeling Finnair – Crowne Plaza, Helsinki

3 am. Digbeth Coach Station. We know the drill by now…. Finnair AY1332 London Heathrow to Helsinki Airport (Business Class) After a short walk from the tram stop, I made my way in. Going into the reception, it was full of dark woods and a nordic design. I wandered over...
DRINKS
BoardingArea

Earn Double Points with World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys

Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. World of Hyatt has launched its latest promotion Bonus Journeys offer where you can earn double points on stays between September 15 – December 20, 2022. Additionally, when staying at all-inclusive properties these dates, you’ll earn double tier night credits.
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Cathay Pacific Marco Polo Club und Asia Miles werden Cathay

Das neue Cathay Pacific Meilen- und Statusprogramm ist Cathay …. Cathay Pacific hat das schon vor einiger Zeit angekündigt. Das Statusprogramm Marco Polo Club und das Meilenprogramm Asia Miles werden zusammengeführt. Das ist jetzt passiert. Es ändert sich aber nicht wirklich was. Statuslevel von Marco Polo Club...
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

How A Celebrity Skateboarder Skillfully Avoided Spirit Airlines Carry-On Fee

A celebrity skateboarder took drastic measures to avoid paying a carry-on fee on Spirit Airlines. Skateboarder Avoided Spirit Airlines Carry-On Fee Through Drastic Action. Whether you are a celebrity, politician, or just an occasional traveler, Spirit Airlines restricts your carry-on items. One “personal item” which fits underneath the seat in front of you is included in your fare. If you want a second larger carry-on item for placement in an overhead bin, you have to pay up.
ENTERTAINMENT
BoardingArea

Free and Easy Way to Track All Hotel Reservations for Price Drops

I’m much more concerned about saving money on hotel rooms than I am about saving on air travel. Most, if not all, of my long haul flights are booked on award miles. This means that last year, as has been the case for many years now, I spent way more on hotel rooms than I did on air tickets. I also spent way more time in hotels than in the air. Wouldn’t it be great to save money on hotel rooms you already booked? I surely think so!
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

New Hilton Winter double points promo accounced + current 2x/3x promo

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
PERSONAL FINANCE
BoardingArea

Kan Eang @Pier in Phuket to Celebrate 50 Year Anniversary

The room rate at the Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa hotel property — which will no longer be a part of the Hilton portfolio effective as of Sunday, January 1, 2023 — included full access to the Panorama Lounge, which was located on the same floor in the Lotus wing of the resort property as my room…
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Buttigieg Gives U.S. Airlines An “Ultimatum”

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has warned that if airlines do not improve upon their “unacceptable” performance in terms of operations and consumer protections, new regulations protecting passengers will become necessary. Buttigieg Warns More Consumer Protections If Airlines Do Not Improve Customer Service On Their Own. In a...
U.S. POLITICS
BoardingArea

After A Bad Flight, Taco Bell Saves The Day

Folks, there’s nothing like a bit of comfort food after a long flight with bad food served onboard. I’m thankful Taco Bell is open late. I mentioned it in passing in my review of the Hyatt Regency Chicago O’Hare, but after arriving from Krakow on LOT Polish, I was hungry. Like, really hungry. Now normally in Chicago I would prefer a pizza from Lou Malnati’s or Giordano’s but it was approaching midnight and both were closed. Thankfully, Taco Bell was still an option.
CHICAGO, IL
BoardingArea

