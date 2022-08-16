ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgvunews.org

Defense rests after challenging agents in Whitmer plot trial

Defense lawyers have rested their case in the trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor. Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Lawyers for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. called investigators to the witness stand Friday to try to...
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Prosecutors rest their case against 2 men in Whitmer plot

The jury heard seven days of testimony before prosecutors finished Thursday in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are on trial on conspiracy charges. A jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict but acquitted two other men. One of the last government witnesses...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Connect Battle Creek

Battle Creek's art culture is amplifying, talking with the founder of Connect Battle Creek Justin Andert, and the Color the Creek festival running through the weekend. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wgvunews.org

Spectrum Health breaks ground on rehabilitation and nursing center

It’s been a summer of groundbreaking ceremonies for BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan. In July, it broke ground its 12-story, 240,000-square-foot Grand Rapids Outpatient Center. Thursday, BHSH broke ground on its new $37 million single-story, 94,000-square-foot Rehab and Nursing Center. The new facility at 1226 Cedar Street NE will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
State
Delaware State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
wgvunews.org

Local vendors highlighted in new Whole Foods Market

Located near the Woodland mall, the new Whole Foods will sell certified organic products to the community, from a variety of locally owned companies. While health officials have long heralded locally-grown food, community vendors such as Genji LeClair, co-owner of the Great Lakes Bee Company, believe that it is also the more sustainable and environmentally conscious choice.
WOODLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy