Traffic collision results in fatality

On Monday, a collision involving a King County Metro bus and a car killed an 81-year-old man who was passenger in the car.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. at the intersection of 156th Avenue Northeast and Northup Way. The passenger car, traveling westbound on Northup Way, entered the intersection at the same time a bus made a left turn onto northbound 156th Avenue. This resulted in a head-on collision.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to Overlake Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. The sole car passenger was declared dead on the scene. There were no reported injuries to the Metro bus driver and four passengers on the bus.

At this time, the Bellevue Police Department has found no signs of impairment for either driver; speed was not a contributing factor. The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

“During this difficult time, we extend our sincerest condolences to the family who lost a loved one,” said Transportation Assistant Director Chris Long. “We will continue to work with our partners in the Police Department on this ongoing investigation and to advance our goal to eliminate serious and fatal collisions in Bellevue by 2030 through our Vision Zero Strategic Plan.”

The incident was the first traffic fatality in Bellevue in 2022. More information about transportation safety in Bellevue is available at Vision Zero.